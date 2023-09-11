In the late fall of 1964 Fairbanks had the honor of being the last leg of the great Durability Run. This was a well-publicized event and as these articles reflect Fairbanks welcomed these trend setting travelers with our famous Northern hospitality. It was most likely the first time ever that Fairbanks was featured in a United Nations event.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 14, 1964
COMETS REACH SAN FRANCISCO DUE IN FAIRBANKS NEXT WEEK
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—Three turquoise cars, just two months old but weathered and battered, passed through San Francisco Tuesday on a trip over the Pan American Highway that has ranged from the snows of earliest spring towards those of autumn in Alaska in little more than 30 days.
They halted here about 12 hours for photographers, making a documentary of the Ford and United Nations sponsored jaunt.
“We got our first freeway driving in California,” said LeRoy Neumayer, 34 of Compton Calif., racing driver and chief of one of the two teams handling the Ford Mercury Comets.
“This isn’t to say that all the highways in South and Central America are bad. Some of the pavement and grades are very good indeed, but a great deal still can be described only as ‘survival road’ on which we saw no other passenger cars—just ox teams and truck and trailer rigs.”
Each crew of six drivers took turns driving the 24-hour-a-day trip which started Sept. 12.
Grover C. Page of Dearborn, Mich., the trip’s operation manager, said the cars will reach Portland, Ore., Wednesday night, be in Seattle and Vancouver, B. C., 11:30 am Friday; Dawson Creek, B. C., 1 am Saturday, and Fairbanks Alaska via the Alcan Highway Oct. 22.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 21, 1964
ARRIVAL OF DURABILITY CARS SET FOR 8:30 AM THURSDAY
Three Mercury comets are due to glide into a halt at the Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin Thursday at approximately 8:30 am—bringing to a close a 16,247-mile Durability Tun from Cape Horn at the southernmost tip of South America to Fairbanks.
The caravan, manned by six two-man crews, left Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 12 just as the first thaws of spring began to soften the roads. Thursday’s conclusion will come while Interior Alaska is enjoying the last traces of the first winter snowfall.
Upon the caravan’s arrival the group will be officially welcomed by Mayor Darrell Brewington, Chamber of Commerce officials and Miss Alaska, Suzy Marlin. A later ceremony will take place at the University of Alaska where an ROTC color guard will place the flags of the United States, Alaska, Argentina, and the United Nations in a ceremony recognizing the completion of the Durability Run as a part of the United Nations International Co-operation year.
A special Chamber of Commerce luncheon is also scheduled.
Five drivers and two company officials have already arrived in Fairbanks, having flown from Dawson Creek where they turned the cars over to other driving teams for the last leg of the trip. During the run a team would drive approximately 48 hours, turn the car over to another team, and then fly ahead to the next changeover point.
The cars are reported as having entered Alaska and are expected to finish today’s run within a short distance of Fairbanks to allow for early Thursday arrival.
The only modification to the cars as they rolled off the assembly line was the addition of an additional gas tank. The purpose was to permit around-the-clock driving where there were no gas stations open at night.
Team Roster: Johnny Allen, Don Bailey, Andy Buffington, Douglas Campbell, Elmo Henderson, Bill Likes, Jaime Martinez, LeRoy Neumayer, Max Powell, Bobby Spere, and Louis Unser.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner January 4, 1964
From the Sluice Box Column:
REMEMBER THE COMETS—Starting Sept. 12, 1964, at Cape Horn, Argentina, and finishing October 22, here in Fairbanks, a team of three Mercury Comets covered what was called the Durability Run. Two movies of this 16, 247-mile, six-week drive are scheduled for the next meeting of the Fairbanks Sports Car Club.
Note: Mayor Brewington was a member of Fairbanks Igloo No. 4. The films mentioned in the last article are viewable on YouTube, along with many photographs of the historic adventure. This globe-trotting History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska. You can find out more about them at pioneersofalaska.org.