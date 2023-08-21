Before we can get to this week’s Pioneer History Nugget, a correction to last week’s article is in order. The bride who came with Mike Stepovich on the boat from Dawson City to Fairbanks was Mike’s first wife, Olga (Barta) Stepovich. The article incorrectly stated that it was Vuka who was Stepovich’s second wife.
This week’s Pioneer History Nugget is about Fred G. Noyes who was one of the wealthiest men in the Fairbanks District. He made a lot of money and built the fanciest house in Fairbanks which is still standing on the corner of Minnie and Illinois streets. What does one do when they have achieved everything and still have a lot of money? Just like today, they buy a yacht, or in this case a sternwheel river yacht.
From a splendid thirteen-day outing on the lower Tanana and its tributaries, the steamer Idler, with the Noyes pleasure party on board, returned yesterday. Included in the party were Mr. and Mrs. F. G. Noyes, Dr. and Mrs. W. G. Cassels, Mr. and Mrs. George F. Gates and Mrs. C. E. Lake. All the members of the party were loud in their praises of the scenery and hunting afforded along the Tolovana river, where six days were spent in traveling up and down stream.
The boat which is owned by Mr. Noyes and used solely as a pleasure craft, is under command of Captain Landerkin, the chief engineer being Mr. Enos. A culinary department is carried along, in the person of a Japanese cook. The boat left here Sunday, the 10th, and dropped down to Salchaket slough, where a day was spent in hunting.
The next day was spent in gunning for birds near the mouth of the Wood River. From there they dropped down farther to the mouth of the Nenana, where another day was spent in delightful recreation in the woods. After a short visit at Tolovana, the craft started on the trip of exploration, as it was styled, up the Tolovana River. Stops were made along the way at every likely-looking spot for game. Short trips of an hour or two in duration were made from the boat into the woods for birds.
Occasionally, when a slough, that looked as if it might be a breeding place for ducks, was passed, a lifeboat was lowered and the region explored. On one occasion fifty ducks were thus secured. At times wild birds would be noticed from the deck of the boat, and the pilot was immediately instructed to put into shore for a hunt. The women were then given a chance to hunt, and nearly always proved themselves capable of straight and accurate shooting.
The lake region, bordering the river some distance upstream, was visited and an excellent day’s shooting of ducks was indulged in. Camp was always made early so that a few hours’ forage into the woods could be made before dark. The Japanese cook, in his preparation of the birds for the table, exhibited good taste and appeased, in every manner possible, the appetites of the party. Music to while away the hours of twilight and darkness was furnished by the phonograph, with intermittent vocal interruptions.
The boat traveled upstream on the Tolovana for a distance of sixty miles and is probably the first steamboat to penetrate that far inland on the river. About 150 or 200 ducks, geese and grouse were brought back as well as some fish. No large game was encountered on the trip, although fresh moose, caribou and bear tracks were seen now and then along the riverbank.
The stream is one of picturesque beauty, flowing gently in graceful curves. The banks are even, and landings were always very easily made. Numerous pictures were taken at different points along the trip and will be treasured by the members of the party as mementoes of the most pleasant outing of their lives.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Earliest Pioneers Realized Promise of Yukon Growth
Pioneer Fred G. Noyes, after whom Noyes slough is named, arrived at Fairbanks about June 1903, from Dawson City, Y.T., bringing a complete lumber sawmill outfit. He located on a site on the bank of the slough just below the present bridge where he built the mill and acquired all the ground now owned by the F. E. company. The firm was known as the Tanana Mill and Lumber Company.
Mr. Noyes became very prosperous and built a very imposing home for Mrs. Noyes and himself. It still stands beside the new homes built by the F. E. Company for its officials.
Abou7t 1920, Mr. Noyes retired from business and built a sternwheel river steamer called the “Idler.” He spent his summers taking friends on cruises along the Yukon River. In the summer of 1923, Mr. Noyes employed two engineers and spent the season on the Yukon River at the Ramparts, about forty miles upstream from Fort Gibbon, where the river is very narrow and swift.
He had in mind the idea of harnessing the Yukon at this point for hydro-electric purposes. After completing the survey, he took the engineers’ report to Detroit, and being acquainted with Henry Ford, took up the proposition with Mr. Ford in an effort to interest him in constructing the plant.
After careful study, Mr. Ford informed Mr. Noyes that in his opinion it was not the proper time, but the time would come when the country’s needs would necessitate the construction of a large hydro-electric plant on the Yukon.
Now comes Col. Lewis Foote of the U. S. district engineers with the same idea as Mr. Noyes presented to Henry Ford 31 years ago.
I feel certain that the colonel has the right idea and hope that he succeeds to be the first to harness and make use of the waters of the mighty Yukon.
Note: The images in this article are the very ones mentioned in the newspaper article. The Idler was sold to George Black in 1935 and was used by him for several years. Later, when the boat was scrapped, the pilot house went to Jim Binkley who put it on the Riverboat Discovery. The hydro plant mentioned by Gus Conradt was the failed Rampart Dam project. This Idler History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.