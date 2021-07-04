Today’s History Nugget is about the early history of newspapers in Fairbanks and the arrival of the first Mergenthaler Linotype machine from Dawson City in 1904. In those days nothing was easy and only those who were determined to succeed, no matter what it took, reaped reward in the early days of the Fairbanks Camp. This enormous specialized machine, “Merg” No. 5801, had quite a history of survival in the far North as you will see:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner November 29, 1937
PAPER TODAY IS NOTABLE EVOLUTION
Present Publication Is Outgrowth of Pioneer Press Efforts in Two Camps
The Fairbanks News-Miner as it stands today in its beautiful new home, serving the people of Fairbanks and a vast area throughout Interior Alaska, is the outgrowth of two pioneer papers of the city, established in the earliest days of the Fairbanks camp.
Many names of men conspicuous in the pioneering newspaper efforts of Interior Alaska and Yukon Territory are associated with the history and early development of today’s News-Miner. Most, if not all of the men were in Dawson, capital of the Klondike gold area, before coming to Fairbanks. All of them have since departed—some across the last Great Divide, and some are engaged in other fields, most of them Outside of Alaska. Some have retired, to enjoy the sunset days of life in quietude, while a few, who were young men when they came here, still are actively engaged in newspaper work.
Old Records
In looking up the records and consulting with such of the pioneer newspaper men as could be consulted by letter, with the object of preparing this review, the writer obtained ready response and valuable information from two veteran newspapermen of the North who had much to do with the publication of the papers which were blended into the News-Miner. They are William McIntyre, now over 81 years of age, and living in retirement in Mukilteo, Washington, and the other is Harold Malstrom, owner, and publisher of the Dawson news, both originally Tacoma newspaper men.
Both McIntyre and Mr. Malstrom agree that the News-Miner derived its name and much if not all its first equipment employed after adopting the combination name from two of the first papers in this camp, namely the Fairbanks Daily News and the Fairbanks Daily Miner.
Pioneer Plants
Writing recently from Dawson Mr. Malstom said: “George M. Hill, who had conducted a small job printing office in Dawson in the early days, took a small newspaper plant down the Yukon River and up the Tanana by steamer to Fairbanks in 1903, shortly after the establishment of the town. He established a small weekly paper in Fairbanks and called it ‘The News.’
“The following year Richard Roediger and William McIntyre, the owners of the Dawson Daily News, and owners of the Tacoma News before the Klondike days, purchased the plant of the defunct Yukon Morning Sun of Dawson, a daily paper and shipped it to Fairbanks. They purchased George Hill’s Weekly News and established the ‘Fairbanks Daily News.”
Other Changes
“Mr. Roediger, who was in Fairbanks for a time after the News-Miner was established and later went Outside, returned to Fairbanks and conducted a paper known as the Tribune. The following year the Tribune was absorbed by the News-Miner, and for a short time the paper was issued under the name of the Daily News-Miner and Tribune.”
Mr. Malstrom and Arthur H. Dever, who had been with the Dawson Daily News since its founding in 1899, came to Fairbanks from Dawson in 1909 and conducted the Tribune for McIntyre and Roediger, the owners, for two months. They then went Outside, to Tacoma, and later returned to Dawson and with others purchased and ran the Dawson Daily News for years. When they left Fairbanks the management of the News-Miner was taken over by W. F. Thompson, who later acquired control of the paper, and for years, either individually or others, conducted the paper until the time of his death in Fairbanks on January 4, 1926. After that it was conducted under the direction of his widow, the late Mrs. W. F. Thompson, until taken over by the present owners, Capt. A. E. Lathrop, and associates. For several years following, the paper was under the management of the late Bernard F. Stone, newspaper man of Nome, Seward, and other Alaskan points, who passed away in San Francisco January 2, 1937.
