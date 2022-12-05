At the center of Pioneer Park here in Fairbanks sits the magnificent historic steamboat the S.S. Nenana. She was one of the largest and most beautiful wooden riverboats that plied the Yukon and her tributaries. It may surprise you to learn that she was the second sternwheeler to use the name “Nenana.” The first steamboat Nenana — built about 10 years prior to the one in Pioneer Park — was much smaller, being only 40-feet long with a gross volume of eight tons, compared to the SS Nenana’s 210 feet in length and a volume of 1,128 gross tons. Here is the rest of the story.
The steamer Nenana, the hull and boiler of which were built entirely in Nenana, is now rapidly nearing completion in the local yards on the shore of the Tanana River near the Lehr sawmill. It is expected that the craft will be ready for the water within the next day or two, by which time her barge will also be ready for launching.
The new craft is about the size of the stern wheeler Midnight Sun and will have a loaded draft of only ten inches.
The boilers of the Nenana are of the multi-tubular type and capable of working under high pressure, and the engines are powerful. The barge will have a loading capacity of a little more than fifty tons.
The owners of the new outfit are Will Sherwin and Jack Bailey.
Nenana News, June 3, 1922
The new steamer Nenana, built at Nenana and owned jointly by William Sherwin and Jack Bailey, was launched several days ago and is now undergoing final preparations for service. A commodious barge, also built on local ways, has also been launched and will be ready for service by the time the steamer is ready for her trial trip. The Nenana will be a free-lance in the freight and passenger business on the Tanana River and its tributaries and will make voyages when and where demand calls.
Nenana News, Oct. 14, 1922
With the new marine ways taxed to their capacity with steamers and barges, the beach strewn with gas boats and the slack water below the new steel bridge crowded with other craft in winter quarters, the Nenana waterfront gives some idea of the importance of Nenana as a shipping center. And there are at least two more boats on the river which will seek a berth upon arrival here withing the next few days.
One of these is the side wheel power boat Mutt, which will winter at Nenana instead of at Tanana, as in the past, so as to be ready for the movement of freight down river in the early spring.
The other is the little steamer Nenana, now enroute up the Yukon from a trip to Iditarod. And by the time spring arrives there probably will be still another boat ready to bid for its share of the river business. Sam Heeter, owner of the Mutt, plans to build a larger boat during the winter, for operation on the Tanana and Yukon rivers, and will make plans for its construction upon his arrival here withing the next few days.
The little steamer Nenana, which is owned by Will Sherwin and Jack bailey, is now enroute up the Yukon River, on the return trip to Nenana. The navigators lost a little time on the down trip as the result of mistaking the Innoko River for the Iditarod. They traveled up the Innoko about a day before they discovered their mistake.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Jack Bailey, owner of the steamer nenana, received a shipment of lumber from Fairbanks this week, and will start in a few days to overhaul the boat for summer service.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
The steamer Nenana with the barge Traub is taking 10 tons of provisions and mining supplies into Eureka creek, 55 miles up the John River. The men are planning to operate the ground which was staked by W. McCamant four years ago. It was on this claim that $3,800 was taken out on two thaws.
There were five in the party, E. D. Chenowith and wife, M. Traub, W. McCamant and one other.
Note: It is not known what the demise of the original steamboat Nenana was. It had a brief but important history providing freighting and passenger service to many hard-to-reach tributaries along the Yukon and Tanana drainages. All that is left of her are a few surviving images and newspaper accounts of her service.
This steam-boating History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.