In the mid-1960s there was a big social upheaval going on all over the United States. Fairbanks, Alaska, was no exception.
There were many rules regarding the physical appearance of students that were eventually stripped away by the 1970s. One case in point was the issue of allowing girls to wear pants to school.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Sept. 25, 1965
SCHOOL TABOOS — Bizarre getup and makeup is taboo in many schools. Banned are Beatle haircuts, tight pants, short skirts, high heels, metal cleats, culottes, jeans, slacks, Elvis sideburns, Zulu hair ratting, Diamond Lil makeup, bare midriffs, off-the-shoulder dresses, open backs, sandals and beehive hairdos. You tell which applied to boys and which to girls.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Dec. 18, 1965
Schools Eye Rules on Wearing Pants
The North Star Borough school administration is examining its regulations about girls wearing slacks to school after numerous complaints by doctors that the lack of this protection in cold weather can have harmful effects.
Frostbite is a big danger from girls not wearing slacks when the weather drops far below zero. The school board has received several letters protesting the regulation prohibiting slacks in school.
Dr. Charles Lafferty explained the school regulations. “There are absolutely no restrictions concerning clothing worn to and from school,” he said. He pointed out that students are encouraged to dress warmly as they travel between home and school.
Girls riding on early buses from Lathrop High School are released from classes three minutes early to permit them to put slacks on, he said.
“In grade school,” Lafferty explained, “girls may wear slacks in school, but they are encouraged to wear skirts over them so the slacks can be removed in the warm classrooms.”
“At Main and Lathrop,” he went on, “girls are required to wear dresses or skirts while indoors during school hours.” But they are encouraged to dress warmly at other times, he stressed.
At North Pole, slacks may be worn by girls indoors, but stretch pants are not allowed for girls above the fourth grade. “All the principals agree,” Lafferty explained, “that the clothing worn by children and the manner in which it is worn, has a big effect on their conduct in school.”
He pointed out that girls in Ben Eielson High School, in Monroe High School and in all Anchorage schools, are not permitted to wear slacks.
“The majority of complaints concerning our regulations,” he said, “is that not enough time is permitted for girls to change into slacks before they board buses for the trip home. Main and Lathrop have agreed to modify their present regulations permitting early dismissal of girls riding early buses,” he said.
He indicated that the problems were being explored further and necessary modification of regulations will be made.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Dec. 22, 1965
Pants, No Pants; That Is Question
A half dozen citizens Tuesday night voiced an impassioned complaint with North Star Borough school regulations prohibiting girls from wearing slacks in classrooms.
The testimony was given at the best attended school board meeting in many months.
One man heatedly demanded who had “thrown the policy out the window” of allowing girls to wear pants. He claimed the new policy was against the accumulated experience of mankind ... ”ever since he learned to put on more skins when he was cold.”
Another man soberly testified, “I would prefer to see the school officials concern themselves more with academic activities than with apparel.”
The controversy began boiling several weeks ago when a letter from the president of the Fairbanks Medical association, Dr. Raymond D. Evans, to the school board, recommended the discontinuance of present regulations in the interest of student health.
School Superintendent Lafferty met with principals to determine what the regulations were. He summed them up at the meeting last night.
In Main Junior High and Lathrop High School, girls are encouraged to dress warmly to and from school. They are not allowed to wear slacks in school during school hours. But they are released from classes early to change into slacks before boarding buses to return home.
Lathrop principal Dee Durst claimed that the type of clothing worn in school has a great effect on the atmosphere and the behavior of students. He claimed that slacks worn last year, before the new policy was put into effect, “were not necessarily worn for cold. ‘There was no extra footwear,” he claimed and said that slacks ranged from stretch pants to peddle pushers and clam diggers.
Dr. Lafferty pointed out that Mrs. Josephine Parrott, principal at Main, and the student council of Main as well as a meeting of 500 Main PTA members had debated the ruling against slacks and upheld it. Principals in the borough schools are unanimously in favor of it.
That didn’t stop feverish testimony against it from a number of citizens last night.
“My daughter has been going to Lathrop three winters,” one woman said. “I don’t think wearing slacks had any effect on her morals ... there is nothing more disgusting than a tight skirt,” she went on. “You ought to put them all in ‘Mother Hubbards’ and do away with it!”
Another, also arguing against the statement that clothing affects the behavior of students, claimed, “Girls that would wear slacks that disrupt classes, are the same girls that wear skirts above their knees.”
One man suggested that a temperature limit be introduced, below which girls would be permitted to wear slacks.
Many complaints were that girls riding on early buses did not have sufficient time to change clothes. One man felt it was degrading for a girl to have to change clothes “in a filthy toilet.”
When school officials denied that restroom facilities were not “filthy,” a female student from Main Junior High stood and refuted him, saying that they were usually filled with “cigarette butts and paper towels.”
A man passionately charged, “The Fairbanks School System is rapidly becoming embroiled in racial prejudice ... against the human race.”
The matter was concluded by board member Nancy Mendenhall asking that sufficient time to allow changing into slacks be guaranteed to girls riding buses, and by board President Janet Baird asking school official to check the restroom facilities to make sure they are not “filthy.”
•••
A couple of weeks later in early January 1966, the school board changed its policy and began permitting girls to wear pants in the classroom on cold weather days. Thankfully, today girls have warmer legs, and we all have greater personal freedoms. A special thank you goes to Larry Zervos for suggesting this interesting topic.