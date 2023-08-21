Note: The images in this article are the very ones mentioned in the newspaper article. The Idler was sold to George Black in 1935 and was used by him for several years. Later, when the boat was scrapped, the pilot house went to Jim Binkley who put it on the Riverboat Discovery. The hydro plant mentioned by Gus Conradt was the failed Rampart Dam project. This Idler History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.