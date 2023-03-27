NC Gold shipping

$100,000 PLUS IN GOLD — Cecile Rego, clerk at Northern Commercial Co., takes a small poke of gold from her boss, Stan Evans, credit manager, while behind them is an open safe and on the floor rests pokes of various sizes which contain more than $100,000 in dust and retorted gold. Northern Commercial handles gold for miners, will ship more than $400,000 worth this season by air to the San Francisco Mint. When the season is over, miners, some of whom have been extended large amounts of credit, will settle-up with the company. Turning in gold following each “cleanup” gives them operating money for the summer season. Joan Skilbred

Fairbanks has always been a mining camp, and gold has been continuously mined here since Felix Pedro’s discovery in July of 1902. Just about all of that gold was shipped to the states and eventually ended up in the Ft. Knox vault. This was due to the strict laws governing the price and sale of gold during the years 1934-1974. In 1934, the U.S. went off the gold standard and the federal government fixed the price of gold at $35 per ounce. During those years gold could only be sold to one of the U.S. Mints. The only real exception was for jewelers, who could obtain a permit to purchase gold. After the price controls were lifted, the price of gold shot up rapidly, and has stayed up ever since. The following article gives an inside glimpse to the business of shipping gold in 1959:

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner September 26, 1959