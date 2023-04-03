L. T. Erwin

Judge Lewis T. Erwin in Fairbanks, Alaska, photograph taken by Frank G. Carpenter ca. 1914. Library of Congress Image.

In early 1914 the first Alaska Territorial Legislature convened, and one of the first actions taken was to give Alaska’s women the right to vote. Shortly thereafter Judge Louis T. Erwin of Fairbanks wrote a letter to the Fairbanks Daily Times relating some interesting early history of the Fairbanks City Council so the ladies would be informed voters at that first election. The letter was lengthy, and the part pontificating on the greatness of women was omitted from this transcription.

Fairbanks Daily Times April 5, 1914

Note: Louis T. Erwin was also known as “Stubs” because of an early day scandal involving missing receipts that were in his care. This foundational History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.