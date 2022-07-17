McKinley Rhoades, an incoming senior at North Pole High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 22-29.
Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Rhoades was elected County Commissioner during his week at Alaska Boys State, which had 154 participants.
At North Pole High School, Rhoades has served as student body president, school board representative and freshman vice president. He was game MVP for the football team and also is a Boy Scout, working toward his Eagle Scout rank. A resident of North Pole, Rhoades hopes to attend Brigham Young University.
During their eight days at American Legion Boys Nation, 100 “senators” will learn from a hands-on approach how the U.S. Senate and the federal government function. The young men are divided into two political parties, the Federalists and the Nationalists, each of which conducts a party convention, sets a platform and nominates members for elected offices, including Boys Nation president, vice president and party leaders. Each senator will also write, introduce and debate a bill of his choosing before an appropriate Senate committee, and if successful at that level the legislation will be voted on by the whole Senate. Bills passing the Senate are later signed or vetoed by the Boys Nation president.
Famous Boys Nation alumni include former President Bill Clinton, actor Donal Logue, Govs. Chris Christie and Scott Walker, and Sens. Mike Lee and Tom Cotton. Notable Boys State alumni include Tom Brokaw, Michael Jordan, Rush Limbaugh, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Neil Armstrong, Roger Ebert and Justice Samuel Alito.