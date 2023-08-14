Note: “Wise Mike” Stepovich was a charter member of Men’s Igloo No. 4, making him the first of three generations in his family to be members of the Pioneers of Alaska. His bride in the last article was the well-known Vuka Stepovich of Fairbanks & Fish Creeks. This spunky History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.