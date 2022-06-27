In 1915, there was a big event held in Fairbanks to raise money for upgrading the baseball field that was in the area between where the Rabinowitz Courthouse and the Morris Thompson Cultural Center sits today. The following article was published to boost the event, and the newspaper did its very best to drum up support for the worthy cause.
Fairbanks Daily Times — June 9, 1915
Big Game On Tonight For Park Benefit
Mayor Nerland To Throw First Ball
Every Cent Taken in Tonight Will Be Used in Putting Baseball Grounds in Good Shape.
Practically all the stores have agreed to close on Wednesday evening in time to let everybody get out to the big baseball game. The barber shops, the stationary stores, the clothiers, in fact everybody that can find a key is going to turn it in the lock a few minutes before the game starts and hike for the baseball grounds. You know what the reason is. The Loveras (named after an upscale cigar brand) and the Fatimas ( a brand of cigarettes) are going to play. You know what they are playing for. For the benefit of the park commission, or better, for your benefit, because every cent will go toward putting the grounds in splendid shape for the Fort Gibbon series.
Every public-spirited citizen will be there. The game has been extensively advertised, and when it was first announced there was no opposition to it. And there never has been and never will be. The good people of Fairbanks appreciate the fact that the most prominent men of the town are boosting this great exhibition of the national pastime, giving their time and their services and their money, and the citizens will show their approval by being there to see them play the great American game.
Both presidents, Mortell and Bosworth, say that they have world beaters. “Miracle Man” Ben Sherman and “Muggsy” Slim Packard both predict a victory. The manager of the Fatimas says that Sherman can trot out his dark horse if he wants to. Slim has a cowboy to ride the dark steed to victory. Thompson will open in the box for the Loveras. Senator Gaustad will oppose him at the start. Mayor Nerland will throw the first ball to Speaker Collins if the latter gets to town. Judge Wickersham will hand out Lovera Cigars at first base, with the understanding that he gets the ‘overs. Mayor Nerland will hand out more cigars at third base. Umps Tozier and Callahan will hand out decision after decision. And the players will hand out a good exhibition of the national game. What the rooters hand out — well words cannot describe it.
Look at this array of talent: Jim Anderson, Senator Gaustad, Eddie Suter, Harry Ambercrombie, Abe Stein, Jack MacCormack, “Judge” Douse, Dick Wood, Charlie Thompson, “Home Run” Newton, Captain Gohres, and a host of others. All will be taken to the park in horseless carriages. The Fatima team will ride to the scene of battle in an auto truck while a beautiful pair of mules will drag the Lovera team through the dust.
There may be a parade. You never can tell what will happen, but whatever does happen will be good, clean, wholesome amusement, a laugh from start to finish, a good time as the constant object. Come one, come all. Two bits, twenty-five cents, a quarter, not a red cent more, not a cent less. Three hours of good solid fun. New, fresh, live, original comedy by the leading big leaguers of the Interior. A chance of a lifetime. Worth going miles to see. Something to tell the little ones about when are old and gray. For a good cause, and good laugh. Don’t hibernate in the deserted village; come to the park with the crowd. If you’re not satisfied you take it out on Callahan and Tozier, and if that will not satisfy you, try it on Bosworth and Mortell. Laugh, root, roast, joke, cheer, groan, yell, pan, boost. Get the fever. Be a fan, be a good fellow, be a good citizen. Let everyone join in the good cause. All the merchants will close, there will be nothing doing in town except the big, beautiful game tonight between seven-thirty and eight. After the game you can get a picture because a photographer will be there to do his duty, it will give the players something to will to their children.
•••
Both the umpires, the mayor, and many of the players were members of Men’s Igloo No. 4. Also noteworthy is that the opening pitch made by Mayor Nordale was done with a ball from the 1913 World Series between New York and Philadelphia which belonged to a Fairbanksan who attended that game. We sure don’t boost ‘em like we used to!