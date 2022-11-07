In the early 1950s producing a quality error-free newspaper was a real challenge. There were no digital word processing devices with spell and grammar checking. All you had was a human typing on a linotype machine that would create the metal letters used in the printing press. Proofreading was an important job, but many errors would still occur, leading to the following editorial that was featured in the local newspaper.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Sept. 25, 1951
How to Read a Newspaper
By John J. Ryan, editor
Daily News-Miner
It has come to our attention that certain readers are occasionally puzzled by typographical errors, and makeup mistakes, that occasionally creep into the best of newspapers.
We maintain that the News-Miner makes its share of these mistakes, but no more than its share.
Consider for a moment, how your newspaper is made up. Every sentence in it must be cast into a solid slug of lead, then placed in the page forms in the right position.
This painstaking process is subject to error, and that’s why you find typographical errors in your newspaper.
Let us consider the various types of typographical errors, study them, and evolve methods of solving the mysteries they present the reader.
The first and foremost type of error is an annoying type we shall call the “little fluker”. This is merely a wrong letter that occasionally creeps into a word. You might find the word Fairbanks spelled Fairbankz, or the word city spelled Cigy. This type of error offers no challenge to an enterprising reader. To solve it all you must do is study the word a few minutes, and then guess the right letter that makes the word sensible. We’ll pass this one up.
The second type of error you will encounter in the average newspaper is much more serious. I call this type the “printers delight.” In this particular type of mistake, the linotype operator, while he is setting the copy into lead type, not only hits the wrong letter, but inserts another letter that makes a good word, but which doesn’t belong in the sentence at all.
Let me illustrate, from a mistake that our News-Miner proofreader caught last week. The sentence was supposed to read: “The airline will now operate regularly scheduled runs between Fairbanks and Portland.”
But the operator inserted a T instead of a W, and here’s how the sentence read: “The airline will not operate a regularly scheduled service between Fairbanks and Portland.”
Do you see why “the printers delight” is such a deadly type of error? It completely changes the sense of the sentence, but yet the sentence looks fine. The only conclusion the reader can come to is that the reporter who wrote the story must have been smoking marijuana.
Once while working for a State newspaper, I had what I considered to be a beautiful story completely ruined by one of these “printers delights”, I was so broken hearted by the mishap, that I wnt home that night and suffered a nightmare. I dreamed that I was being chased by two inebriated pinters, who were threatening to scalp me with a pica rule. I tried to call for assistance, but each time I shouted, the words came out like this: Hepl, Polcie
The third type of error we shall call the “transposition.” This form of error rarely puzzles a good reader. In such an error, all the letters of the word are present, but they aren’t in the right order. You probably have made such a mistake on your typewriter.
For instance, the Mississippi might turn up as Missssiippi. All the esses and eyes are there, but they are scrambled. Most frequently encountered is the word “the” spelled hte. Or the word “with spelled wiht. This shouldn’t hold up a single reader, so we won’t delve deeply into the matter.
The fourth type of error is hardly worth mentioning. I call it the “printers practice swing.” Occasionally you will find a line in a story reading something like this: ETAOIN Shrdlu zzzzz bmw xxxxy
This mistake comes about when the linotype operator is starting work, and feels an urge to try out his machine, and clear the keys. He first hits all the letters in wild order, as sort of a warmup. The line is cast, of course, and occasionally it isn’t thrown out. So, the reader pops his eyes at this complete alphabetical confusion. Just disregard such lines.
The fifth type of error we shall call the “suspense ending”.
In this particular type of error, a few lines of a story are left off as the printer inserts it in the form. The reader suddenly comes to the end of the story, right in the middle of a sentence. It might go something like this: President Turman said that he would move immediately to block the ….then it just ends there.
Furthermore, it isn’t bad enough that the lines are missing but they invariably turn up somewhere else where they don’t belong.
This generally gives you a result something like this: The two automobiles collided just and Turman said that he would never alongside a street car, where police denied that Acheson ever said he then the ambulance arrived there…etc.
I will frankly admit that when you encounter such a hodge-podge, the best thing to do is just to skip to some other page in the paper and become interested in a new story.
The sixth, and last type of error I call the “sciatic scramble”. In this type of error, all the sentences of the paragraph are there, but they aren’t in the right order. This form of a mistake generally occurs when the makeup man drops a story, then attempts to assemble it again.
For instance, you might run into a paragraph like this:
“Five men were killed and 15 were injured when a bus plunged into the vehicle survived when the driver lost none of those aboard the ill-fated slippery pavement into the clutches of the river. “
frigid waters of Swift river last the dark waters. Rescuers said that control and the bus skidded of the night, and immediately vanished in
This problem shouldn’t puzzle a clever reader. Just read each line slowly, and look through the paragraph until you find the line that continues the sense. You’ll have to skip around a bit, but you should get the idea, before long. After all, a newspaper only costs a dime, and you can’t expect your news on a platter for ten cents.
Casting all typographical errors aside, we would like to say that we are trully sorry for each mistake you find in our paper, or any paper, for that matter. We are watching for them constantly, and we are certain that you will rarely find any in our paper, in the future.
We are making every effort to see that the News-Miner is typographically across any errors, you will know that every effort had been made to eliminate perfect, and we know that we can make it so. If in the future, you run them, and that our ability to control.
The mistake was completely beyond
(Note to the linotype operator: Did you ever have more fun in your life?)
Linotype operator’s note: (All the boneheads at the News-Miner aren’t in the printing department).
•••
Note: All the above editorial was typed just as it appeared in the News-Miner including all the intended and unintended errors. Our sympathies should go to Editor Ryan, who most certainly had to field a lot of petty calls about minor typographical errors on a daily basis. Despite all our wonderful modern technology, we still have many errors that show up in our digital and paper news. Perhaps it is because we are all still human.