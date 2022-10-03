Hippy the Clown

Image courtesy of the Fairbanks Pioneer Museum

Hippy the Clown — aka Levoie Hipps — worked at the A-67 park in the summer of 1967.

 Image courtesy of the Fairbanks Pioneer Museum, Waugaman Collection

During the Alaska Centennial Celebration, Pioneer Park was called “Alaska 67” or “A-67” for short. During the summer of 1967 a clown known as Hippy the Clown entertained all those who came to the park. As it turns out, Hippy was much more than just a clown as the following articles reflect.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

