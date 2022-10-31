Cold weather and clothes

Published in the Jan. 6, 1966, edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

“The principal’s office at Lathrop High School reports no great increase in girls wearing slacks to school Thursday, despite a school board ruling Tuesday night making them permissible. Nine young ladies were photographed as they arrived at school to show the great variety of cold weather dress worn. Most carried an armload of books plus a purse, a pair of flats and, for those wearing ski pants, a skirt to be put on at school.”

In the mid-1960s there was a big social upheaval going on all over the United States. Fairbanks, Alaska, was no exception.

There were many rules regarding the physical appearance of students that were eventually stripped away by the 1970s. One case in point was the issue of allowing girls to wear pants to school.

