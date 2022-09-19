The Nevada Bar was once a famous watering hole located along First Avenue. When the City Council took steps to condemn the building, 50 bar patrons held a protest march in front of city hall during the spring of 1970. Their efforts were fruitless as the next articles show.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
March 10, 1970
Heavy Repairs Are Necessary to Save Popular Nevada Bar
Fairbanks city Council members, although they didn’t appear particularly happy about it, may be forced to dry up one of the city’s more popular watering holes.
According to an inspection report received by the council during last night’s regular meeting, the Nevada Bar, 605 First Ave., is sadly in need of repairs — repairs so extensive it would not be economically feasible to make them.
The ordinance to condemn the building and order its destruction was delayed for two weeks on a motion by councilman John Huber who was hoping some solution to the problem could be worked out.
Not only was he reluctant to put the present lessee of the building, Jack Sexton, out of business, but said the owner of the building, the University of Alaska, could not afford to tear it down.
Among the long list of deficiencies in the inspection report were:
• The building is of the wrong construction for the fire zone in which it is located.
• The foundation is faulty.
• The floor joists are bad and posts supporting the floor are not substantial.
• A rear corridor is not of the prescribed width.
• Exit doors are not wide enough.
• A large number of violations of both the plumbing code and electric code.
The report said the building is in hazardous condition and recommended demolition.
During the discussion on the ordinance, some pointed out the Nevada had been considerably improved and made into an attractive building. They also said it was a well-run establishment and “one of the most pleasant bars in town to go to.”
According to the ordinance, unless more time is granted the Nevada is to be torn down by July 1.
April 1, 1970
High-Rise
The Nevada Bar, condemned by the city council, has announced it will construct a high-rise structure to house its activities.
One feature of the unique building, according to Nevada proprietor Jack Sexton, is that patrons wishing to get “high” may economically do so merely by taking an elevator to an upper level of the skyscraper. The 40-story building will be built on the site of the present Nevada Bar, utilizing the now-existing foundation and sanitary facilities, and salvaging as much as possible of the electric wiring.
Sexton made the announcement April 1 (often called April Fool’s Day)
June 30, 1971
Historic Nevada Bar Closing
It’s not very often people hold an Irish wake for a bar closing, but there’s one tonight for the Nevada — known to many as a “good house.”
The Nevada is being closed by the city because its housing is substandard, and nobody is willing to spend the money to save the building which was erected about 1909 — first as the Magnet Hotel and later as the Nevada.
Tonight’s wake will be replete with flag raising, and greetings from the governors of Alaska and Nevada. Then there will be comments from Hap Ryder and Pat Mitchell, who were selected as official, unofficials.
A little-known, less active group of news hounds calling themselves the Friday Afternoon Press Club, later changed to Friday Late Afternoon Press Club (FLAP Club) will hold its final meeting there tonight at 7 p.m. The group’s members started the whole thing.
Patrons of the establishment have been mourning the bar’s passing all week, in a manner of speaking, but tonight is the official closing. Two other businesses are also closing by the city direction for similar reasons. They are Harry Avakoff’s Jewelry and Hoitt’s Music Store. No known wakes were planned for the other two businesses, but Avakoff was invited to speak at the Nevada.
Nevada owner Jack Sexton said he is trying to relocate his business in the old International Hotel dubbed by FLAP as the “Big I.” Sexton said yesterday he is awaiting word from the Alcoholic Beverage Control board on transfer of his liquor license.
Steeped in history nearly as old as the city, the Nevada has been a home to some, retreat for others and a madhouse on Friday evenings.
Sexton fears that souvenir-hunting guests tonight will dismantle everything possible, and he is removing the tables and chairs for safe-keeping. One eager patron removed a urinal more than a week ago because he thought the bar was closing that night. Another copped a full-length mirror from the women’s restroom to beat the rush.
Nevada Gov. Mike O’Callaghan sent his respects on the bar’s closing and said, “It was with a great deal of dismay that I read of the impending ‘death’ of the old Nevada Bar in Fairbanks. We Silver State folks always like to have some place to hang our hats when we go travelling, and the Nevada Bar would have been a logical place to quaff an ale.”
Alaska Gov. William A. Egan wrote the press club, tongue in cheek, “Let this serve as official notification that the State of Alaska does sadly and nostalgically deplore the action of the Fairbanks mayor, the Fairbanks city manager, Fairbanks building officials and the City Council in condemning the meeting place of the Friday Afternoon Press Club in Alaska’s Golden Heart City.
“Let this epistle also serve as warning to Mike Dalton, that self-styled, reluctant president of ‘the club’ and her erstwhile assistant, Lael Morgan, that if they permit one more grave tragedy of this nature, the State of Alaska will exercise the harshest of consequences.”
Nov. 11, 1971
Bank’s Drive-In Canopy Falls
The drive-in banking facility of the First National Bank downtown collapsed about 3 p.m. Wednesday during demolition work on the condemned Nevada Bar at First and Turner streets.
The bank facility was adjacent to the structure which housed the bar until the city ordered it closed because the building was ruled substandard. The University of Alaska owns the building and let a contract to have it removed.
No damage estimates were available.
Gary Newman of Gary Newman Trucking and Excavating Company explained the incident this way “We have the contract to tear down the old Nevada Bar and as part of the contract we were to detach the roof of the bank’s television drive-in from the side of the Nevada. It was not in our contract to brace the drive-in roof.
“It should have been braced — it was suspended on only four posts. I told the bank three weeks ago what should be done and offered them a price to do the job. A bank engineer looked at it, but they decided not to do anything this year.
“It fell down because of the vibrations caused by our work next door. I’m not at all surprised it did. Some people said one of our trucks hit the roof and knocked it over. This isn’t correct. Actually I’d expected it to fall sooner from just the vibrations caused by passing traffic.”
Two of Newman’s trucks were damaged when the roof fell. One was parked on the street and the other directly under the roof. Damage was light to moderate on each vehicle, he said.
Bill Stroecker, president of the First National Bank, was sitting at his desk when the canopy fell. “I didn’t see it happen, I don’t know how it happened, “ he said.
“If Newman said it was vibrations that caused it to fall, I’m not in a position to dispute him. But one thing,” he laughed, “those vibrations must have been worse than those from the Cannikin blast — they sure did a lot more damage.”
The Nevada Bar is not dead. Part of it is in the back of the Big I Bar today. The demise of this favorite landmark made way for the Key Bank building that sits on the corner of First Avenue and Cushman Street. The Big I is the oldest Fairbanks bar left standing.