In 1970 the business community of Fairbanks were on the edge of their seats as the pipeline era had recently arrived in our fair city. Everyone was feeling the effects of the initial economic boom, but then there came a slump in the form of bureaucratic delays before the final go-ahead permits were issued for the building of the pipeline and Dalton highway. Here is an interesting snapshot of what many businessmen around Fairbanks thought of the business climate and the boom to come.
Pioneer All Alaska Weekly August 7, 1970
QUESTION OF THE WEEK
“Has the talked about shutdown in North Slope activity, and the delay in pipeline construction affected your business adversely, and what do you think the outlook for the future is?”
Because of the nature of the question this week, we did not conduct our survey on the streets of Fairbanks as we usually do. Instead, we went to the offices of some of the major businesses that would be affected if there was a slowdown.
The situation was described by one businessman who said, “It’s like the contractor who claimed to have lost $40,000 on a certain job, but then closer investigation revealed that he had expected to make $100,000 and only made $60,000 on the job. Therefore, in his mind, he lost $40,000.”
The situation was not this rosy for all we talked to. Some businessmen declined to comment, but most felt that the current situation was just temporary and wasn’t really that bad.
We must admit that we were mor than a little surprised at the general response. With all of the talk that has been going on around town, a very different picture was what we expected to find. But it now appears that the major hardship most businesses are feeling is overstocked inventories, and the tying up of capital for longer than anticipated. This could prove disastrous to a small businessman, but almost everyone we talked to was very optimistic about their business and the future of the area.
Many businessmen were worried about the current unemployed rate. The remark was made that there are very few local residents unemployed. It was felt that the majority of the unemployed workers was comprised of workmen from the South 48 who came up here in hopes of getting a job on or related to the pipeline and road construction, and that now since the pipeline and road have been delayed for at least a year, many of them would be returning home.
The one strong point that kept coming up again and again, no matter who we talked to, was that the volume of business and the dollar taken in should not be compared to last year, which was the first real Boom Year. Virtually everyone we talked to reported business as being very good when compared to 1968 or before, and if the opinions of the Fairbanks businessmen are an indication of things to come, then Fairbanks has a very bright future, indeed!
Stan Davis
Northward Building
It hasn’t affected us yet. We had 100% occupancy before the “Boom,” and we still have 100% occupancy. It may have changed the nature of our tenants, but other than that, it’s meant very little. I can see no immediate change for us unless the fear of a possible recession in the area should cause some of 9ur permanent residents to leave. But I personally don’t foresee that.
Dave Duffield
Polaris Building
The Polaris has not been affected adversely. We’ve got a lot of people that came to town that might not otherwise have come. I think that if the slowdown hadn’t come when it did, there probably would have been freer money to build more hotels and accommodations, but as it stands now, we haven’t been hurt. I think that the entire economy will perk up, and everyone will benefit in the near future.
Elkan Morris
Central Supply
No… we had inventoried up heavily, but it’s moving very well. If there is a slump, it hasn’t affected us yet. I think that both our business and the city of Fairbanks will continue to grow, and I see nothing but better ties for the future. The way things are going on, I think that the Fairbanks area will have a population of approximately 100,000 in the next five to 10 years.
Jack Richardson
Craig Taylor Equipment
It’s affected us only in that 1970 is turning out to be a normal year. That is to say, we are not doing the boom of business we did last year, but we are not in a slump. As far as the future is concerned, if we don’t get the pipeline right-of-way soon, it may take us a few years to get back to the level of business we did last year.
Buz Jackovich
Jackovich Tractor
Business is good. We’re not doing the volume we did last year, but that was in the height of the boom. I personally think that we have no place to go but ahead. It looks like we’ll b expanding next year. Of course, a lot depends on the oil companies and the pipeline, but the oil is there, and our equipment will help get it out.
Dennis Krize
Big Ray’s
Business has dropped some, of course, as there aren’t as many men working on the North Slope now as there were at this time last year. But compared to 1968, we are doing better. 1969 was an abnormal year, and we’ll probably never see a year that big again, unless the road and the pipeline go through all at once. We are, however, very optimistic about the future.
Charles Finch
Fairbanks Employment Service
Our business sis about average, compared to 1969. We thought we’d be doing a lot more, but the delay of the pipeline construction has cut into out anticipated business. As the job activity on the North Slope increases, it will create more jobs here in town for us to fill. I think it’s only a matter of time.
Danny Ramras
TESCO
Has there been a slowdown? Our sales are higher this year than last. They are up 25% over 1969, and ’69 had been our best year. We’re going ahead with the expansion program that we planned in 1965. The way things are going, it looks like there’s no place to go but up, and we expect that our business, along with the community, will keep growing together.
Harry Porter
Yukon Supply
Our business has been affected, but not too adversely. We stockpiled and inventoried more than we should have, but business is good. Maybe not as great as we thought it would be, but we’re doing almost as good as ’69, and better than ’68. However, I would caution against anyone being over-optimistic, as slowdowns of this type can sometimes take a year or two to make themselves felt.
Chuck Rees
North Star Terminals
We didn’t plan and build North Star Terminals for the pipeline… our reason for being, was the road itself. Now that it has been delayed, we are proceeding a little slower than we expected, but the road still has to be built and the trucks will still need a place to stop, and so we’re going ahead with our plans. I think there’s a good outlook for the future.