In 1915 the Livengood Stampede was in full swing and the mining camp that grew almost overnight was first known as Brooks, but then later it was changed to Livengood, which is in the Tolovana Mining District. In the fall of that year, Chatanika Resident Nathan G. Cox moved his hotel business from Chatanika to Olnes to get in on the new traffic route to the Tolovana. It didn’t take long before he joined in the big stampede and ultimately opened a business concession in Livengood as well. Today’s History Nugget is about N. G. Cox and his famous car.
Valdez Daily Prospector October 27, 1915
WINTER AUTO SERVICE FRO TOLOVANA CAMP
Fairbanks: Determined to make the Chatanika route the most suitable for traffic to the Tolovana district, N. G. Cox, the Chatanika hotel man has purchased the two narrow gauge cars which Bob Sheldon used on the trail last winter and will press them into service to the new camp. At present time men are at work on the cars, making them into one six-wheel car. The front wheels of one car are being removed so that the forward end of that auto may be attached to the rear end of the other. In this way he will have four-wheel drive, which will give the light machine exceptionally high power.
Immediately after the freeze-up the car will be put into service from Chatanika to Brooks and Mr. Cox says that the people will see ultimately that the road from the railroad terminus is better than any other. He has been a consistent booster for the Chatanika route and is determined not to quit until he makes other see “the light.”
Valdez Daily Prospector October 30, 1915
N. G. Cox, the Chatinika hotel man, believes he has solved the auto transportation question for the Tolovana camp for the winter. He recently purchased the two Ford machines which Bob Sheldon cut down last winter to operate on the Fairbanks-Chitina run and has constructed a six-wheel car which he believes will overcome the difficulties experienced by Sheldon.
The front wheels of one of the cars were removed in order that it might be attached to the rear of the other machine, giving him a four-wheel drive with exceptionally high power for a light machine.
The road to Tolovana is reported to be in condition and Cox will leave Chatanika on his trial trip at an early date. The experiment is being watched with interest by the miners of the new placer camp who are hopeful of securing cheaper freight and regular mail service if the elongated machine will work.
The Alaska Citizen December 27, 1915
N. G. Cox has succeeded in negotiating the trial from Olnes to Brooks, in the Tolovana country, with an automobile. He made the trip in two days. Cox’s auto is the first machine to make the trip over the trail to the new camp.
The Alaska Citizen January 3, 1916
N. G. Cox reached Olnes Monday with his automobile from a trip to the Tolovana country. It was the first automobile trip ever made to the new camp.
Note: Both Bobbie Sheldon and Nathan G. Cox were members of the Fairbanks Men’s Igloo. Most people know that Bobbie Sheldon was a master mechanic and machinist. Nathan G. Cox also had many notable accomplishments in engineering and mechanical aptitude. He was the driving force for building a suspension foot bridge across the Chatanika River, he designed and built an underground gold dredge, and he made the interesting car described in these articles. This autoist History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.