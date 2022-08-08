In the spring of 1957, the famous riverboat SS Nenana was brought upriver from Nenana to Fairbanks. In honor of the upcoming SS Nenana Day at Pioneer Park, this two-part History Nugget will look at the amazing history of how the boat came to Fairbanks, and next week, how the boat became part of Pioneer Park.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
May 23, 1956
ON THE INSIDE
The Alaska Railroad is expected now to ask for another round of bidding to the riverboat Nenana. And at this time, the Chamber of Commerce intends to get its bid in early. However, Clifford R. Everts of Fairbanks is still the official high bidder for the riverboat. And to add to the confusion, the city of Fairbanks still has a request in with the governor seeking the vessel as a gift (which would then be donated to the Chamber). It will be a miracle if the railroad can straighten out that tangle to the satisfaction of everybody.
The News-Miner has been devoid for much historical background on the Nenana up till now, despite its prominence in the news, but thanks to David T. Hoopes, University of Alaska student, and interesting bit of history has been uncovered. Here’s what he writes:
“The 23-year-old riverboat Nenana, which is so much in the local news these days, was built long after the era when riverboats lined the Chena River waterfront in Fairbanks. Although the Nenana is not an old craft herself, she represents a type of vessel that used to navigate Alaskan and Yukon Territory rivers in great number. “
“The steamer Nenana was built at Nenana in 1932 by the Berg Shipbuilding Company. Completely of wood construction, she is 238 feet overall with a 210-foot hull. She has a 42-foot beam. Her stern wheel paddle is powered by two horizontal steam engines of 600 horsepower each. Her boiler was built by the Washington Iron Works, Seattle, Wash. The Nenana can carry 8,700 gallons of fuel and a capacity deck cargo of 70 tons with a 3-foot six-inch draft.
“ It is incorrect to call the Nenana a “Mississippi-type” sternwheeler. The Mississippi boats had more exterior gingerbread and were generally larger and narrower. The Nenana more closely resembles the smaller, boxier Columbia River sternwheeler. Great numbers of these crafts formerly operated in the Pacific Northwest on the Columbia, Snake and Willamette rivers. These smaller sternwheelers also operated in California on such rivers as the Sacramento and the San Joaquin.
“ The Nenana originally was built for the Alaska Railroad had has had no other owners. In the 1920’s the Alaska Railroad started its river service which extended downriver from Nenana to Marshall, a distance of more than 800 miles, and upriver to Fort Yukon. The was route the Nenana formerly traveled.
“In the winter of 1952-1953 the Nenana was completely reconditioned at a cost of $164 409.20. The work was done at the Whitehorse, Yukon Territory in the British Yukon Navigation company yards. Since reconditioning, the Nenana has made a trial run of one trip. She now lies at anchor in the Nenana River at Nenana, awaiting her fate.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
March 29, 1957
STOCK BEING SOLD ON OLD RIVERBOAT
If anyone wants to buy a piece of what is believed to be one of Fairbanks’ greatest potential tourist attractions, stock is now on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office through R. A. (Dutch) Derr, vice president in charge of sales of Greater Fairbanks Opportunities, Inc.
The big task immediately facing this group of community boosters, who have other plans for the future as well, is getting the riverboat Nenana to Fairbanks. And, from river front talk in Nenana, it’s going to cost a little money.
Televiewers in Fairbanks last night got a glimpse of the stately sternwheeler which Greater Fairbanks, Inc. intends to bring upriver as a tourist attraction this summer. It is the largest remaining river vessel of its type west of the Mississippi.
“There’s no reason why the boat can’t get to Fairbanks under its own power this summer: according to Chuck Meyers, Nenana mayor and a marine engineer who was interviewed yesterday. Meyers contends “all you need is a good engineer and good pilot—the ship will do the rest.”
Meyers said about a week after breakup will be the time for navigation when the final ice floes are gone.
