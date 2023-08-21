Before we can get to this week’s Pioneer History Nugget, a correction to last week’s article is in order. The bride who came with Mike Stepovich on the boat from Dawson City to Fairbanks was Mike’s first wife, Olga (Barta) Stepovich. The article incorrectly stated that it was Vuka who was Stepovich’s second wife.

This week’s Pioneer History Nugget is about Fred G. Noyes who was one of the wealthiest men in the Fairbanks District. He made a lot of money and built the fanciest house in Fairbanks which is still standing on the corner of Minnie and Illinois streets. What does one do when they have achieved everything and still have a lot of money? Just like today, they buy a yacht, or in this case a sternwheel river yacht.

Note: The images in this article are the very ones mentioned in the newspaper article. The Idler was sold to George Black in 1935 and was used by him for several years. Later, when the boat was scrapped, the pilot house went to Jim Binkley who put it on the Riverboat Discovery. The hydro plant mentioned by Gus Conradt was the failed Rampart Dam project. This Idler History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.