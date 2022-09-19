The Nevada Bar was once a famous watering hole located along First Avenue. When the City Council took steps to condemn the building, 50 bar patrons held a protest march in front of city hall during the spring of 1970. Their efforts were fruitless as the next articles show.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

