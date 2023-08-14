Today we are going to share a few selected newspaper articles that date from around 1909-1918 when the gold lode deposits found in quartz veins in the vicinity of Fairbanks Creek were first being developed.
Those early-day quartz efforts eventually led to the development of the Fort Knox Gold Mine.
This entertaining nugget is about a Fairbanks Creek miner, “Wise Mike” Stepovich, who was one of the colorful early day residents of the Fairbanks camp and who has a lot of descendants still living here in Fairbanks today. His son, Mike Stepovich, was the last of the Territorial governor to serve Alaska.
A story of how a fine incident of the wild and woolly West out on Fairbanks Creek was turned into an affair that the participants are reluctant to describe is being told by acquaintances of “Wise Mike” Stepovich.
“Wise Mike” is in town today but could not be found to verify this account, so it will all have to go as “alleged.”
Mike has a penchant for blazing stakes; the habit of writing “I claim, etc ... ” on every likely looking post has become a mania with him. Since the quartz craze was started, Mike has been indulging his passion to the limit.
According to the account given here in town a crowd was gathered into a sort of miner’s meeting on the creek for the purpose of discussing Mike and his ways.
It was the sentiment of the meeting that Mike had laid claim to too much ground and that the only way to dispossess him would be to go to his cabin in a body during darkness of the night and consult him about it.
The appointed night came around. At 10 o’clock a mysterious-looking bunch marched up the Stepovich manse and sought admission.
Mike had heard of his loss of popularity and the reasons therefore and was expecting trouble. So, when his callers appeared he didn’t have the latchstring on the outside and he didn’t throw wide open the door to welcome them in. Instead, he made his appearance with a young cannon in each hand, and he began working both with a lack of formality that was entirely disconcerting. Some who stopped to count claimed afterward that he fired twelve shots, one right after the other. Most, however, didn’t stop until well out of range.
Dog Ran Away With Precious Gold Brick
It appears that considerable amusement was furnished by “Wise Mike” Stepovich, whose 2½ tons of quartz ore ran through the Citizen’s mill this week yielded $700.00. (about 43 oz)
Wise Mike was so jubilant at the richness of the ore that he showed the brick cast from the gold, to almost everybody he met.
He began to play with the metal, rolling it along the sidewalk and throwing it across the street.
In one of these exhibitions of triumph, a dog, seeing the brick roll along the sidewalk, picked it up and started to run away with it. Although the animal was fleet, “Wise Mike” was “fleeter” and recaptured the precious metal after a short sprint. The dog had not succeeded in making any deep impression on the brick.
Wise Mike Stepovich, the tungsten claim miner, returned from the Outside bringing with him a blushing bride, a country woman of his whom he married while Outside. Now the course of true love never does run smooth particularly when assisted by a bunch of steamboat slough-divers.
Mike lived up to his cognomen all the way down from Laberge on the steamer Nasutlin and lost no opportunity of displaying his vast store of general Alaskan misinformation to the willing listener. At every wood camp he panned the gravel or examined the country rocks and certainly was a wonderful man in the eyes of his loved one.
At Carmacks the boat wooded up. Mike went ashore and started picking up rock, the boat was ready to leave, and they called and blew the whistle but no Mike, so she cut loose and sailed “Mike-less.” Mrs. Stepovich was frantic — a bride of a few days only and deserted. The slough-hens told her he had hit it cross country for Seattle over the cattle trail which meets the Yukon here, and various other things to keep her mind from relaxing.
The steamer went downstream to Selkirk, left a barge and returned two days later for the Waechter’s beef outfit and there was worse than a cattle stampede when the plank was thrown out at the wood pile. Did Mike walk? No, he flew up the plank and the best interpreter of the U. S. customs service could not have translated the flow of “Bo-hunk” that filled the air as two found hearts were re-united.
Note: “Wise Mike” Stepovich was a charter member of Men’s Igloo No. 4, making him the first of three generations in his family to be members of the Pioneers of Alaska. His bride in the last article was the well-known Vuka Stepovich of Fairbanks & Fish Creeks. This spunky History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.