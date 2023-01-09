At the beginning of January 1918 — two years before nationwide prohibition — the Territory of Alaska went “Bone Dry” and Fairbanks became a different place. Entertainment began to occur within private dwellings rather than in businesses, and many otherwise upstanding citizens found themselves facing a judge on charges of violating the liquor laws. Thankfully on April 7, 1933, that all came to a merciful end. The following items sum up the issue of Alaska’s Bone Dry situation in our fair city during those dry years.
The following is an excerpt from a letter written by Vincent Pierce, aka “Jamaica Pete,” to his wife in February 1927. He was in Valdez, and she was back home in Fairbanks. This is a rare glimpse into prohibition and how it affected the lives of ordinary folks here. The letter is part of the Pierce, Vincent H., and Blanche Cascaden collection, at the Alaska and Polar Regions Archives.
……….I certainly hope that you have not been having any home brew beer parties at home whilst Eileen was stopping with you, for that will certainly make some such sore woman like Mrs. Jackson holler her head off.
For Heaven’s sake don’t offer any beer or wine to all that come to the house. That is the only thing that I am afraid of, for I know how you always want to make everybody have something if they come into the house.
It is very regrettable that all this has to happen when I am away, and it surely does not make a fellow feel like doing lots of work when things are not running smoothly at his home. Mind you, I am not blaming you in this particular instance, but I must again preach that we can’t be too careful with whom we associate and offer our hospitality to. I would much prefer to have the people think that we are “stingy” than for them to go around and say that we are too liberal, for just as soon as any difference arises then they will go and talk that we are hitting it up pretty strong.
So, for Heaven’s sake be careful. ………..Take good care of yourself and for Heaven’s sake keep away from those female cats who want to make trouble. We have enough grief in this world without making any more for ourselves. Do not overwork yourself and don’t be too liberal with invitations to dinner, beer or wine. — Vincent”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner January 9, 1932
Editorial- Brewery to Open in Fairbanks
The editor of the News-Miner received a letter today, unsigned, like lots of correspondence our daily paper receives. The writer states that he has grabbed something by the forelock, and that he will open up a first-class brewery, regardless of law and order.
The letter goes on to state “I do not desire no publicity, but Gandhi and I are ready to proceed against the world in the pursuit of liberty, happiness, and the right to call on married women without being by obnoxious husbands.
“What this city needs is not a good five cent cigar. It needs a good schooner of lager for a nickel. That’s my slogan.
“Think of what this brewery will mean to Fairbanks. Think of the publicity. Think of the labor home brewers will save when they can bring their empties to me and have them filled.
“There’d be no more explosions of bottles in local apartments and homes. There’d be no more invitations to ‘come on out and try a bottle of my home brew, cause it’s different from any you have ever tasted.’ Why some of these home brew batches that your next-door neighbor is making tastes like a flock of cats had died in the Chena River before she froze up. And even your best friend hasn’t got the nerve to tell you just what it is you’re drinking.
“But with a brewery! Ah, the ambrosia fluid that paints the sunset. That makes ham and eggs taste like turkey. That causes dumb looking females to appear like Venuses. Ah, them’s the foam!”
And then in a lady’s handwriting the letter finished with the following: “The old man’s had another wonderful dream. He must have been hitting the shine. And the only thing I want to see about him and his brewery when he wakes up is to find him lying on a bier. It surely would be better than living with such a tombstone.”
So, it looks as though we won’t get our brewery.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner February 15, 1932
Editorial- Igloo’s Protest Praised
A recent edition of the New York World-Telegram, a Scripps Howard daily newspaper, under the caption, “The Igloo Speaks,” commented editorially as follows:
“Without knowing just what the Pioneers of Alaska are, we are struck by the sturdy tone of a letter they addressed to Bishop James Cannon, Jr. It comes from the Ketchikan Igloo and breathes a warmth of conviction that belies the Arctic surroundings from which it issued.
“The bishop, it appears, spoke before a House Committee, against the repeal of the Alaska Bone-Dry Act.
“The Igloo vigorously protests against your presumptuous interference in a matter which is wholly the business of the residents of the Territory,” the letter reads. “In what way are you qualified to speak on this question, and who requested you to do so? It appears to us voluntary and unwarranted impertinence on your part, and as such we unhesitatingly condemn it.”
This has the tang of the real pioneer, the voice of men unaccustomed to be goose-stepped or intimidated.
There are distances too great for the club of the militant minority to reach, and for men used to a way of living in which individual initiative is essential to the maintenance of life itself, such efforts as Bishop Cannon’s to dragoon them into meek acceptance of the yoke of the Anti-Saloon League must rouse such resentment as their letter bespeaks.
The Ketchikan Igloo’s vigorous words represent a sentiment that is overwhelming in the Territory. Alaskans, who are as well acquainted with Bishop Cannon’s odoriferous political record as anyone else, do not see in him any fitness, moral or otherwise, that would induce them to accept him as a guide in matters either temporal or spiritual. And the resentment of his intrusion in this matter which concerns Alaskans solely is widespread throughout Alaska.
The protest of the Ketchikan Pioneers was timely. It, apparently, attracted more than passing notice, and most of the attention it created was favorable.
This intoxicating History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.