HEALY — Small groups of student musicians can make big sound when they come together and perform as one.

That’s what happened Thursday at Healy’s Tri-Valley School when students from Colony Middle School in Palmer, Cantwell School, Tri-Valley School, Anderson School, Nenana School, and Denali PEAK and Cyberlynx Home Schools all gathered in one spot to perform. It was their first time even seeing each other in person.

