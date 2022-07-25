Andy Beckwith was a well-known riverboat man and saloon owner in the early days of the Interior. By 1911 he was given an offer to take a pleasure cruise down the Yukon by a friend who was the captain of the paddlewheel sternwheeler, the Julia B.

Andy sent reports back to the Fairbanks Daily Times of what his thoughts were regarding the new stampede to Ruby.

