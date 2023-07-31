Before the Fairbanks Exploration Company’s gold dredging operations could begin in the Fairbanks Mining District, a lot of preliminary work had to be done to get ready for the big dredges to arrive. In the following article about that work, keep in mind that the term “Big Company” is referring to the U.S. Smelting, Mining, and Refining Co., which was the parent company of the Fairbanks Exploration Company that ran the dredging operations in Fairbanks.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
July 28, 1925
IN OUR TOWN
By W. F. Thompson
This time it is a story of “Our Town” of today and many years to come, a story of achievement, of promise and of hope. It is a story “as is.” And is worth the reading, no matter how long it may be. It gives you facts and foundations upon which to figure from. Take it as it lays, without imputing to it motives or misleading ideas, and you will have the best we can do for you in yours and the town’s interests.
You know the story of the past few years, and the decadence in mining, hereabouts. You know the rumors of and for an against Big Company workings, but unless you have traveled 85 miles in the effort to satisfy yourself as to what development conditions here will be in the future, and during the trip accompanied by a guide who can tell you what that which you see is and means to be, you are out of touch with your immediate camp, as we have been. To know of the present and the promise of the future enables you to guide your actions accordingly. You have something to guess upon. That’s all the managers of the Big Companies have beyond what they have in their hands—a guess. All of us, including the Big Fellows have, of course, Hope. But, while a man can figure upon what he will and can do, and sometimes figures right, when what you are managing or promoting depends upon men who may never have seen the proposition they are backing, you never can tell what they will do, and if they decide not to “do,” your “doing” is ended.
This camp is going upon a dredging basis or is started or headed that way. The basis of dredging is the water to float and keep the dredge—after that the acquirement and installment of the dredge, then the fulfillment of the promoter’s faith in the richness of the ground. The water which is first necessary for dredging here is non-existent near the proposed dredger fields (nonexistent in quantity). The first act in the dredging play is the acquisition of the necessary water; taking it from where it is and carrying it to where it is not. That means ditches and pipelines. For the big workings is proposed the “Davidson” 79-mile waterway, which they call “ditch,” part of which ditch is to be of steel pipes weighing 400 pounds to the lineal foot; for intermediate and primary workings there’s the “12-Mile” ditch, which you may vision is 12 miles of ditch planted where needed, but which (as this year’s work) is in reality about TWENTY-FIVE miles. This so-called Twelve-Mile Ditch is 12 miles in length, or will be this season, but there have been digged as any more miles of ditch by the Big Company for water containing elsewhere. Only four weeks ago they started hauling supplies and machinery and making camp on the “Twelvemile” ditch; on the 15th of July they started the steam shovel working on that ditch; in two months it will be digged, which is going some in rapid work and which must have taken a lot of men in the making. The men have stripped the ground and prepared for the coming of the machine ditchdigger, and it has come and nearly worked its way over the twelve miles of ditch line. The workingmen ahead of it overcame part of the needs of the steam shovel, by clearing the path for it. They could not overcome an adamant condition which the shovel ran up against and which was and is frozen ground, or the ditch that may work first would be finished sooner.
There are four (at present) tracts of ground which will be dredged first; Chatanika, Cleary, Goldstream and tributaries (in a small way) and an unclassified stretch which is made up in parts (in a way) from all of them. While even the manager of the Big Company does not know where their first dredger will be planted, from present achievements it would seem to be that it will homeport at Chatanika, for the Twelvemile ditch is for Chatanika workings, primarily if not entirely. The element of uncertainty in the dredger time and location is the 79-mile Davidson Ditch, which is under discussion and consideration Way Down East. Should they decide this Summer or Fall to construct the Davidson Ditch, the then-constructed Twelvemile might await the completion of the bigger ditch, to cheapen operations and decide on the first location of a dredge. With no such decision the first dredging the Company will do will be at Chatanika. Their water and their ground there carry no obstacles with them for the Big Company to overcome, whereas other sections do. In time all obstacles will be removed and proof of the Company’s belief to this effect is given in their digging of ditches and clearing of ground and the stripping thereof at points where they could not begin operations now without strife and interference.
