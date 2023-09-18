The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s origins go back to the very early days of our fair city, and the following articles from the Dawson Daily News give a glimpse into the very competitive newspaper business in those days. Most of the mentioned newspapers had 4 to 8 pages and they cost about $0.25 each edition. That would be just over $7.00 per paper in today’s money. Subscriptions were $5.00 per month, which equates to about $155 per month if you were to subscribe today.
Dawson Daily News – August 28, 1906
Copies of the initial number of the Fairbanks Daily Miner, published by W. F. Thompson, formerly proprietor of the Yukon Sun, have reached the city. The paper was launched August 14, with an aggregate of 1,700 inches of advertising. The liberal patronage of the advertising columns of the paper shows a healthy condition in the camp and reveals the fact that the merchants of Fairbanks support a good news medium.
The first number of the paper contains 24 pages and is one of the neatest sheets typographically ever produced north of Seattle. A first-class engraving plant has been installed as a part of the Miner, and leading articles of the day are illustrated with engravers made in Fairbanks.
Thompson is a hustler. He not only publishes the Miner, but also has absorbed and publishes the Fairbanks Evening News. The Miner is a morning paper. The two papers are published with the one plant.
Dawson Daily News October 2, 1906
A telegram received from Fairbanks states that the Fairbanks Miner has discontinued publication. The paper was started August 14 by W. F. Thompson and associates. The company organized by Thompson planned to keep the Miner in the field alone, but after having absorbed the Fairbanks News and run both papers for a time, it was found that the News could cover the field, particularly in the winter. The company has two splendid plants. The News, the paper which continues publication, is issued in the evening. The Miner was a morning paper. The Daily Tanana Times, published by Wilbur Ward, formerly of Dawson, and associates, is a morning paper. Between the News and the Times Fairbanks continues to have two daily papers.
Dawson Daily News October 10, 1906
Tanana, a land of newspapers and gold, may not be able to swell its output of gold beyond the present mark, but it promises to turn out a new crop of publications. R. R. Needham, for some time manager of the Fairbanks Times, is in Dawson enroute from Fairbanks to the coast to make arrangements for a new newspaper in the Tanana next spring.
Needham says there is a good field in the Tanana for a newspaper. He thinks Fairbanks is a good place to square away. He states that his company is already organized in Fairbanks, and that it believes there will be a good field open by the time he gets back.
During the last summer Fairbanks had three dailies. One, the Times, is run by Wilbur Ward, formerly of Dawson News, backed by Fairbanks miners. The other two papers, the News and the Miner, were headed by “Wrong Font” Thompson of Dawson. The Miner started business August 14, and the first of this month suspended until cleanup days or later.
“Buck” Arbuckle and George Garwood, old Dawson prints, who started the Tanana Teller at Chena, and jumped to Cleary, have leap-frogged over to the Tenderfoot district.
Sidney Charles who was news purveyor on the Fairbanks News, and Kirk Latimer from Dawson, have started the Northern Light, a small sheet fat with ads, and catering to society, and a little of everything in sight. The first number was issued last week.
Note: It is interesting to consider that Fairbanks supported several newspapers during a time when the population was a tiny fraction of what it is today. Since those days many newspapers have come and gone, but the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner has had the staying power beyond all the rest of them. Also noteworthy is that William Fentress Thompson was a member of Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4. This hot off the presses History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska. You can learn more at pioneersofalska.org.