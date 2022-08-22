Motor tram

Courtesy Pioneers of Alaska Museum

This speeder ran reliably from 1913 until the railroad changed hands to the Alaska Engineering Commission. During its years of use, it transported passengers to Nenana, Gilmore, Chatanika, and destinations along the tracks. The homemade speeder was not used in the winter months but had canvas curtains that could be lowered to protect passengers from bad weather during the spring, summer and fall months.

 Courtesy Pioneers of Alaska Museum

Fairbanks has always been a community of “can do” individuals. Today’s History Nugget is about a successful project for the Tanana Valley Railroad born out of that Pioneer spirit of independence.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Feb. 6, 1913

This recycled History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska who invite you to view more nuggets on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.