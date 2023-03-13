In 1934 Fairbanks began a tradition of celebrating the end of winter which they referred to as “Old Man Depression,” by putting on a Winter Carnival. This two-day event had a parade, dog races, winter sports contests, a concert, followed by a “burlesque parade,” fireworks and a big bonfire. These winter carnivals continued on for many years, however there is only one vestige left today of the former glory of these spring fever events, which is the Pioneers of Alaska King & Queen Regents. This year they crowned the 82nd pair of regents, who will represent Fairbanks at many parades and other events around the state during the course of the year.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner March 10, 1934