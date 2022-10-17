In 1915 the last great gold stampede was in full swing to what today is called Livengood. At that time the new camp was known as Brooks, named for famed Geological Survey geologist Alfred Brooks. Later, the name was changed to Livengood after Jay Livengood, one of the discoverers of the new camp. In this article you can see that Brooks was booming but at the same time it was apparent the boom was only temporary due to low gold prices, low grade ore and high freight rates.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Much Building Activity In Brooks
Brooks is a typical mining camp. You walk up the street before going to bed — if you do go to bed — and the next morning you are perfectly bewildered, as several buildings, tents and shacks of all descriptions have sprung up overnight. The lumber is taken right from the saws at West Fork, seven miles away, and each piece taken right from the load, and nailed in its place in the building.
Some good, substantial structures have been erected, however, and Brooks today is quite well built up. As you enter the city from the lower end of the creek the first large building encountered is the store and stage office building of Paul Ringseth, which is well equipped for the business done. Next is a two-story log building housing the Tolovana Hotel and Bakery. Then comes the large building of George O’Brien, which is not yet finished, but which will be the largest and most pretentious in the whole town.
Right across the street we find the first building erected in Brooks, where Lankey & Morrison opened a store, roadhouse, and bar last summer. They are still doing business at the old stand. Now we get up to the new part of town.
We see a steady stream of people going and coming out of a place called the Pioneer, and out of curiosity follow the crowd. Inside there is a bar behind which we see the familiar faces of A. Christofer and Albert Bell serving the thirsty stampeders. They have a very well fitted up and up-to-date place.
A little further up the street Jimmy Gibbs and Colin McPherson have erected a new store building which is filled with a very complete stock of general miners’ supplies. They are getting a very liberal patronage and will stay with the country.
Across the street Messrs. Mahan & Gillis have a similar establishment and they say their only difficulty is in getting goods hauled in fast enough to meet the demands.
On the next corner is the building occupied by the Smyser bar. Yes, it is “Shorty” Smyser, the same “Shorty” you knew on Vault creek and at Chatanika. He has not had his formal opening yet, but his place is nicely fitted up and the boys were so anxious to patronize him that he is serving the cheering “drap” in his own inimitable way. He is an enthusiastic believer in the future of that camp, as he has been of every other camp, and you can hear mining discussed in his place in all its phases.
Farther up the street the marshal and commissioner have their quarters temporarily until the federal building on Capitol Hill is finished.
Mrs. John Miller’s restaurant occupies the adjoining building, which is the last restaurant up the street, or at least was three days ago. There may be a half dozen more by this time.
Across the street a very neat building is occupied by Mrs. Morin’s bath house, and farther up the street Mary McNellus has a two-story lodging-bath-laundry. At the upper end of the city Messrs. Tyler & Jenott have a fruit, tobacco, cigar store and billiard hall.
These are the only principal businesses and buildings. There are a number of smaller and temporary structures occupied by restaurants, bakeries, lodging houses and business ventures. Among these the restaurant of Mrs. Soderland deserves special mention. The Arcade Restaurant was just opened when we visited Brooks and received a very good reception.
From the foregoing you can picture the rapidity of development of the city of Brooks. It is still growing, but unless extensive new discoveries are made there is nothing to justify any more buildings; in fact, the town is two years ahead of the mining at present. The expense and difficulty attendant on the shipping of supplies into that camp will retard development of the mines. Prospecting will be carried out, but any heavy mining operations cannot be expected until next summer.
The principal topic of conversation over in that camp is routes of travel, and every route has its champion except the present one, and it is the unanimous verdict that the money spent upon the Olnes road did not improve it to any appreciable extent, if at all.
The miners are watching very keenly the progress of the Ross Caterpillar, and if it gets through the heavy machinery at least will go that way. The fact is well established that the diggings are not rich enough to stand a ten-cent freight rate, and not much will be done in a mining way until something can be done to cut the freight rate. The Olnes route is all right for light travel and will undoubtedly will always be used for such, but the grades are too long and steep for freighting.
On the whole, the city of Brooks seems to be far ahead of the rest of the country, and it will be some time before the miners will catch up. Nearly all the miners at the present time are doing assessment work and building cabins, so not much sinking is in progress, but this winter enough work will be done to demonstrate the extent and richness of the Livengood valley, at least.
Note: Today all the buildings mentioned in the article are long gone. Some of them burned, some fell, some were torn down and recycled, and others were moved to new locations. Livengood was always a mining camp and never developed into a town. There was no private property, no churches, no schools, no city or city council, just a mining camp governed by the federal commissioner. Today it is just about all gone, with only one or two barely standing buildings left to mark this place that once promised prosperity to hundreds of stampeders in the fall of 1915.