McIntyre’s Account
Shortly after the Dawson newspaper men, Roediger and McIntyre, had entered the Fairbanks field, they shipped the large plant from Dawson. They had purchased on behalf of the Dawson News the plants of the old Yukon Sun and the Dawson Daily Nugget shortly before that time. Mr. McIntyre in writing recently from his present home in Mukilteo to the present editor of the News-Miner, gave a most interesting version of the shipment of the plant. His letter in part reads as follows:
Sends Congratulations
First let me congratulate the News-Miner on its success, which I hope may continue to increase in its new home.
“In 1904 I took the old Klondike Nugget plant down the river from Dawson to Fairbanks. George Hill already was publishing a small paper there, which I purchased. Before leaving Dawson, I sold a half interest to Frank Cleary, and I left Bob McChesney, former foreman of the Dawson Sun, in charge of the new publication, the Fairbanks News.
Pioneer “Merg” Of North
“In the following year McChesney purchased a half interest in the paper. We had brought to Dawson, the winter of 1900-1901, over the trail from Whitehorse, in the dead of winter through a temperature of 50 to 60 below zero, a fine Mergenthaler Linotype machine, for the Dawson News. It was destined to become famous in the Northland as the pioneer Linotype of the great gold camps of Dawson and Fairbanks. We used it with marked success in Dawson, and later sold the machine to McChesney for $6,000, and during the summer sent it by steamer from Dawson to Fairbanks in charge of Eddie Sargison, expert Linotypist, who was to operate it.
Stranded On River
“Going up the Tanana or Chena, I have forgotten which—the water fell, and as a result the machine was unloaded on a bank of the river, where it was left uncovered for a month, until the river rose. It was then sent on to Fairbanks. If I remember correctly, there was a small fire in the neighborhood of the News office, and they dumped it out the side window. After getting some small parts from Dawson, the machine worked again as well as ever.
Built For Harper’s
“This machine was built originally for Harper’s Magazine, but we prevailed upon Russell P. Joy, son-in-law of the later Mr. Dodge, then president of the Mergenthaler Linotype Company, to get us the machine, which he did. Here arose a difficulty. The patents for the machine in Canada were owned in Montreal. We were in Canada, that is Dawson. Y. T., but such machines were not then being built in Canada. Mr. Joy asked where we intended to take the machine. When we said, ‘To Dawson,’ he warned us that we probably would be stopped at the border. We told him to ship the machine to Seattle and we would attend to the rest.
Struggle On Trail
“Sure enough, the Montreal people got wind of the shipment, and had a man stationed on the trail. But Capt., Richard Roediger, who was in charge of the party bringing the machine over the trail with heavy sleds and several horses took a short cut over the mountainous trail and succeeded in reaching Dawson from Whitehorse after a nine-day trip in bitterest weather.
“One team of horses was lost in the struggle, but the others got through with the heavy load.
“The Montreal people afterward wrote and said that any outfit that had the nerve to take such a valuable machine over such a dangerous trail in such weather, 40 to 50 below zero, were entitled to it. The machine landed at Dawson cost $9,500. It reached Dawson at 4 pm and next morning was grinding out news. We worked the machine constantly, with three shifts of operators, and the machine paid for itself in a very short time in those good old gold rush days.
Pioneer Operators
“The operators were Arthur Peterson now night foreman of the Seattle Times, Eddie Sargison and Harold Malstrom, the later the present owner and publisher of the Dawson newspaper, and the speediest operator and peer of any machine operator I ever knew in my long newspaper career.
“After the machine worked faithfully in Fairbanks a long period, Capt. Roediger took it to Tacoma, where we later became interested. At last accounts, the famous old “Merg” was doing good work on the Tacoma News Tribune.”
It has been the subject of many writeups in typographical and other journals.
Note: The Linotype machine was a technology milestone in the history of journalistic typesetting. It made newspaper production cheaper, with big gains in increased productivity. It was a very early version of the word processor, that allowed the metal type to be recycled. It was not a printing press, instead this machine produced the metal type that went into the printing press. The pressman then would ink the type and the paper would be then be pressed over the type, producing the printed page. These Linotype machines were in use until the 1970’s. Today you can see one of these magnificent Mergenthaler analog giants from our journalistic past on display at the Fairbanks Pioneer Museum.
This monolithic History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that History Nuggets are posted every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.