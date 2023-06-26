James A. Wickersham was the Federal Judge and later Territorial Delegate to Congress in the early days of Fairbanks. His house was one of the first wooden frame houses built in Fairbanks and today it is open to the public at Pioneer Park.
In early 1909, Wickersham’s wife Debbie traveled to Virginia to visit their son Darrell. While she was gone, Wickersham was in Seattle and was the center of attention for his political connections and ambitions.
One of his biggest supporters was Miss Margaret Mulrooney, the saucy sister of the famous Belinda Mulrooney from the Klondike.
After the Klondike rush the Mulrooney sisters came to the Tanana Valley and operated the bank on Dome Creek where they skillfully mined the pockets of the miners. Collectively, the Mulrooney sisters were a force to be reckoned with, and they always stuck up for each other.
Eventually they left Fairbanks and were all settled in the family estate in North Yakima known as the “Castle.” Today’s Nugget is a short but scandalous article about a party in a Seattle hotel room in which the judge and delegate found himself in a compromising situation with the flirty Margaret Mulrooney.
Wickersham’s diary contains many fond mentions of Miss Margaret Mulrooney, and it is apparent that she was more than just an acquaintance of his.
Photograph Exhibited Showing Young Lady
Argument Against Our Delegate Now Exists.
No one who has watched the calm and ladylike progress of conduct of James Wickersham in this camp would ever believe him to be a flirt. Nor has it been a matter of belief that he is what you would call a “ladies’ man.”
With Mrs. Wickersham here to guide and instruct him, the Judge maintained an even course that was an honor to the camp, and it would be hard to believe that as soon as he reached the outside he would “go wrong.”
Still, there is a picture in this city which shows Judge Wickersham seated in a chair in a Seattle hotel, and horror of horrors! Seated in his lap is a well-known and popular young Tanana unmarried woman!
Taken from a political standpoint, the matter is even more serious — Ferd deJournel has that picture in his possession.
If the Wickersham system of political conduct should at any time displease Mr. deJournel and there seems no probability of there being any differences of opinion.
Mr. deJournel explains that it is a “freak” picture, the result of his experiments with a new system of photography. Mr. deJournel bought a new-style camera, that is a wonder.
The plates it uses are made of wax. With his new camera he took a picture of Delegate Wickersham seated in a chair in his room in a Seattle hotel.
Then the Judge gave up the chair to Miss Margaret Mulrooney of North Yakima, who was in turn photographed by the same camera, the same photographer and in the same chair.
In the packing of the plates, the two were placed side by each, and the heat melted the plates.
The result was the “freak” picture.
That’s what Mr. deJournel says now. What will he say next campaign? “The camera cannot lie.”
Note: It might be interesting to “Google” wax plates in regard to double exposures. Are there such a thing as wax plates as described in this article? Perhaps deJournel was covering his tracks after word got back to Wickersham about him showing the photograph off in Fairbanks.
That kind of image could cost the Judge at election time.
One thing is certain: Margaret Mulrooney was flirty with Judge Wickersham and if you read his diary, you will not find one complaint made by him about it.
This vampish History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.