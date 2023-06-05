The first federal building for Fairbanks was a small wooden structure built in 1904, that burned to the ground in the May 1906 fire that wiped out the entire business district of Fairbanks. A larger wooden building was built to replace it but because it had been hastily built with green wood there were many problems with the building over the next several years. By 1916 it was obvious the building needed to be replaced, however it took until the 1930’s for that to happen. The following articles illustrate the problems and frustrations on getting a proper fireproof building to replace the old wooden one.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner November 13, 1916