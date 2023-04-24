Note: Both Bobbie Sheldon and Nathan G. Cox were members of the Fairbanks Men’s Igloo. Most people know that Bobbie Sheldon was a master mechanic and machinist. Nathan G. Cox also had many notable accomplishments in engineering and mechanical aptitude. He was the driving force for building a suspension foot bridge across the Chatanika River, he designed and built an underground gold dredge, and he made the interesting car described in these articles. This autoist History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.