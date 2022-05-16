Today we will take a glimpse into the implementation of a fuel oil distribution system that was built along the Yukon River in 1902 by the Northern Commercial Company. This was the birth of the “Oil Age” to the Interior region of our state and it shows the pitfalls of depending solely on wood as an energy source in the early 1900’s.
Riverside Independent
Enterprise Sept. 16, 1902
Oil, Mining and Finance:
G. D. Leonard has contracted to erect oil tanks on the lower Yukon River for the storage of oil for the Northern Commercial Company for use on its steamers after this season.
Two tanks each with a capacity of 2,500 barrels at Tanana; two, one of 5,000 barrels and another of 2,500 barrels capacity each at the chief distributing point at St. Michael.
Next year tanks will also be installed at Eagle. For the beginning of the season, the Circle tanks will be the nearest to Dawson, and steamers are expected to be able to steam from there to Dawson and return on what oil they can get at that point.
Material for the tanks has been shipped from San Francisco by ocean and will be forwarded up the Yukon. During the winter, the Northern Commercial steamers will be changed from wood to oil burners, and in the spring will be ready for operation as soon as the river opens.
Up to the present, the Northern Commercial Co. has burned wood exclusively, and has maintained wood camps the full stretch of 1,800 miles from Dawson to St. Michael. Men have been engaged every twenty-five to fifty miles to cut wood all the winter, and the expenditure has been something enormous. Thousands of cords of wood have been required annually, and one of the chief items of expense in navigating this remote stream has been fuel.
Now oil is to be brought from California on the wholesale scale and the experiment made with it next season. The White Pass Company is talking also of experimenting with oil on the upper Yukon with some of its steamers next season.
Daily Alaska Dispatch
Sept. 4, 1903
An interesting review of the enterprise of the Northern Commercial company in its work of installation of oil equipment for its steamers is given by E. H. Wagner, mechanical engineer in charge of the work, Mr. Wagner says:
“The use of oil by the company has proved a success, and stock is being brought up the Yukon for the various supply stations for storage there until next spring, when the boats can fill their tanks immediately on entering the season’s work. The steamers Leah and Herman are distributing the oil with the aid of barges which they tow.
“The oil is a success as a matter of financial economy and otherwise. With the oil more steamy and satisfactory steam is secured and the pressure is always more even. Less labor is required in firing, the cost of loading a ship is eliminated, the long and frequent stoppages for fuel (wood) are cut out in the journeys up and down the river, and no stops required except for landing or receiving of freight or passengers. Time is a valuable factor in this country.
“The oil is brought from Bakersfield, California. It is carried to St. Michael in the steamer Rosecrans, formerly an American transport. The Rosecrans has a capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil. She is divided into compartments, and the oil is run into her in bulk. On the first trip she landed 25,000 barrels at St. Michael for us. She is to bring us another cargo this year.
“The oil is carried up the river for distribution in the heavy barges equipped with large tanks made of redwood. Each barge carries 3,000 barrels of oil. Storage stations are maintained at St. Michael, Andreafski, Fort Gibbon and Circle.
“The main distributing tanks at St. Michael hold 20,000 barrels; those at Andreafski, 10,000; at Gibbon, 5,000; Circle, 10,000.
“The steamers of the fleet equipped with oil burning apparatus are the packets Sarah, Susie and the Hannah and the Louise, the Bella, the Leah, and the Herman. The company has other steamers not in commission which may be equipped next year.
“The packets, when in service, carry for their own consumption 700 barrels of oil. They have four huge tanks, two on each side, and two athwart the ship. This fuel, with the tanks, weights 130 tons. The other steamers each are equipped with two tanks holding 200 barrels to the tank.
“The oil is applied on the steamers as fuel by conducting it through pipe from the tanks to the fire boxes. It emerges through jets, which are controlled by stop cocks by which means the spray can be enlarged or reduced at will. “
By now you are probably asking “what about spills?” Well, here is one that will make a modern day Yukoner cringe:
Dawson Daily News
Aug. 25, 1905
Oil On Waters:
Five Hundred Barrels in the Yukon, steamer uninjured
Five hundred barrels of oil were lost and swept away on the bosom of the old Yukon as the result of one of the brace ropes on the barge in front of the Leah giving way a few days ago.
The accident happened fifteen miles below Circle. The Leah was coming through the flats, and was in one of the treacherous swift channels, when the stream hit the barge a little to one side of the nose. The strain broke one of the lines. This permitted the barge to swing so that the bow of the steamer stru7ck the two oil tanks on the rear of the barge.
The tanks were made of staves. The staves of one of the tanks were pushed in so that all the oil ran out in a great stream. The upper part of the staves of the other tank were pushed in so that the oil leaked away so rapidly that only twenty-four inches remained in the tank by the time repairs could be made.
The Leah was well handled, and was kept off the bars, and not only that, but kept the disabled barge from going on the bars and landed the barge and all the cargo save 500 barrels at Circle. The so-called oil is crude petroleum, which the Northern Commercial burns as fuel in all its river steamers.
The company has found the petroleum a big success economically. By using oil, the company cuts down the running time up and down the river by not having to stop to wood-up. Three days would be consumed in wooding a freighter coming from St. Michael to Dawson. The deck crews also are cut down, wood yards do not have to be kept up; loss by forest fires and maintenance of watchmen at the wood yards; distributing, of supplies to wood yards and other expenses are eliminated.
One of two river steamers are kept in commission all summer handling oil, but the time saved by each steamer in escaping the wooding-up process allows each other steamer time to make one or two additional trips yearly.
Note: This oil was only used for steamboats, the rest of the Interior region would mostly run-on wood power until the early 1920's. It is also interesting to note that in looking at early day photographs of these distribution locations, there are no visible large storage tanks. There is one image on the Alaska Digital Archives site that shows a rough pit full of crude oil near the riverbank.