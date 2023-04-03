In early 1914 the first Alaska Territorial Legislature convened, and one of the first actions taken was to give Alaska’s women the right to vote. Shortly thereafter Judge Louis T. Erwin of Fairbanks wrote a letter to the Fairbanks Daily Times relating some interesting early history of the Fairbanks City Council so the ladies would be informed voters at that first election. The letter was lengthy, and the part pontificating on the greatness of women was omitted from this transcription.
Fairbanks Daily Times April 5, 1914
COMMUNICATION
Editor Times — Sir: Thinking perhaps it might interest the ladies who will cast for the first time votes at our next municipal election, to know something of our past city politics, who was elected and some of the things they did, is my excuse for this article.
There are few things that I enjoy more than a good game of politics, and that is one reason I am glad that women have been given the franchise, for men should not enjoy anything that women are deprived of. Another reason, I believe the presence of women will improve the conduct of men at the polls. Women have ever inspired men to truer, nobler, and better things. Her presence will stop the short-cuts, little tricks, and frauds at the ballot box. Her purity, refinement and high sense of honor will not permit her to countenance candidates of loose moral character. They will drive the lower class of aspirants from the field, and it will be but a few years until only the highest type of citizen will offer himself at the polls. Thus, she will improve and elevate the office-seeker ... It is my opinion your leaving home’s sacred hearthstone to cast a ballot to improve the material, intellectual, and moral welfare of your country will neither lessen home’s love nor diminish its purity.
I have strayed far from my subject and gone off on a picnic with the women — you should not be surprised, with my wife so far away.
The first election in Fairbanks was held November 10, 1903, for municipal councilmen. John Long, E. T. Barnette, W. A. Robertson, Abe Spring, David Petree, B. T. Sherman and “Whitehorse” Smith were elected our first councilmen, and the following day, November 11, 1903, Todd Cowles, then United States commissioner, administered the oath of office. And they assumed their duties. The permanent organization resulted in the election of E. T. Barnette, mayor; W. A. Robertson, Treasurer; and Abe Spring, city attorney. The election for town clerk was laid over and Abe Spring was requested to act temporarily. A few weeks later, H. M. Badger was elected the first city clerk. He was given no salary but was allowed to keep all recording fees.
We are unable to get the exact number of votes cast at the first election or the exact number received by any one candidate, but it is conceded by all the oldtimers that John Long received the highest vote, and when the council failed to elect him mayor, he left the meeting, and never attended another. On April 19, 1904, C. H. Nichols was elected by the council to fill the vacancy caused by Mr. Long’s resignation, but the next day it was decided that the council had no legal right to fill the vacancy and declared their action nil. On May 10, 1904, a special election was held and our fellow townsman, Dr. M. F. Hall, was elected to fill the vacancy.
The first municipal magistrate was Ed Stier, the first town constable was Pat Whalen, the first city surveyor was R. A. Jackson, and the first child was born to Mr. and Mrs. William Gregg and was a bouncing boy. The first business taken up by the new council, after perfecting the organization, was a resolution instructing the mayor and the city attorney to communicate with the authorities at Washington with a view of getting all supplies at Fort Gibbon that could be spared for those who were actually out of provisions.
The first ordinance to be passed was a franchise to N. A. Fuller to maintain a telephone system in the city.
The first meetings of the council were held on Front Street, in Mr. Sherman’s barber shop, located near where the “Place to Eat” is now. The council also met at the commissioner’s courtroom and the N. C. Company’s store.
The first permanent home of the council or city hall was a log cabin 16 x 20 on the ground now occupied by the present city hall and was purchased about June 30, 1904.
The first effort to improve our postal facilities was made by David Petree of pioneer fame, who presented a petition to the council to be forwarded to Washington, asking the postmaster-general to make Fairbanks a money order office. To Mr. Petree is due the credit of taking the first step in this important matter.
On June 7, 1904, a contract was entered into with Mr. Archie Burns to build the first Cushman Street bridge for $2,500, said bridge to be 305 feet long, with a 12-foot driveway, and approaches on each end, to be completed and ready for use in 30 days. The bridge was completed, but in August was washed away.
On September 7, 1904, Treasurer Robertson tendered his resignation, and left for the Outside. H. M. Badger also resigned as city clerk. The council combined the offices of treasurer and clerk, fixing the salary at $75 per month, and R. C. Wood, president of the Frist National bank now, was unanimously elected to fill the place. Mr. Wood was not satisfied to begin the work where he picked it up. He bought a large new record book, started from the city’s beginning, and rewrote and properly shaped all records, and it is to Mr. Wood our profound gratitude is due for the splendid condition of the early records of the city.
On September 15, 1904, a resolution was passed by the council creating the position of chief of police, with a salary of $350 per month for policing the town, and Edgar Wickersham was elected to fill the place. At the same meeting the salary of Abe Spring, city attorney, was fixed at $300 per month. Edward Stier had previously been appointed United States commissioner, and Mr. S. Widman was chosen municipal magistrate.
During the ten years of municipal life and the “ups and downs” that have befallen the various officeholders, we must all take our hats off to Chief J. J. Buckley. Mr. Buckley first fastened his lips upon the public teat as a policeman. On November 24, 1904, he was elected fire chief, and so splendid has been his service that he has been practically unanimously elected by every council that has ever sat in Fairbanks. And therefore, he enjoys the distinction of having served the city from its very beginning.
Councilman B. T. Sherman also occupies a unique position. He was a member of the first council, and while he has not served continuously, he possesses that rare “comeback” quality and has been able to maintain the respect and good will of the voters of the city, and is now a member of the present council, so we dub him the “Alpha and Omega” of city fathers.
The first council was a very busy one. They built the first schoolhouse. Miss Heilig, Mrs. Fairburn and Miss Noyes were the first city teachers.
The first city council surveyed the streets, dug out the stumps, appropriated money, and helped to build the first trails to the creeks. And they had the honor of serving from November 11, 1903, to April 11, 1905, a period of 17 months.
There are many other interesting occurrences, but space forbids their record here.
L. T. ERWIN.