While the Big Company has men and machinery planted and working over probably thirty miles of territory, the big work and the big force are scattered thickly over that distance extending from the other side of Cleary to the Twelvemile Ditch’s intake on the Circle trail. Away out beyond Chatanika away up on the hillside, you see men in large numbers, six feet apart (seemingly, from the road below) working like a swarm of bees stripping and clearing on ahead of the coming mechanical ditchdigger. At Kokomo Creek they have a small tent city near the intake, where the working men camp at nights and from which they radiate mornings to all directions to their work. Near there is also the Road Commission’s camp and steam shovel, which is continuing and bettering the Circle Trail. Miles beyond Chatanika the Circle Road is “improved” to a point where the auto can “make” 30 to 40 miles an hour if its driver wishes it to, and when Ed Bartlett starts his winter mail trips to Circle, he will have more roads to travel and better roads than he has had up to now.
Up near Pilot is the point where the “siphon” will bring the water over the hills and to the workings which extend this way, when the Davidson Ditch is decided upon. It is the “big expense” of all the Davidson ditch work and possibly the “sticker” regarding the coming to a decision upon the ditch’s construction, for its short length means and expenditure of from $150.000 to $200,000, whereas the completed 79-mile ditch will cost including the siphon only from $1,500,000 to $2,000,000. The siphon’s construction will be one tenth the entire cost of the Big Ditch.
In the work of the Big Company, about half a mile away from Fox and Chatanika, will grow new “cities” of “Fox” and “Chatanika,” to which the present cities of that name may move, if allowed to. There, on their own ground, the Big Company will install machine shops and blacksmith shops for dredge and tool repairs, and around them will be other buildings which the company will need. A Big Company cannot afford to depend upon an uncertain source of supply for its needs and must perforce protect itself as it goes along. It will not try to build up cities of its own beyond the point needed for its own protection, but wherever and whatever it’s needs are, the Company will supply them.
The of ground in which the Big Company is interested in covers (seemingly) 30 miles of the 42 miles from here to beyond Kokomo, and at every point they hold there is work being done. At Fox station are carloads of pipe for local ditches, and the company’s autos, tractors and trucks are seen everywhere, together with the men who are working for the company. Out Goldstream way men have worked all summer stripping ground, clearing away the underbrush, etc., so that the sun can get at the ground and thaw it in a natural way. Out on the hill at Chatanika the ditchdigger steamed ahead and digged a ditch at a rapid rate until it ran into frozen ground where it could not work; there it backtracked down the hill and began to dig ditch on a lower level, where operations and the sun beating down upon uncovered ground had done the necessary thawing. Finished with the lower-level stretch, the digger will puff back to the higher level, which in the meantime will have been thawed some by the sun.
The Davidson Ditch is entirely surveyed. If they decide on the Davidson Ditch this year, work will continue here all winter in establishing camps and hauling supplies to the scene of the early-spring’s operations, out from Chatanika. Otherwise, the number of men who are being laid off from day to day as they are not needed, will be added to largely the men who will automatically become idle when their work on the Twelvemile or in connection therewith is no longer needed—for this year. So far as the Big Company work is concerned, there is an over-plus of working men here now, and they will be augmented in numbers from day to day.
It would pay the businessmen of the camp who intend to stay here to make the trip out to Kokomo Creek and beyond, and to get the best out of their observations they should have with them some Big Company man to point out what they might overlook and explain its meaning. To us it looks like long-continued big workings here, in one spot or another not as yet fully decided upon, and many years of work for the camp and the maintenance of a town here of a certain size, and a prosperous town—it means that even as the matter lies today. Work will not quit now for years no matter what is decided upon regarding the Davidson Ditch. If the Davidson Ditch is decided upon this year, it will mean a much larger force working during the next ten or fifteen years, but a shorter-lived camp, in that they will work out with larger forces and more water in 5 years what they might have to spend 30 years working without the big ditch.
Also, the businessmen will know that no Big Company is going to pay tribute to any business house where it does not need to and will equip and furnish itself to the necessary point where protection is always theirs. Still also, the merchant may know that the Big Company in its employment of work must put a lot of money in circulation as it’s payroll, and that the Big Company is powerless to say where that money goes after they have paid it out for value received.
At Nome the largest mercantile concern there has never received patronage from the Big Company working there, yet since the Company’s starting work there and employing men and paying the men off there that concerns business has been better than it was in any of the years of the Nome Camp’s boom days and the years which have been since then. Everyman must figure his lien out for himself, but a trip with a guide over the line of construction work the Big Company has finished and is pursuing in this immediate vicinity will tell a man that right here is the center of large expenditures in the years to come, and that if he can find the way he can gather moss by no rolling away from here until the last bucket of the last dredge has emptied itself into the hopper which deposits it in the sluicebox to slide over the riffles and relive itself of the golden sands for which a whole world has gone crazy.