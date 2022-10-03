During the Alaska Centennial Celebration, Pioneer Park was called “Alaska 67” or “A-67” for short. During the summer of 1967 a clown known as Hippy the Clown entertained all those who came to the park. As it turns out, Hippy was much more than just a clown as the following articles reflect.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Sept. 30, 1967
Hippy, Silent-Type Clown at U of A,
Finds Speech Vexing
The University of Alaska has a “hippy,” but this hippy is a close-shaven and clean cut looking young fellow who’s simply clowning his way through college.
Levoie Hipps, 22, is better known in a tramp’s costume wearing a painted sad face that never utters a sound. He worked all summer at Alaska 67 as “Hippy, the Clown.”
And as Hippy, he didn’t talk. He just looked sad, but he still made children laugh and he managed to tickle quite a few of the oldsters’ funnybones, too.
This fall Hippy is enrolled as a freshman student tat the University of Alaska. One of the first classes he attended was a speech class where he was forced to talk.
He is enrolled in the usual freshman English and mathematics. He is also taking history, sociology and physical education.
It’s his aim to major in recreation. And that does not mean playing around like the hippies in some colleges.
“I would like to clown some, but I really want to follow the recreation field,” he explained.
His summer’s work at Alaska 67 found him participating in most of the recreational activities on the Centennial site. He even got involved in the hot air balloon business somewhat. Now he is involved more than somewhat. He was checked out as a full-fledged pilot of the balloon on Sept. 23.
Hippy, or Levoie as he’s known to his fellow students on campus, is the 24th hot-air balloonist to be licensed in the United States.
The “hippy” balloonist-clown-student was born in North Carolina but moved with his parents to Sarasota, Fla. In 1960 when he was a sophomore in high school.
Sarasota is famous as a wintering spot for circus folks and the high school there has its own circus production. Levoie soon found himself in the circus classes offered as part of the physical education program.
“I was too small to play football. Didn’t like baseball and was too small for basketball too. So, I took the circus classes.”
For three years Levoie and Coco the Third, son of Ringling Brothers’ clown Coco the Second, clowned together in high school. Levoie went into the Air Force after high school but kept up his clowning on a sporadic schedule. He appeared as Leo the Clown in several Fairbanks and Eielson events but when Alaska 67 opened he changed his character and went to work there as the sad-faced Hippy.
He was discharged from the Ari Force Sept. 1. Before that Airman 2 Levoie Hipps was on leave most of the summer. And before that he was strictly Air Force.
He married a high school sweetheart, Melva. The couple has a 2-month-old daughter now.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Feb. 26, 1968
A Clown Wins News Media Race
Only a “clown” would have entered the News-Media sled dog race Sunday. So, it was not surprising that a clown won — only it was a real one.
KFAR’s Hippy the Clown, driving — or anyway, in back of Arlie Keele’s three-dog team, covered a three-mile course in the time of 13:43/100th minutes to take first in the News-Media race.
Hippy highlighted his achievement by promptly collapsing at the finish line — waiting, it was suspected, for sweet death to come in the form of a heart attack, or the cutting runners of the next team.
Lee Russell, also of KFAR, clocked in at 13:64 for second, and News-Miner’s Bonnie Garretson, who passed two dawdling teams on the trail in brilliant, musher fashion, finished third in 14:20.
Local mushers who loaned their dogs to the novices included Keele, Bernie Turner, Roger Burggraf, Harry Ketzler, Jake Blake, Lefty Schallock, Buck Brownfield, Harold Braham, Dr. Simmonds, Jeff Studdert, Ken Hobson, Bob Devlin, Don Noll and John Verbeek.
The proceeds from the event — which attracted about 150 people — went to the Hillcrest Home for Boys.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
March 9, 1968
Hippy’s Sad Face Bright When He’s
Not Clowning
Hippy the Clown wears a perpetual sad face when he’s in his clowning gear, but he has an easy smile when he has all the paint washed off and he’s just plain old Levoie Hipps — father, husband, university student and part time worker. And hot air balloonist.
But, for a while there in the month of February, Hippy didn’t have too much to smile about, and he seriously considered dropping out of classes at the University of Alaska.
His daughter, 8-month-old Julie, was in the hospital for almost two weeks with meningitis.
Then his wife Melva was seriously burned when an electric plug exploded in her hand as she plugged in a lamp at an apartment the couple had just occupied. The near electrocution threw her across the room.
Julie is apparently fully recovered from the bout with meningitis, and Melva’s hand is healed enough now to change the baby’s diapers.
But, Hippy explains, it was a fairly serious family problem for a while when his wife couldn’t change the baby’s pants.
“I would go home between deliveries and check in,” he said. The deliveries he referred to were for Bob’s Speedwash (laundry) where Hippy works six or seven hours a day.
Hippy is taking only three classes this semester since he has to work to support his family.
This week his spirits are higher, and he plans to continue his classes at the university.
“People have been good to us, and we appreciate all the support and encouragement we have had,” the sad faced clown says.
His spirits, already high, were slated to go a little higher this weekend when he was scheduled to inflate and fly the big red Alaskaland hot air balloon. But before it can go up, sufficient insurance must be arranged.
The organizers of the Winter Carnival did not arrange the insurance. And Hippy doesn’t have the funds himself, so the balloon remains grounded.
Hippy is the only licensed hot air balloonist in the state of Alaska.
•••
Note: Hippy left Fairbanks because he could not get the insurance money needed to fly the balloon. He was mentioned in a later News-Miner article stating that he planned to move back to Florida. During the summer of 1967 he would rob the park’s train as part of his act.