This is part two of two of the series on the moving of the Riverboat Nenana from Nenana to Fairbanks to what today is known as Pioneer Park. According to the Friends of the SS Nenana website, “The Nenana could carry up to 50 passengers with 24 staterooms. At 237 ft. long, 42 ft. wide and 22,000 square feet of deck space, and a draw of just six inches, she is the second largest wooden vessel in the world today.” That last bit of the quote makes her worthy of serious attention. The following newspaper articles and parts of articles relates the interesting story of how the riverboat was moved downriver to the park in the fall of 1965.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner June 3, 1965

