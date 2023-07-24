The George C. Thomas Memorial Library served the needs of Fairbanks for 68 years. It was the first public library in Fairbanks and was created and funded by way of a grant from an Outside benefactor, George C. Thomas. George’s grant came with an interesting twist that carried far into the future as these articles reflect.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 5, 1909
WILL DEDICATE
LIBRARY TONIGHT
After several months in building and preparation during which the committee in charge has labored earnestly to raise the necessary funds to supplement the original donation, the George C. Thomas Memorial Library will be dedicated tonight by the holding of a grand public reception.
The Reception Committee will consist of the Committee Trustees, Mayor Smith, and the heads of the various fraternal organizations of the city, receiving the guests in the main room which has been cleared for the occasion.
The exercises will be brief, consisting of short addresses by Archdeacon Stuck and Delegate Wickersham, during which the library will be formally turned over to the city, to be a free public library open to everyone without cost as long as the same shall endure.
All the books are not yet installed but some of them are there ready for circulation, and tomorrow the building will be open for patronage, the smoking and reading rooms being ready to accommodate visitors.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 6, 1909
LIBRARY HANDED TO THE PEOPLE
Amid a large gathering of Fairbanks citizens, with their wives and daughters, their sweethearts and their children, to whom more especially the splendid institution is destined to prove a boon and benefit, the George C. Thomas Memorial Library was formally dedicated to the divine uses of enlightened civilization, and a fitting tribute paid in honor of the an whose philanthropy made the project possible.
Standing in the line to welcome the visitors into the large, beautiful reading room, the Committee of Trustees consisting of Rev. C. E. Betticher, Ron Crawford, J. A. Jackson, Cecil Clegg and Frank Clark, whose untiring efforts had wrought the structure to its present state of good taste, beauty and usefulness, waited at the door, assisted by Mayor Smith and the heads of many fraternal organizations of the city.
The exercises of dedication were short and informal owing to the fact that the lighting had not yet been put in, and that the evening shadows were gathering.
Acting as chairman, Rev. Betticher introduced Archdeacon Stuck, the man whose efforts brought about the original scheme for a library in Fairbanks and to whom is owing the thanks of this community that it is a reality.
The Archdeacon told how the plan was first conceived, the idea originating in the mind of Mr. Thomas upon seeing some pictures that he was showing in Philadelphia where the miners were caught by the camera reading in the Mission library.
Mr. Thomas thought it would be a splendid idea to have a smoking room for them where they could enjoy their books and tobacco together and the plan that he formed at that time was to donate enough for an unpretentious structure to be used as a reading and smoking room for the men of this country. He told of the great interest that Mr. Thomas had always taken in the hardy pioneers and prospectors whose efforts had made Alaska what it is today.
The speaker then told how the idea had expanded from this beginning to include a more elaborate edifice for the housing of books that might not only retain the smoking-room refuge for the miners but would also be a large well-stocked library that could become a place of recreation and learning for all.
This idea had far outgrown the original appropriation and yet he felt that the community was amply able to take proper care of it, that it constituted a splendid acquisition and that it should be a matter of pride to the citizens of Fairbanks that they possess so fine a library.
Delegate Wickersham responded heartily to this sentiment, saying that it was certainly incumbent upon the people of this city and of this valley to give the trustees every support in maintaining the institution on the proper plane. Every man should go down into his pocket and donate what he could, and those who ad more should give more.
Nearly everyone has a book or so that he can spare, he said. Let him donate that to the good of cause and for the glory of enlightenment.
Personally, he pledged his financial as well as his moral support, and he would also give books.
He made a forceful plea for what he considered a splendid cause and his remarks me with cordial response by is auditors.
Following the close of the speaking an informal reception was held during which the Church and the State, metaphorically speaking shook hands with everyone and the guests inspected the building as well as the dusk would permit.
Tomorrow the lights will be installed and Mrs. Seldeman, the librarian who is to be in charge, will assume her duties and direct the installation of the books.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Nov. 21, 1976
NEW LIBRARY WON’T SMOKE OUT THE SMOKERS
When George C. Thomas made the original donation to get a library going in Fairbanks in the early part of this century, he placed only one stipulation on his gift of $7,000. There had to be a smoking room where “the miners and others may smoke while reading.”
Thomas, a banker from Philadelphia, had seen pictures of Fairbanks men reading in a mission library where tobacco was prohibited and he “thought it would be a splendid idea to have a smoking room for them where they could enjoy their books and tobacco together,” according to a newspaper account of the time.
Additional money was raised within the community and the log structure which houses the library was dedicated in the summer of 1909.
It’s gone through many changes since then, not the least of which was the banning of smoking because of state law and the fire hazard smoking created. But the biggest change will come next summer when the Fairbanks North Star Borough Library moves to a new $5.9 million at Airport Way and Cowles Street.
And in a way, Thomas’s wish will be honored, Library Director Marvin Smith says there will be a smoking area just inside the main entrance to the building.
Note: The Thomas Memorial Library can still be seen on the corner of Cowles Street and First Avenue. One the outside it still looks pretty much the same as it did when it opened in August 1909. Today the building is privately owned and sits empty after serving as a center of public enlightenment for 68 years.