At the center of Pioneer Park here in Fairbanks sits the magnificent historic steamboat the S.S. Nenana. She was one of the largest and most beautiful wooden riverboats that plied the Yukon and her tributaries. It may surprise you to learn that she was the second sternwheeler to use the name “Nenana.” The first steamboat Nenana — built about 10 years prior to the one in Pioneer Park — was much smaller, being only 40-feet long with a gross volume of eight tons, compared to the SS Nenana’s 210 feet in length and a volume of 1,128 gross tons. Here is the rest of the story.

Nenana News

