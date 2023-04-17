In 1970 the business community of Fairbanks were on the edge of their seats as the pipeline era had recently arrived in our fair city. Everyone was feeling the effects of the initial economic boom, but then there came a slump in the form of bureaucratic delays before the final go-ahead permits were issued for the building of the pipeline and Dalton highway. Here is an interesting snapshot of what many businessmen around Fairbanks thought of the business climate and the boom to come.

Pioneer All Alaska Weekly August 7, 1970

Note: It is nice to see that some of these businesses are still around. Morris, Richardson, Jackovich, and Krize were all members of the Fairbanks Men’s Igloo of the Pioneers of Alaska. This business-friendly History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.