In the spring of 1957, the famous riverboat SS Nenana was brought upriver from Nenana to Fairbanks. In honor of the upcoming SS Nenana Day at Pioneer Park, this two-part History Nugget will look at the amazing history of how the boat came to Fairbanks, and next week, how the boat became part of Pioneer Park.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Note: One week after its arrival to Fairbanks, the Nenana was housing tourists. Fairbanks was suffering at that time from an extreme shortage of accommodations for the post-war booming tourism industry. It was one of a few “Boatels” in operation along the Chena River. This nautical History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska who have more nuggets available on their website pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.

Recommended for you