In the early days or our camp known as Fairbanks, horses were a preferred means of transportation within the city. With the advent of the automobile, they eventually were phased out of this role, thus becoming “hobby horses” used mainly for recreation, just as they are today. In the case of the Fairbanks Fire Department, however, the horses won the first round, as the following series of articles show.
Fairbanks Daily Times July 30, 1915
HORSES WILL BE REPLACED SOON BY AUTO STAGE
To keep abreast of the times and give the best service possible between Fairbanks and the coast, the Northern Commercial Company will use automobiles instead of horses, wherever possible. Volney Richmond, superintendent of the company, stated yesterday that automobiles had been ordered and would arrive in Fairbanks before the close of navigation.
The first stages, which are to leave here early in October, will be automobiles. The cars will go through to the coast and will continue to make the run, carrying express, mail and passengers as late as possible. In the middle of the winter, when it is difficult or impossible for autos to get over the summit, horses will be used for part of the distance.
After carefully studying the various makes of cars, the company decided that the most practical automobile for use on the trail is the Jeffrey Quad, and the company ordered that make. The cars will be so arranged that they can accommodate passengers and carry mail and express without difficulty.
For some of the heavy freighting, the company ordered some new wagons also, which will be used with horses over part of the trail.
To facilitate the handling of the mail when it is brought down the river in a small boat, the company is building a launch which will be ready for use next fall. This launch can also be used for towing the poling boats up the river.
With automobiles, both passengers and mail will be able to make better time to and from the States.
Fairbanks Daily Times July 25, 1915
COUNCIL ORDERS NEW FIRE TRUCK
Through the Northern Commercial company, the city council ordered an automobile yesterday which is to be used as a fire truck. For more than a year the council has been considering the advisability of purchasing an automobile fire truck, and after carefully studying the good and bad features of the various makes, the members decided that a Jeffrey Quad would be most suitable. The car will not be quite as heavy as the trucks brought in for Eagan & Griffin and for F. C. Clinton but will have more speed.
According to the present plans of the council, the truck will be used as a hose cart and will replace the heavy team of horses. It is possible that a lighter car will be purchased next year to replace the horses of the chemical wagon.
The Jeffrey Quad, landed in Fairbanks, will cost approximately $3,600 and the council expects that it will pay for itself in a little more than a year.
Fairbanks Daily Times October 8, 1915
NEW TRUCK IS GIVEN TRYOUT BY CITY DADS
To give the new fire truck an official tryout, all the members of the city council were out joy riding yesterday with Volney Richmond, superintendent of the Northern Commercial Company. That the truck does not measure up to expectations was stated last evening by one of the members of the council, and is not likely that the machine will be accepted.
Early in the summer, the city council decided to purchase a fire truck, and after a thorough investigation, decided to purchase a Jeffery Quad, with a maximum speed of 25 miles an hour. The order was placed through the Northern Commercial Company, but in some way, the Jeffery people did not send the machine ordered, but substituted a machine that is registered to go only 14 miles an hour.
Yesterday, with the streets muddy, the best time that could be made was about 10 miles an hour.
In a comparison test, between the team on the chemical wagon and the automobile, the car did not show up well. The horses ran from the firehall to the corner of First Avenue and Lacey Street in exactly one minute, while the auto truck took one minute and 17 seconds.
Before deciding to turn down the machine, however, the council will probably give it another tryout.
Fairbanks Daily Times December 14, 1915
CITY COUNCIL REJECTS TRUCK
Upon the recommendation of the fire committee, the city council, last evening rejected the fire truck which was ordered last summer through the agency of the Northern Commercial Company, and which arrived in Fairbanks on one of the last boats of the season. When the truck was ordered, the specifications were that it would be able to run from 20 to 25 miles per hour. When the car arrived in Fairbanks, it would make but little more than 10 miles per hour. For some time, the committee did not make its final report, as it was hoped that the car would show up better on a second test. Owing to circumstances, however, the car was never tried out again.
At the time the council ordered the car, $1,000 in cash (about $29,600 today) was paid on it. In rejecting it last night, the clerk was instructed to allow the company to apply that $1,000 on a number of warrants which it holds against the city.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 19, 1920
AUTOS DISPLACE CITY’S HORSES
At a meeting of the city council held at the city hall last night a resolution was adopted empowering the city clerk to sell to the highest bidder by public auction the last of the old fire horses, Duke and Prince. The sale will take place at the city hall on Saturday next.
With the coming of the motor trucks and the passing of the horses the ground floor of the fire hall had to be altered to some extent. The stalls in which the horses were kept have been removed, new flooring put in for practically the entire ground floor space and steam coils put in directly under each auto truck so that they will be raring and ready for action at a moment’s notice. A partition separates the trucks and also serves to conserve the heat from the steam coils.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 25, 1920
NEW OWNER OF THE HORSES
After many years of faithful service with the Fairbanks Fire Department, the last of the old reliables, Prince and Duke, were put up at public auction on Saturday afternoon and found a new owner and home.
Chief Elmer Sanderlin acted as auctioneer and although there were many horse men present the bidding was not brisk by any means.
Prince and Duke were finally knocked down for $225 (abt. $3,350 today) at which price Charles Bergeson became their owner.
Note: The Jeffery Quad trucks were made for military use during WW1, and they were fully 4-wheel drive vehicles. It is not known at this time what became of the Jeffery Quad that was rejected as a fire truck. There is one of these early 4WD trucks that survives today and is fully operational at Eagle, Alaska. It is also nice to note that the horses went on for another five years of service to our city after the rejection of the first fire truck by the city council. This equine powered History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.