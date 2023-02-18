More than 20 years ago, Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson came to Fairbanks from New York to lead a gospel choir for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. They thought it would be a one-time visit.
Since then, they have traveled to Fairbanks every year, both summer and winter, except for an interruption during the Covid pandemic.
They’re back again in 2023, preparing Fairbanksans for the annual Winter Edition Gospel Choir. They also took time to pay a special visit to student musicians from Lathrop and West Valley high schools, with the help of Gwendolyn P. Brazier, who leads choirs at both high schools, and Jaunelle Celaire, head of the university’s music department.
Two big events are happening this weekend.
Motown takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Westmark Gold Room. Tickets are $50. Motown is a longstanding fundraiser, featuring local talent, that benefits the festival.
Motown began in 1959 when Berry Gordy Jr. founded the record label. That label went on to sign artists including Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and Michael Jackson.
“It was not meant to be Black music,” Bobby Lewis said. “It was meant to be music that brought America together.”
The free Winter Gospel concert takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Park Civic Center. It includes historic narrations in honor of Black History Month. A potluck will follow at the Exhibition Hall.