Have you ever wondered what a miner’s wages were? Not the profits of the mine owner, but the hired hands who did all the actual work mostly by hand, in the Fairbanks Mining District in the early days of this camp. The following information was published in a local newspaper and next to the amounts are values in today’s money calculated using an online inflation calculator from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Miner’s Union Bulletin May 5, 1908
Here is a financial statement of the average Tanana Valley wage earner for one year’s labor in placer mine:
Wages — Worked 150 beginning May 1 and ending October 1, continuing at the rate of eighty cents per hour, 10 hours per day. 1907 season earnings were $1,224.00 ($39,302.00 today’s values).
Room & Board — Paid employer for board from May 1 to October 1, 153 days while working at a rate of three dollars per day. Paid out $ 459.00 ($14,738 today’s values).
Off Season Rent — Paid for boarding myself for balance of year from October 1 to May 1, 212 days, at same rate paid employer while working, three dollars per day. Paid out $626.00 ($20,100.99 today’s values)