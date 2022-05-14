How exciting to see students excited to share what they are learning.
That is the point of Celebrations of Learning, an annual day of students sharing what they have learned with family and community. At Healy’s Tri- Valley School every grade was included, from kindergarten to seniors.
First-grade students learned how to make circuits light up. Middle schoolers created an audio museum that offered an interactive timeline of Native American history. High schoolers debuted artwork that will be installed on the newest cabin they built for Denali National Park through the building trades class.
For more than a decade, each student-built cabin is made unique with the addition of student-created artwork. This year is the Centennial Celebration of the Denali Sled Dog Kennels, so art students created sled dog silhouettes with Alaska-inspired landscapes.
It was a day of interactive learning and sharing.
All student-made artwork was on display in the community/school library, and one attendee described the display this way: “Wowza!”
“Although we use the term ‘celebration,’ it is not like the cast party after a play,” principal Nathan Pitt said in the school newsletter. “It is the play itself. It is a public exhibition of student learning in academics and the arts that features student work and student reflection on learning. The events enable students to articulate their learning and achievement and demonstrate college- and career-ready skills to an authentic audience.”
Anderson School also held Celebrations of Learning this week, and Cantwell School will hold their celebration next week.