Fairbanks has always been a mining camp, and gold has been continuously mined here since Felix Pedro’s discovery in July of 1902. Just about all of that gold was shipped to the states and eventually ended up in the Ft. Knox vault. This was due to the strict laws governing the price and sale of gold during the years 1934-1974. In 1934, the U.S. went off the gold standard and the federal government fixed the price of gold at $35 per ounce. During those years gold could only be sold to one of the U.S. Mints. The only real exception was for jewelers, who could obtain a permit to purchase gold. After the price controls were lifted, the price of gold shot up rapidly, and has stayed up ever since. The following article gives an inside glimpse to the business of shipping gold in 1959:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner September 26, 1959
BETTER BELIEVE IT: GOLD GLITTERS
Sometime next week an ordinary-looking car will pull away from the curb at Northern Commercial Co., headed for the International Airport.
Following closely will be a police car.
In the car ahead will be two men, either of whom you might see on downtown streets any day.
In the car following will be two troopers.
Their armament will include sawed-off shotguns, plus the normal revolver on the hip.
One of the men in the car ahead will be Stan Evans, credit manager of the N. C. Co. In his custody will be treasure — a veritable fortune.
In the 70 or 80 one-pound bags in the back seat will be gold worth more than $100,000 — gleaned from the creeks of Alaska during the last few weeks. It will be destined for the San Francisco Mint.
Hence the modern-day version of what occurred frequently in the Old West when the stagecoach driver sat atop the gold shipment — the heyday of the Wells-Fargo Express Co.
When the little caravan arrives at the airport, the gold will go directly to the Pan American World Airways cargo shacks. That night they will be placed aboard a plane and flown to Seattle for transfer to San Francisco. A routine mission.
Once Evans receives a bill of lading from the airline his responsibility for the gold shipment ends. It’s then up to the airline and the insurance company to protect it.
And protect it they will. Thugs the world over know that the $35 per ounce pegged value could be more than doubled on some foreign black markets. So, constant guard is necessary.
But in the shipment, they wouldn’t find the higher priced gold now in big demand by jewelers who are allowed to pay premiums. For all that gold will have been sold before the dust and retorted gold wings its way from Fairbanks.
The shipment will bring to about $300,000 the value of gold sent to San Francisco by the N. C. Co. this summer. In addition, the company has sold $15,000 to $20,000 in jewelers’ gold. With the last cleanup, the total shipments for the season will have risen to something over $400,000, compared with about $330,000 last year.
The banks also ship gold. Their combined total probably equals that of the N. C. Co.
N. C. doesn’t apply a service charge on its shipment. Instead, it gets its profits from selling supplies to the miners — everything from D8 “cats” to cotton socks.
The gold flows into the store here from all parts of northern Alaska. Miners bring it in in pokes, large and small. Most of it is “retorted” before being brought to town. But there are lots of smaller pokes as well, bearing only dust and nuggets. Miners drop them on Evans’ desk just as their predecessors dropped them on bars of saloons.
Shipments of $100,000 are normal. Any more, he says, become unwieldy.
The company advances $25 per ounce on retorted gold, and up to $30 an ounce on raw gold — dust and nuggets. The cost of shipment and insurance is all that is charged against the miner.
When the report on fineness comes back to the company a settlement is made for the difference.
There have been some quite large cleanups sent in by the independent miners this summer.
Tags on pokes in the vaults showed some weighing 368 ounces, 213, 244, and 366. Another showed 45.92 ounces. Most came from close to Fairbanks.
There were two pokes from the Lake Chandalar area.
These, representing a cleanup after 31 days, weighted 213 ounces. The caribou hide bags contained $7,455 worth of the yellow stuff.
One report from the mint at San Francisco showed a mining outfit sent 583.60 ounces, which when melted down at the mint, weighed 576.8 ounces including silver and base metal.
After removal of the silver and the base metal, there were 532.235 ounces of pure gold. There were 40.64 ounces of silver worth 91 cents per ounce, or $36.98. The gold itself brought $18,563.76.
Small operators can’t afford to have a heavy freeze trap their gold for the winter. Someone might find a way of thawing it and steal it before breakup.
Dredges can run later, but their output doesn’t go through the store. Most is shipped directly by the operators.
The demand is so great for jewelers’ gold that the orders cannot be filled, said Evans. And individuals are buying dust, like one Marylander who recently purchased $5,000 worth of the stuff from the company.
Some people consider gold a hedge against inflation. Others buy it as a speculation, hoping that the price will go up, perhaps double — and they’ll be in clover.
Too, some of the gold may be shipped abroad, although such traffic is against the law. But if successful, operators stand to make huge profits. But they could also get huge fines and long jail sentences.
Most of the nuggets sent to the store are bought locally and some presumably sold into the jewelry trade.
Mining outfits this last season have had many visiting tourists and they haven’t been on hand just to see how gold is mined, apparently. Evans said some operators have been selling nuggets directly to the visitors at $40-$45 per ounce, which is legal as long as the only processing of the metal has been through the sluicebox or pan, using only water.
Most tourists buy the nuggets and have them made into jewelry. A lot of people just like the feel of a well-shaped piece of gold in their pockets.
In any event, people still like gold.
Note: It is interesting this information was reported in the News-Miner. One has to wonder if this story caused a few dastardly folks to think about intercepting one of these shipments. Fortunately, that did not happen, because Fairbanks was filled with honest hard-working folks who took pride in mining rocks and paydirt, not shipments with the bonus of lead sprinkles. This glittering History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.