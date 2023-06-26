James A. Wickersham was the Federal Judge and later Territorial Delegate to Congress in the early days of Fairbanks. His house was one of the first wooden frame houses built in Fairbanks and today it is open to the public at Pioneer Park.

In early 1909, Wickersham’s wife Debbie traveled to Virginia to visit their son Darrell. While she was gone, Wickersham was in Seattle and was the center of attention for his political connections and ambitions.

This vampish History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.