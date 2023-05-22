In spring 1932, everyone in Interior Alaska was eagerly anticipating when the ice would go out on the Tanana River at Nenana because plans were being made to launch and perform the maiden voyage of the sternwheeler Nenana. It was a time of great excitement and optimism, marking the new era of the Alaska Railroad and improved river service to communities along the Yukon and Tanana rivers.

Daily Alaska Empire May 9, 1933

This steamy History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.