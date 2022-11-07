In the early 1950s producing a quality error-free newspaper was a real challenge. There were no digital word processing devices with spell and grammar checking. All you had was a human typing on a linotype machine that would create the metal letters used in the printing press. Proofreading was an important job, but many errors would still occur, leading to the following editorial that was featured in the local newspaper.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

This fallible History Nugget is courtesy of the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.