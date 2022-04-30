Students from Talkeetna Elementary School gathered on Wednesday to tour two Chinook helicopters, in town for a U.S. Army set-up and training mission at base camp on Denali.
The first- and second-grade students arrived at the air strip in downtown Talkeetna on Wednesday morning and spent an hour learning about the two bus-sized choppers — capable of carrying approximately 10 tons of cargo. Soldiers from the B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright fielded a wide range of questions from the students.
“Is there like real life Army man stuff in here?” Miles, a student in Ms. Christman’s first grade class, asked during the tour. “How much does this cost?” asked another first grade student, while looking around in awe of the massive chopper.
The 12-person unit, known as the Sugar Bears, annually delivers potentially lifesaving supplies to Denali base camp in partnership with the National Park Service. The operation provides the Army with a unique high altitude training opportunity.
“For this specific mission we have experience level requirements, just as prerequisites,” said Chief Warrant Officer IIII Francois Collard, the pilot who coordinated the Army’s base camp mission this year. “This is a good opportunity … to really fine tune our skills and our performance planning for those helicopters, and teach our folks to be able to operate safely at those altitudes.”
The Sugar Bears were temporarily based out of the Talkeetna airstrip and lead tours for local students each morning before their high altitude training in the Alaska Range.