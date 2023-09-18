William Fentress Thompson

William Fentress Thompson- News-Miner Publisher in the early days of Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s origins go back to the very early days of our fair city, and the following articles from the Dawson Daily News give a glimpse into the very competitive newspaper business in those days. Most of the mentioned newspapers had 4 to 8 pages and they cost about $0.25 each edition. That would be just over $7.00 per paper in today’s money. Subscriptions were $5.00 per month, which equates to about $155 per month if you were to subscribe today.

Dawson Daily News – August 28, 1906

Note: It is interesting to consider that Fairbanks supported several newspapers during a time when the population was a tiny fraction of what it is today. Since those days many newspapers have come and gone, but the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner has had the staying power beyond all the rest of them. Also noteworthy is that William Fentress Thompson was a member of Fairbanks Men's Igloo No. 4.