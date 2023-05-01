When the stampede for gold hit Fairbanks, and people started building up the town, there was a very important need for a sewer system to serve the growing city. This was especially true for the downtown business district. They began with square wooden boxes made out of rough-cut spruce planks and laid those in hand dug ditches along Turner, Cushman, and Lacey Streets. Of course, they emptied straight into the Chena at the end of each street, no filtering or waste water treatment was done in those days.

These rudimentary sewer lines did not have enough grade to allow for proper flow, or the addition of more lines further up the street. They froze up in the winter, backed up all the time and within a couple of years the wood would be rotted out, necessitating constant maintenance and replacement.