“I’d say right now the biggest task is reassembling the Nenana so she can get her steam up for the trip.” Meyers added.
Earlier, it had been reported that the Nenana had been “looted” of many of its vital parts which might make a voyage under her own steam impossible. This is, essentially , incorrect, if what you hear in Nenana now is right.
Don Tucker, agent at Nenana for the Alaska Railroad, said he has the showers which were believed “lifted” from the boat in the railroad chute in Nenana. “I thought somebody might take them, so I put them away,” he explained. Tucker said that during the three years the nenana has been moored there has been a little “light Looting,” but there has never been a full-time watchman to prevent this from happening. Also, the railroad “surplused” a few items before the boat was sold.
Lou Towne, who was engineer on the vessel for a time when the railroad operated it, said “there’s nothing vital gone.” Meyers explained that what gives the vessel its present look like a refugee from an invasion of pack rats is standard winter stripping.
“The Railroad has some of the parts stored here, some elsewhere. But it can all be put back together if they get busy on it soon,” he said. Meyers is a veteran marine engineer who has plied his trade in Puget Sound and in Alaska waters off Seward and the Aleutian chain before settling down in Nenana. Martin (Wayne) Pelton, former 2nd mate on the Nenana, feels the trip is entirely feasible except that the pilot house and smokestack are going to have to be modified to get the vessel under the railroad bridge at Nenana. The stack, he noted, is in two parts, anyway, and won’t cause much difficulty.
Haggart Olsen, former supervisor for Nenana shipping at the docks, says the vessel can be steamed or towed to Fairbanks, “I know, I was boss of it,” he declared.
As it shapes up, Fairbanks is going to get its boat. It hinges now on public response to stock sales by Greater Fairbanks Opportunities, Inc. And you can bet those people are going to be working and working hard to put over this project.
After all, they’ll need deckhands on that trip up from Nenana and most of the group are looking forward to the final trip of the old sternwheeler before she comes to rest in her permanent home, Fairbanks as a boost to the tourist industry.
The Era (Bradford, PA) July 18, 1957
STERNWHEELER IS BEACHED
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The great steamboat “Nenana,” 236 feet of nostalgia for lovers of the old sternwheel river queens, has come to rest as a tourist attraction in this metropolis 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle.
A volunteer crew of old riverboat veterans nursed the big steamboat 70 miles up the Tanana and Chena rivers early this summer. After a three-day voyage, they beached the big boat a few hundred yards from downtown Fairbanks.
The Nenana has earned her rest, after a long career as the biggest sternwheeler west of the Mississippi River. She was built during the winter of 1931-32 in Nenana and went into service in the summer of 1932.
In her prime, the big white boat churned the waters of one of the world’s mightiest rivers. She carried passengers and freight in summertime hauls of more than 600 miles on the Yukon River, from Marshall — near the Bering Sea — to the town of Tanana, in northern Interior Alaska.
The boat, owned by the Alaska Railroad, went out of service in 1954 and has been tied up at Nenana. She was bought last year for operation as a museum by Greater Fairbanks Opportunities, Inc., under sponsorship of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Purchased as salvage, the Nenana was put into shape during the winter months by old-time riverboat men. It took Al Larson, and engineer with 15 years’ experience on steamers, and Hugo Fredericks, a veteran water tender and fireman, more than six weeks just to get the boat’s boilers in shape to hold steam.
To make it possible for the boat to pass under bridges now across the river, Larson had to cut and hinge the stack so it would gold back on scaffolding erected behind the pilot house.
Old riverboat men from miles around turned out as crew members for the final voyage of the last steam-powered boat in Alaska inland waters. Larson, who made more than 100 trips aboard the Nenana in the days before diesel tugs and cargo aircraft ended her Yukon career and took a leave of absence from his regular job to rehabilitate her, said he made the final trip “for sentimental reasons.”
The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is hoping for similar sentiment on the part of tourists that will turn the Nenana again into a profit-making sternwheeler.