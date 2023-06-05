The first federal building for Fairbanks was a small wooden structure built in 1904, that burned to the ground in the May 1906 fire that wiped out the entire business district of Fairbanks. A larger wooden building was built to replace it but because it had been hastily built with green wood there were many problems with the building over the next several years. By 1916 it was obvious the building needed to be replaced, however it took until the 1930’s for that to happen. The following articles illustrate the problems and frustrations on getting a proper fireproof building to replace the old wooden one.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner November 13, 1916
AN ACTUAL NEED
Fairbanks and the Fourth Division need a new courthouse. They have needed one for some time past and will continue to need one until they get it. If it is humanly possible to obtain a new courthouse for Fairbanks, one that will fit the requirements of this district, the News-Miner proposed that we go after it and get it, and today we start along those lines. We do not propose to confine our efforts to the line across the top of the first page of paper which advertises our need — we propose to exercise every ingenuity at our command, working upon officials and local organizations, upon the Department of Justice and our friends at Washington, and get help from any source where help lies.
The Federal jail of the fourth division is a ghastly joke, when considered as it really is. For the purposes for which it is used it is too small and decidedly incompetent, always has been and today is more so than ever, and in the next two years will be found to be less worthwhile than it has been found to be in the past. The quarters for the court official might do for some years to come, although some officials have not today enough room while others have more than they need. It is the insane-asylum, detention hospital, house-of-correction and other features which are demanded of our little log cabin federal jail, which make the courthouse proper a joke. At times prisoners and patients are packed in the place like sardines, layer upon layer, one above the other, with no conveniences and little regard to their health — all this, while the government owns plenty ground upon which to erect suitable quarters for such unfortunates.
Delegate Wickersham obtained the appropriation and the purchase of the ground which made a proper courthouse and jail possible for this (judicial) division upon the site now occupied by the courthouse. There was a time when we believe that our delegate was in a fair way to go through and obtain the courthouse, but when his apparent efforts in that behalf began to be knocked in Fairbanks by one or more officials and others, he felt constrained to quit the work, and so announced ... until our importunities will have created such action in Washington, D. C., that the first question every Solon will ask upon arising in the morning will be, “Has Fairbanks received that courthouse yet?” The Lord helps those who help themselves. Let the knockers “knock,” for ‘tis their nature to.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner November 15, 1916
THAT COURTHOUSE
Fairbanks wants, needs, and must have a new courthouse and federal jail. The present courthouse and jail, which are one, are not equal to the requirements, and from now on will be less so. The jail is simply a wart on the end of the courthouse, and it is one of the best patronized institutions in the territory, according to its size, but its size is not commensurate with the calls made upon it for accommodations. For its size, including guards and matrons, it is the thickest-populated house in the North, and it is doing nobly so far as its facilities go, but they do not go far enough. It is a menace to health and life, and it has been “balled out” by health officers, humanitarians, photographers and the hoi polloi of this district until a newspaper hates to mention the jail and its shortcomings, for it has so long been an unfavorable advertisement for Fairbanks and the Fourth Division. However, so long as we keep quiet about it there appears no possibility of any change being made, so we will take our vanity in our hands and play upon conditions until something is done to remedy them.
Yesterday we wrote to James Hamilton Lewis about our courthouse and jail. Today we are writing Senator Smith, of Michigan, and Senator Chamberlain, of Oregon. The day following, we will write somebody else, and when Congress convenes in December we will be surprised if somebody does not add to the “pork barrel” bill an appropriation for a Federal Jail and Courthouse at Fairbanks. It seems a long way to go to get returns, but if we never start, we will never arrive.
Senator Lewis is an old-time friend of many Northerners. He used to be a dockwalloper in Seattle, and in politics in the state of Washington he met many men who are now Alaskans. He is a cheerful optimist and a helper of the helpless, and we figure that it will be duck soup for him to get into the Alaska game after he has gotten all that Illinois asks for and try to get a few dollars for Fairbanks to build larger and better accommodations for the trailblazers who have not been able to travel the legal trail according to the rules and who have landed in Marshal Erwin’s hencoop as a result and are there crowding each other to death.
Anyway, we are on the trail of a better courthouse and jail. We may not reach the trail’s end, but we are on our way. We don’t know the way, either, but we’re not afraid to tackle the trail.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Jan 20, 1932
VACATE THE OLD COURTHOUSE
Judge Cecil H. Clegg hit the nail on the head when he wired Assistant Attorney General Charles P. Sisson regarding the recent fire in the old courthouse building, recommending the immediate abandonment of the entire federal building instead of wasting money to repair the damage done, as the present heating plant, he stated, is a continual menace to life and property.
Assistant Attorney General Sisson’s reply to the judge was prompt and to the point. He wired “See no necessity for repairing old courthouse. The Treasury department has authorized the marshal to secure bids for moving to temporary quarters. Recommend that you move at once. Old building will be demolished by soon anyway, as contract for construction of new building will probably be awarded next month.”
Whether this wire means the immediate abandonment of all official from the courthouse, or just the judge’s quarters, we do not know at present, but the matter should be taken up immediately with the assistant attorney general with a recommendation that “all vacate” to their temporary quarters.
With the present heating system, the courthouse is a menace to all the businesspeople of Fairbanks, as another fire is liable to break out at any time, and if there should be a wind blowing at the time the whole town of Fairbanks would stand a chance of being in danger.
This old courthouse building has been the scene of love, romance, strife, epitomized in lawsuits for more than twenty-give years. It has done its work well. But when a former United States marshal hooked up a smokestack like a steamboat funnel, within a few inches of the building, he raised havoc with the business district of Fairbanks. We have been fortunate, for if a fire ever got a good start in Uncle Sam’s building — well, it would be just too bad for all of us.
Judge Clegg certainly showed good judgement and business sense when he wired for permission to vacate the building, and we hope the other official will follow in his footsteps and lost on time in wiring Washington to the same effect.
Note: The new Federal Building that funds were being sought for is the one that sits today on the block bordered by Cushman Street, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, and Turner Street. It is a beautiful art deco monument to Fairbanks’ commitment to progress throughout its history. The new Federal Building was opened in the spring of 1933, and it served us well for the next forty or so years. It was a marker of our leap from a log cabin town to a modern city that is here to stay. This concrete History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.