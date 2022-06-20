Fairbanks has always been a city inhabited by colorful characters. This story from the 1910 election season showcased the fun-loving side of Fred “Mushon” Jansa, who operated a local cafe in the Fraction Saloon building, and Richard “Waterfront” Brown, the local debt collector. It was said that Fairbanks men would bet on anything, and in this series of articles you will see how one of these wagers played out on the streets of Fairbanks in late August 1910.
Before we get to the wager, these advertisements will give you a glimpse into the working life of Mushon Jansa and who he was.
News-Miner ads
from 1910
The latest reports form the Iditarod are to the effect that Mushon is doing a land office business selling beans at the Fraction, opposite the Nordale.
The new airline company organized in Germany will carry passengers to the Fraction, where Mushon is serving Chili Con Carne.
While sinking a hold on 2 above Discovery, at Otter, they discovered that Mushon was serving Chili con Carne at the Fraction Bar.
H. Evan Williams, the great American tenor, draws over $200,000 a year salary, and Mushon draws only four bits for dish of Chili con Carne at the Fraction Bar.
These ads were obviously effective and enabled Mushon to build his own café on Second Avenue.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
April 25, 1910
New Café for Family Trade
Mushon, of the famous Mushon’s Café, today started the construction of a new family café which will cater especially to the home trade. This is to be on Second Avenue in the space formerly occupied by the Fraction Summer Gardens.
One of the features will be a glass roof which can be removed in nice weather, but which will be in place when the heavens begin to weep.
For his new establishment, Mushon has sent for a famous chef from Bohemia, who will be here on the first boats ready to dish up some of the delectable European creations in the culinary line.
Now we get to the bet and the payment by the loser to the winner:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 5, 1910
Wheelbarrow Ride Coming
The most recent election bet is one that was posted this morning between Fred Jansa (Mushon) and Waterfront Brown, it being the usual wheelbarrow bet.
Mushon agrees, if Orr is elected to wheel Waterfront Brown in a decorated wheelbarrow down Front Street from the Weiss cigar store to St. Matthew’s hospital and thence around and up Second Avenue to McPhee’s corner, where his is to buy fifty drinks.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner — August 18, 1910
Fred Jansa’s friends are advising him that he had better insist on the wheelbarrow ride, to the be given by Waterfront Brown in payment of his election bet, while the roads are soft and muddy, as he will not be hurt in case Brown stubs his toe and lets the barrow drop. Brown is now looking around for a mule to hitch in front of the vehicle to give it a little style.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 30, 1910
Three mules on parade tonight
Mushon, “Waterfront” Brown and Smithie’s Maud Will March at 8 O’Clock.
The famous wheelbarrow ride in which Mushon will be triumphantly carried through the streets by mule power, will take place at 7:30 o’clock this evening. The event will be pulled off without fail this time.
“Waterfront” Brown, who will guide the handles of the wheelbarrow, went on the businessmens’ excursion to the creeks, and therefore was not at hand at the time fixed for the march, Sunday. Tonight, he has pledged himself to be present, mule and all.
“Waterfront” is compelled to wheel Mushon through the principal streets as the result of losing an election bet with Mushon. He must also buy 50 drinks for the crowd, no being barred.
“Waterfront” has secured Smithie’s mule for the occasion, so the three will present an inspiring sight.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 31, 1910
Big Crowd Sees Ride
The famous ride of Mushon, in which he was wheeled through the streets by “waterfront” Brown, was finally pulled off last night.
Mushon, attired in a dress suit and wearing a high silk hat, sat on the downy cushion of the old wheelbarrow like a king making a triumphant entry into the conquered city. “Waterfront” on the other hand, was attired in the costume of a blacksmith marching in a Labor Day parade. With sleeves rolled up, he presented the appearance of a brawny son of toil as he guided the handles of the wheelbarrow.
Not the least important personage to take part in the parade was Smithie’s mule, which unwillingly trudged along, followed by a large crowd of hooting men and boys.
During the performance “Waterfront” disgorged himself of $12.50 to pay for the 50 free drinks which he had agreed to do as the result of losing the election bet by backing Orr as a candidate.
Note: The election was between Judge Wickersham and Ed Orr for the office of the U.S Delegate to the House of Representatives for the Territory of Alaska. Although there were other candidates in that political race, in Fairbanks, Wickersham and Orr were the main contenders.