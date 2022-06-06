In the early days mining was a dangerous occupation as was daily life in a mining camp. The following story comes from the old mining camp of Chatanika, where there were lots of miners and establishments of entertainment, but no animal control, police or fire departments to call upon when things got out of hand with neighboring livestock. They did have a mining commissioner for mining disputes and criminal issues, but the residents of Chatanika had to take care of most civil situations by themselves the best way they knew how, and sometimes things could get a bit unusual as the following newspaper article reflects.
Fairbanks Daily Times — Aug. 25, 1915
Hogs Eat Dynamite; Frighten Operator
CHATANIKA — E. M. Keys, of the mining firm of Keys & Rettig, is bemoaning the loss of a quantity of dynamite; at the same time, he is congratulating himself that the was not blown up in an attempt to prevent the theft of the explosive.
It seems that stray hogs have been frequent visitors at the Keys chicken house of late, causing the operator much annoyance. In desperation, Mr. Keys finally decided to teach the prowlers a lesson and went to the chicken house, while the hogs were on the inside, intending to lambast the porkers with a large club, with which he had armed himself.
His plans were upset, however, when he discovered that the hogs had eaten a quantity of dynamite, which had been stored in the chicken house. Instead of using the club, as he had intended, he evacuated his position, leaving the enemy in undisputed possession.
The operator is now trying to figure out how long it will be before it will be safe to resume the attack.
Note: Ed Keys and Pete Rettig were both members of Pioneers of Alaska Men’s Igloo No. 4. Mr. Keys also served as a representative in the 18th Territorial Legislature.
Here is one more porker for your enjoyment!
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner — July 10, 1967
Vanilla Flavored Pork
Steve Cox raises hogs out on the Nelson Road. One sow had abandoned her two remaining little piglets. Motherless, they either had to be fed via a bottle and nipple, or else Steve had to excommunicate them reluctantly into the happy hunting ground for unwanted piggies.
However, he had another sow who already had a family of juniors whom, she was nursing. She would have mothering to do with the other sow’s two offspring. So, Steve took a big bottle of vanilla from the kitchen cupboard and rubbed it on all the little hoggie’s hides, including the two orphans. Then he poured the rest on mama pig herself.
Result? A farmer-trick that would confound the experts: Mama Porky accepted her own vanilla-scented brood plus the tow abandoned waifs. Now all of the juniors from both families are lining up harmoniously at the piggie lunch counter several times a day.