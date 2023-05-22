In spring 1932, everyone in Interior Alaska was eagerly anticipating when the ice would go out on the Tanana River at Nenana because plans were being made to launch and perform the maiden voyage of the sternwheeler Nenana. It was a time of great excitement and optimism, marking the new era of the Alaska Railroad and improved river service to communities along the Yukon and Tanana rivers.
Daily Alaska Empire May 9, 1933
PLANT TO TREAT CROSS TIES MAY BE ESTABLISHED
... The new river steamer, on which construction was started last year in the Nenana shipyards, is ready for launching. Col. Ohlson announced. It will have its trial trip as soon as ice conditions in the Tanana River will permit. Capt. W. C. Adams, veteran navigator on interior waterways, will have command of the vessel. He went north last week with his bride, formerly Mrs. H. E. George of Fairbanks.
The boat will be christened the Nenana. It will make two roundtrips monthly between Nenana and Marshall. It is a sternwheel wood-burner. Suggestions that it be diesel-powered were rejected and wood-burning equipment used ... in order to furnish employment to the woodcutters on the interior rivers.
The Nenana will replace two boats heretofore operated by the railroad — The Gen. Jacobs and the Alice. These are old vessels and were condemned as unserviceable some time ago.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner May 16, 1933
RAILROAD EXCURSION TOMORROW
Due to unforeseen difficulties in launching the new Alaska Railroad river steamer Nenana the special excursion from Fairbanks to Nenana was postponed until tomorrow.
The special train will leave here tomorrow morning at 8:00 o’clock. Excursionists will board the new boat in Nenana at 10:00 a. m. for a four-hour trip on the Tanana River.
The special (train) will leave Nenana on the return trip to Fairbanks between 3:00 and 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon, arriving here about 6:00 p. m.
Anchorage Daily Times May 16, 1933
PACKET NENANA TAKES TO WATER IN OLD NENANA
The fine new river packet Nenana, recently completed on the ways at Nenana, was launched there yesterday in the presence of Colonel Ohlson, general manager of the Alaska railroad; and Andrew Berg, of the Berg Shipbuilding company of Seattle, constructors of the vessel, and many others, including several from Anchorage and Fairbanks.
Among the others who went from Anchorage to attend the launching were Supt. J. T. Cunningham, of the transportation branch of the railroad, B. H. Barndollar, of the finance department of the railroad; D. W. Metzdorf, chief storekeeper of the road. Capt. C. W. Adams, master of the ship; Pilot Livingstone; Chief Engineer Dow, and others of the crew were also there, and the launching was made a gala occasion in Nenana.
The steamer is to make a trial trip on the river before being formally turned over to Uncle Sam, who owns and operates the ship on the river extension service of the railroad, having her cover the Tanana and lower Yukon River.
The Nenana is one of the most substantial steamers ever to cut the waters of the Tanana. She has the following dimensions: Length overall, 237 feet; length of hull, 210 feet; beam, 42 feet; depth of hold, six feet; draft loaded, 3 ½ feet; freight capacity, 300 tons. She also handles a barge with 300 tons capacity. The Nenana has 24 state rooms, accommodating two persons each and can handle more by special arrangements.
Alaska Daily Empire May 17, 1933
The Government’s new packet boat at Nenana was launched at Nenana Monday night by officials of the Government Railroad which will operate the craft on the Tanana and Yukon Rivers.
The Nenana is described as one of the finest boats of her type ever launched for Alaska use.
The Nenana has a capacity of 400 tons of freight and many passengers.
With other packets, the Nenana will extend operations of the Alaska Railroad approximately 1,000 miles along the two rivers.
Seward-Daily-Gateway May 22, 1933
The trial trip of the new Alaska Railroad river packet “Nenana” was made on the 18th carrying 131 passengers. The vessel is reported to have functioned satisfactorily.
Seward-Daily-Gateway May 29, 1933
NEW RIVER STEAMER ON MAIDEN VOYAGE
The river steamer Nenana, of the Alaska Railroad, leaves on her first trip down the Nenana and into the Yukon River at noon tomorrow, May 30. Light, the new vessel draws 18 inches forward and 28 inches aft and for every 20 tons of freight loaded she goes down one inch. The vessel will be loaded forward until it is on an even keel. The Nenana burns three-fourths of a cord of wood per hour; the old boats burned five-eighths per hour.
Note: The Nenana was converted to diesel fuel in 1948 and her river service ceased in 1954, leaving behind a service record of 21 years to many of Alaska’s Yukon River’s communities. Today the Nenana sits in Pioneer Park and has the great distinction of being the 2nd largest surviving wooden river vessel in the world today according to the Friends of the S. S. Nenana, a group dedicated to preserving this historic “Lady of the River.”
This steamy History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.