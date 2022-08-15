This is part two of two of the series on the moving of the Riverboat Nenana from Nenana to Fairbanks to what today is known as Pioneer Park. According to the Friends of the SS Nenana website, “The Nenana could carry up to 50 passengers with 24 staterooms. At 237 ft. long, 42 ft. wide and 22,000 square feet of deck space, and a draw of just six inches, she is the second largest wooden vessel in the world today.” That last bit of the quote makes her worthy of serious attention. The following newspaper articles and parts of articles relates the interesting story of how the riverboat was moved downriver to the park in the fall of 1965.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner June 3, 1965
Promotional work was discussed at yesterday’s meeting by two new members of the A-67 staff……Don Vogwill, vice president for budget and control, reported that Fairbanks Opportunities has until June 15 to accept or reject 1-67’s plan for moving the Riverboat Nenana down the Chena to the Centennial location. The boat would then have more value as a commercial enterprise, he said. Vogwill said $70,000 is outstanding against the vessel.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Aug. 14, 1965
Water is presently being pumped into the basin around the riverboat Nenana. According to Mel Harris, A-67 vice president of site development, the basin will be filled to a sufficient depth to determine whether the boat will float. After necessary repairs are made, the sternwheeler will be floated down the Chena River to the Alaska Centennial Exposition Site this summer. The nenana will be permanently moored in the center of the site and will serve as the focal point of the Exposition.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Aug. 12, 1965
It Can’t Be Done, But He’ll Do It
The Riverboat Nenana will be floated down the Chena River to the Centennial exposition site in about two weeks, Alaska 67 board members were advised yesterday.
Site architect Les Rogers said Harold Gillam had taken soundings Sunday. Gillam said there are two bad spots, but that if the river rises, it ought to make it.
Regarding the boat move, Rogers said he had been told it can’t be done. “I’d rather do something that can’t be done,” he added, “than something that’s just tough.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Aug. 28, 1965
RIVERBOAT HEADS FOR 1-67 SITE
The riverboat Nenana is preparing to make her final river voyage today. The river queen is scheduled to leave her temporary Lincoln Street anchorage for the Alaska Centennial Exposition Site, located on the Chena River about one-quarter of a mile from where the boat now sits.
Last Monday night the Nenana was moved out of her First Avenue berth that had held her dry-docked for six years. The boat was lowered into the Chena Rive4r by means of a system of temporary locks and tied up at her present Lincoln Street location.
According to Les Rodgers, Alaska 67’s manager of site development, the boat will be ready for the move about noon today. Rodgers stated that the level of the Chena River was getting lower and that it was imperative that the 400-ton vessel be moved as soon as possible before the river dropped any further and caused an indefinite delay.
The Nenana will be tied up at the Centennial Exposition Site in preparation to be moved into the man-made lake in the center of the Exposition site.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Sept. 15, 1965
A-67 Site Activity to Continue Through Freeze-up
Activity on the Alaska 67 Centennial site continues and will go on until freeze-up, site engineer Les Rogers reported at the A-67 directors’ meeting Wednesday.
He said the riverboat Nenana was moved from the Chena into a lock Wednesday and would soon be moved to its final pond that is being excavated inside the site grounds.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner March 17, 1966
A Preview of Alaska’s Centennial Exposition
... The riverboat Nenana, housing the fair’s VIP club, will feature showboat entertainment and excellent cuisine ...
... The riverboat Nenana is moored on its lake, and the foundations are ready for the narrow-gauge tracks of the fair’s railroad.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner April 8, 1966
Big Centennial Construction Is Certain with a Final Push
The riverboat Nenana, lamented by many for being allowed to fall apart on the riverbanks, has already been moved downstream to the Centennial grounds and will be refurbished as a permanent historic attraction.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Oct. 15, 1966
Restoration Expert Cassady Blocked by Missing Brass
Jim Cassady’s got a big, stern-wheeled problem. He’s trying to refurbish the engine room of the old riverboat Nenana on the A-67 site, but he’s a little short of “brass.”
It seems that during the boat’s 12-year layover on the banks of the Chena, most of her room fittings were stolen. Not that Cassady blames nostalgic souvenir hunters who made off with the trim, but he needs it returned to bring the ‘ol gal back to glory.
Cassady took the assignment for A-67 about two months ago. He’s on loan from the Northern Commercial Co. and divides his time between the NC Caterpillar shop and the engine room. He’s also using the machine shop of the United States Smelting, Refining and Mining Co. To tool parts.
When he finishes, the paddle wheel of the nenana will turn again and the boat should look “like she just came into port last night and tied up at the dock!”
Tourists will be able to dine on one deck and then tour the engine room to see how it operated.
The most important missing parts on Cassady’s list are the engine room telegraph face plate; gauges from the instrument panel; the signal gong; brass trimming from around the valves, and a 10-inch, brass-faced, wind-up clock.
Recently a stranger told Cassady he’d taken the throttle out of the engine room some years ago as a souvenir and would return it.
“I discovered the throttle is still intact, and I think he must have meant the face on the telegraph signal. I haven’t seen him since I talked to him, and I didn’t get this name.” Cassady says.
He hopes this article may remind the man of his promise to return the fitting and interest other collectors in doing the same ...
