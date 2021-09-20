Note: August “Gus” Conradt was one-fourth Native Hawaiian and came to Alaska during the Nome gold rush. Gus and William Salmon were also the first stampeders to arrive in Fairbanks on Christmas Day in 1902. Conradt was a charter member of Pioneers of Alaska Igloo No. 4 in Fairbanks and later went on to serve as president for that Igloo. Judge James Wickersham was a member of Juneau Igloo No. 6 of the Pioneers of Alaska. This innocent History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska who would like to remind you that more History Nuggets can be found on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.