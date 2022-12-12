Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series. Next week’s “Pioneer history nugget” column will be part two, regarding the town of Chena and gold mining.

The first stampeder to arrive in Fairbanks after word spread about Felix Pedro’s golden discovery in 1902 was Gus Conradt and his partner Bill Salmon who mushed in from Rampart and arrived on Christmas Day in 1902. Here is part one of this first Fairbanks Christmas story and Gus’s recollections of life in early day Fairbanks:

This holiday History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.