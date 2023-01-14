HEALY — Small groups of student musicians can make big sound when they come together and perform as one.
That’s what happened Thursday at Healy’s Tri-Valley School when students from Colony Middle School in Palmer, Cantwell School, Tri-Valley School, Anderson School, Nenana School, and Denali PEAK and Cyberlynx Home Schools all gathered in one spot to perform. It was their first time even seeing each other in person.
The tradition of student musicians from Palmer visiting began seven years ago and continued every two years until the Covid pandemic hit. This week was the first time in four years that the group got together again. The community was also invited to the midday collaborative performance.
These are small schools that make do with what they have, so no one was surprised when Denali Borough School’s music teacher Candace Mudge announced, “Our band has violins — and electric bass.”
During a performance of “Revenge of the Dust Bunnies,” by Colony musicians, Mudge even got to participate. She played the vacuum.
Darren Mudge is the music director at Nenana City School, and he and his wife, Candace, have long partnered to bring students from both districts together on a regular basis. Colony Middle School fit right in.
Tobias Lambert conducted student musicians from Palmer.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done this,” he said. “The problem we always run into, especially in Alaska, is having the opportunity to have all instruments being able to cover all the parts. Sometimes, in our schools, we don’t always have it.”
Collaborations like this are a huge help, he added.
“They actually get to play in a full ensemble with all the instruments going,” he said “Hopefully its a great experience for them, as students, developing as players.”
For the first time, the concert was livestreamed by Tri-Valley School students who were also able to add some commentary. That video is available at www.dbsd.org (click on the Tri-Valley School icon).
