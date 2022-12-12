Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series. Next week’s “Pioneer history nugget” column will be part two, regarding the town of Chena and gold mining.
The first stampeder to arrive in Fairbanks after word spread about Felix Pedro’s golden discovery in 1902 was Gus Conradt and his partner Bill Salmon who mushed in from Rampart and arrived on Christmas Day in 1902. Here is part one of this first Fairbanks Christmas story and Gus’s recollections of life in early day Fairbanks:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, December 21, 1936
Fairbanks Oldest Resident Recalls First Christmas Dinner
Dinner of Canned Turkey Is Served On River’s Ice.
Hunched over a campfire trying to warm himself in the bitter cold of 50 below, Gus Conradt had his Christmas dinner 34 years ago on the wind-swept Tanana River 20 miles below Fairbanks.
Seated in his steam-heated office in Fairbanks last evening Gus chuckled as he recollected that Christmas feast of long ago. And a feast it was, measured by the standards of the trail and what the country had to offer in 1902.
Unknown to Bill Salmon, his traveling companion, Gus had “smuggled” into the sled as they left Rampart behind with a team of swift dogs, delicacies for Christmas day, as he suspected they would be on the trail on the great day.
Like they had done every other day, the mushers hit the trail Christmas morning before dawn and made a long run before noon. Then Gus busied himself cooking as Bill cared for the dogs. Nothing was more deluxe in those days than canned turkey and that is what Gus had hidden away for the dinner. Flanking the noble bird were sweet potatoes, also necessarily out of a can, and the astonished Bill could scarcely believe his eyes when he saw what was put before him.
“That was a grand meal,” Gus recalls even now, “and Bill would corroborate me if he were here. But I suppose he must have died long ago. He was a man close to 60 then and the years have spun away like the miles did on that Christmas day trail, since I have heard of him.”
That same Christmas day saw Gus and Bill in what is now Fairbanks. They had eaten their Christmas meal about seven miles below the Indian village, which in turn was three miles below what was to become the town of Chena. When they stopped to eat, they didn’t know they were so close. After visiting briefly with the whites at Chena the two travelers pushed on and arrived here (Fairbanks) the same afternoon.
Mr. Conradt and Bill Salmon were of the hundreds from other mining camps in the Interior who rushed here upon learning of the discovery of gold on Pedro Creek.
At the time Gus had been mining on Eureka Creek in the Manley Hot Springs district in partnership with Felix Guernett. News of the strike came via the U. S. Signal Corps telegraph system. At that time the Signal Corps maintained an extensive network of telegraph stations in Alaska and was even more active than now.
Ever since the Klondike stampede gold seekers had been awaiting discovery of a big new camp. News that gold had been struck in the Tanana lured them irresistibly. From all points of the compass, they converged toward the new find.
And Gus was one of their number. “The gold fever had me,” he reminisced, “and I was ready to go. Felix and I talked it over and as an upshot of our conversation he decided to stay. So, he bought me out and I hit the trail for Rampart to get a dog team.
“On the over I met many teams headed for the new camp. Everyone told me I was foolish to go to Rampart for a team. They said there wasn’t a dog in the country to be had for love or money, that every animal had been snapped up when word of the excitement here got out. Several invited me to go with them so I wouldn’t lose any time in getting in on the ground. But I had a hunch I’d get fixed up, so I kept on my way.
“As soon as I had reached Rampart, I went to see Jimmy Oldfield, an old friend, and mail agent for Ben Downing. To him I explained my predicament and Jimmy, as I knew he would, came to the rescue. By the next day I had as fine a team as anyone would want and hit the trail without delay. It had been agreed that Bill Salmon, a mail carrier under Oldfield, should come with me.
“Most of the stampeders had taken their outfits right from Rampart and necessarily made slow time on the trail. I figured we could stock up just as well at Chena. As a result of that decision, we began to pass teams in a hurry and kept doing that all along the trail. We left Rampart sometime after the middle of the month—I do not remember the exact date — and it was bitterly cold going all the way.”
The Fairbanks that Gus Conradt and Bill Salmon came to on that Christmas day in 1902, wasn’t Fairbanks at all. The town wasn’t named. It was referred to loosely as Chena, the same name borne by the settlement at the confluence of the Chena River with the Tanana.
Not until the following year was the name “Fairbanks” conferreed on the town. It was given by Judge James Wickersham in honor of the then Vice President of the United States, Charles Fairbanks.
It was only by a twist of fate that Fairbanks became the court seat for what later was to evolve into the Fourth Division. Chena was then the up-and-coming place and men of judgement predicted it would be flourishing when Fairbanks was gone and forgotten.
But when Judge Wickersham solicited land at Chena on which a courthouse might be built he discovered that the government would be charged a stiff price for a building site.
Here (in Fairbanks) the situation was different. An entire block was donated, and erection of a frame building began soon after. That was probably what was ultimately the deciding stroke in the undo8ing of Chena, for had the federal building gone up there it is considered altogether likely that Fairbanks would have gone under as Chena supporters predicted it would.
As a matter of historical record, it is interesting to know that the frame building put up so hastily was to serve for over 25 years and was only razed to make room for the half million-dollar concrete structure which stands in its place, a structure in magnificence beyond the dreams of even those early day boosters.
By virtue of his arrival here on Dec. 25, 1902, Mr. Conradt has become the oldest citizen of Fairbanks in point of residence. The “oldest resident” until his death last year was Al Copeland, who was here when Gus came. Traveling over the same trail, Charley Lynn, for many years with the Alaska Railroad in the local round house, came a day or two after Gus and together they constitute the real “old guard.”
It was no metropolis that greeted Gus when he brought his dog team to a stop on the banks of the Chena.
On what is known now as the Thompson lot at the corner of First and Cushman was the roadhouse run by Fred Mace and Marsten. The Barnette trading post was located at Second and Turner, where Martin A. Pinska’s store now is. Next door was a small cabin in which Mr. and Mrs. Barnette made their home.
The Scott & Bennett barn was at First and Barnette where the Chena Bar now stands. There were a few scattering cabins both downstream and upstream from the center of community. That was Fairbanks.