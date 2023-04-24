In 1915 the Livengood Stampede was in full swing and the mining camp that grew almost overnight was first known as Brooks, but then later it was changed to Livengood, which is in the Tolovana Mining District. In the fall of that year, Chatanika Resident Nathan G. Cox moved his hotel business from Chatanika to Olnes to get in on the new traffic route to the Tolovana. It didn’t take long before he joined in the big stampede and ultimately opened a business concession in Livengood as well. Today’s History Nugget is about N. G. Cox and his famous car.

Valdez Daily Prospector October 27, 1915

Note: Both Bobbie Sheldon and Nathan G. Cox were members of the Fairbanks Men’s Igloo. Most people know that Bobbie Sheldon was a master mechanic and machinist. Nathan G. Cox also had many notable accomplishments in engineering and mechanical aptitude. He was the driving force for building a suspension foot bridge across the Chatanika River, he designed and built an underground gold dredge, and he made the interesting car described in these articles. This autoist History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.