Daydreams can turn into science fair projects.
That’s the message one science volunteer shared with students who came to Noel Wien Library last weekend to pick up a free science fair board and settle on a project idea.
The room was filled with displays of past projects, but there are plenty of new ideas waiting to be displayed. One student wondered how many balloons would be needed to lift her iPad off the table. There were also plenty of questions about volcanoes and other incendiary project ideas.
“Who doesn’t love things that explode?” said volunteer David Watts, a virologist with the public health state virology lab.
He and other volunteers spent several hours meeting with kids and either helping them come up with a science fair project idea or helping them fine tune their project idea. Heather Best, a hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, and Caroline Brownie, an anthropologist with Alaska Fish and Game, also spent volunteer time guiding young scientists on their journey to the science fair.
Two local celebrities helped pass out free science fair boards, thanks to Fairbanks Children’s Museum, which has hosted this event for many years.
Adreanna Nash, Miss Alaska Collegiate, and Annabella Frazier, Miss Alaska Senior Elementary, were there at different times throughout the day. They handed out free science fair boards and reminisced about their own science fair projects over the year.
It seemed fitting that 10-year-old Annabella’s first kindergarten project was about “Smiles.” She is a fourth-grader at Pearl Elementary School.
Nash is a senior at West Valley High School, who will soon graduate with 27 college credits. She was recently accepted to the Joffrey national training program for dance and is on the wait list for Harvard, according to her mother. She will soon receive certification in phlebotomy, to work as a technician collecting blood for testing at health facilities.
Both of these pageant winners provide regular volunteering efforts throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“It’s very rewarding to be out in the community and to see everyone,” Nash said. “I’ve always been very interested in science, that’s also why I’m getting a phlebotomy certificate. It’s fun to see little ones interested in things I was interested when I was younger.”
