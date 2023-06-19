•••

As you can see the bison project was hugely successful and that they met their goals of establishing permit hunting. We are still enjoying the fruits of their labors today! Many of the men named in these articles were members of Igloo No. 4, Pioneers of Alaska. This wild and woolly history nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that History Nuggets are also published to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org. A version of this column printed in August 2021.