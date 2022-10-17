Brooks, Alaska

Image from the Fairbanks Pioneer Museum, Hudson Collection

A circa 1916 photograph of Brooks, Alaska, showing the buildings on the bluff known as Capitol Hill.

In 1915 the last great gold stampede was in full swing to what today is called Livengood. At that time the new camp was known as Brooks, named for famed Geological Survey geologist Alfred Brooks. Later, the name was changed to Livengood after Jay Livengood, one of the discoverers of the new camp. In this article you can see that Brooks was booming but at the same time it was apparent the boom was only temporary due to low gold prices, low grade ore and high freight rates.

