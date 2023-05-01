When the stampede for gold hit Fairbanks, and people started building up the town, there was a very important need for a sewer system to serve the growing city. This was especially true for the downtown business district. They began with square wooden boxes made out of rough-cut spruce planks and laid those in hand dug ditches along Turner, Cushman, and Lacey Streets. Of course, they emptied straight into the Chena at the end of each street, no filtering or waste water treatment was done in those days.
These rudimentary sewer lines did not have enough grade to allow for proper flow, or the addition of more lines further up the street. They froze up in the winter, backed up all the time and within a couple of years the wood would be rotted out, necessitating constant maintenance and replacement.
What follows is a small glimpse of that early history of public sanitation in the riparian camp known as Fairbanks.
Fairbanks Daily Times – October 10, 1906
Councilman Maddocks, one of the new appointees, was named as chairman of the committee on streets, lights and public works, and his committee will have a busy time until the next meeting of the council attending to many matters referred to it last night.
The Cushman Street sewer is said to be in bad condition from Second Avenue down to the waterfront. At the intersection of Second and Cushman the sewer boxes are in contact with the N.C. Company’s water mains, and in order to pass that point under the mains, it was necessary to construct the boxes in the shape of a U. The boxes have become clogged with sand from time to time, and this has caused the sewer to become practically useless. The matter was referred to the street committee with power to act.
Northern Light – March 9, 1907
Several cases of typhoid fever have been reported in Fairbanks. The Northern Light has several times pointed out the necessity of activity on the part of the city officials to see that garbage, slops, etc., are not allowed to accumulate where they will breed disease when the sun grows warmer. It is likely the typhoid will be traced to the use of river water. People should boil every drop of water taken from the river since the sewerage of the city is constantly emptying into the current under the ice. It is also time to begin cleaning old rubbish from streets and residences.
Tanana Miner April 26, 1907
The street committee of the city council has been busy since Wednesday morning chasing surface waters and undesirable lakes off the city streets and into the slough. A great deal of good work has been done, but there is a whole lot more to do and the whole of the next week will probably be put in doing the same line of work.
In order to flush the sewers the fire department was called into service and the full fire head from the N. C. pumps was brought into play to thaw the pipes. The system was found very effective in every case.
By liberal use of the fire hose the impending floods on Lacey, Third, and Fourth Avenues have been averted and sections of Cushman Street which were afloat in a sea of filth, have been safely and permanently moved.
Wendell Avenue, the best driveway the city boasts, is in a deplorable condition, as is Hall Street, near Wendell. A slough which has a natural outlet to the river has been dammed by previous city street work, and both streets and residence properties are overflowing as a result. Citizens of that section have done much toward running the water off but there is much more for the street committee to give its attention to.
Under a rule of the council the street committee may spend a sum not to exceed $100 upon its own initiative and Wendell Avenue residents are hoping that they will come in from some fractional part thereof.
Fairbanks Daily News April 10, 1909
CUSHMAN STREET HORROR REMOVED
City Authorities Wage Successful Search for Source of Awful Smell
Annually for the four past years the fresh air of spring on Cushman Street between First and Second has been polluted by sickening odors arising from a subterranean depth that city officials heretofore were never able to fathom.
The old visitation reappeared a few weeks ago and, in its wake, came the customary loud protests from the businesspeople along that part of the thoroughfare. A caucus of Mayor Carter, health Officer Sutherland, Chief of Police O’Connor and a few others was called and the decision to make the most thorough investigation ever was reached. Their olfactory organs guided unerring a crew of men with pickaxes, crowbars and shovels to the center whence issued the worst of the smell. For a time, it looked like the Cecil Café and the Comet would be razed by the industrious gang, for they ripped and tore out everything between them and the Smell.
Within an hour the cause of all the trouble was located, in the discovery of a broken sewer connection. The cesspool that had formed was removed, disinfectants were scattered and once more Cushman’s atmosphere is sweet and clean.
Note: It is amazing to think the Federal Courthouse, jail and city hall all were without any kind of sewer service until 1911. By the mid 1920’s after the Alaska Railroad had been built, Fairbanks installed its first real sewer pipes, and the establishment of a modern sewer system was further spurred on by the allocating of Federal WPA grants for public services during the 1930’s. It was not until 1953, when the new wastewater treatment plant was opened, that Fairbanks quit putting all of its untreated sewage into the Chena River. Breakup just isn’t what it used to be! This guttery History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.