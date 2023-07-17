In July 1923 the big news was the visit to Fairbanks by United States President Warren G. Harding. Here is the visit as reported the next day in the News-Miner.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
July 17, 1923
The First President of Alaska, “W. G.H.” And His “Handicraft”
When a President of the United States goes into a Country Newspaper office and “sets type,” thereby getting his fingers covered with dirt that, almost, will not come off, he is doing about all one feller can do to distinguish one country printshop.
I MUST explain, in passing, that it would be an injustice to President Harding to allow the impression to creep out that the displayed type is a sample of his printing experience or ability, for it is not. He would have “set” any sentiment or job we could suggest, or he could think of, but he was in one country newspaper office in the whole wide world which has “less than a million circulation” and in which he was safe—here he could do no picture stuff.
We tried to keep him from “setting” ANY type — we KNEW that HE knew, for the President packs the only solid-gold makeup rule in the world; we know he does, because the printers in this shop gave it to him. We hated to allow him, for a moment, to come out of the Big Time into the REAL, but he was determined, so we let him go to it, for we couldn’t really help ourselves.
After it was all over, and the President went (alone) into the washroom to try and get rid of the printers’ ink, he HOLLERED things were not right, THERE, as he knew them. Hjalmar Nordale is a YOUNG printer — he doesn’t know of the Days That Were. SO, impressed with the President washing in OUR washroom he ran in ahead of him and HUNG UP a CLEAN towel. That’s why the President hollered, in the washroom, of the Ol’ Home Paper in OUR Town. It wasn’t according to the rules of the Game of Printerdom. HE didn’t want a towel you could hang up; He wanted the ol’ time Printer’s Towel, which in those days STOOD against the wall! Towels were a luxury, In Those Days. You clung to one as you would cling to a friend; when you hadn’t the heart to longer impose upon it, you bought another.
It was a solemn ceremony — that OTHER towel. You didn’t feel at home in its presence, it seemed so pure and—holy. Some drunken printer, devoid of reverence, would make the first dab at it, and smear it up some. Encouraged by that, another tramp printer would take the second fall it — after that, ANYBODY would accept it, and so on until the Requiem Mass HAD TO BE performed or celebrated in its honor. That’s why Warren G. Harding, First President of Alaska, (and incidentally, President of the United States) hollered in the washroom of OUR office. The towel was hanging up , instead of standing up, with its back to the wall. Aside from that, there was no trouble. He shook hands THREE times with the office devil, Hugh Smith—he could remember when he, too, craved encouragement and, maybe, didn’t get it.
What else happened during the President’s visit to this office is between him and I — it’s nobody else’s business; it’s the ethics of printerdom.
Also, in fairness to the President, we must mention in passing that he didn’t “set the border around the “Fairbanks, Alaska. W. G. H.” The “boys” wish to preserve the type he “set,” pour metal from the Melting Pot around it, have a frame made for it and hang it up in this shop, to make them remember in the days to come that if a feller who has the ability to become President of the United States LIKES TO set type, why should THEY pine away and die because they HAVE TO! And it will be an object lesson to them, and a good one, so we encouraged them to go to it.
After twenty hours in Fairbanks, President and Mrs. Harding and the members of their party left on the homeward journey at 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon, impressed, as they confided, by the welcome received at the farthest north point on their itinerary and by the industries and activities witnessed during the stay. President and Mrs. Harding were alone on the rear platform as the train pulled out of the yards, and with three rousing cheers for the First President of Alaska still ringing in their ears, waved in farewell until the train turned the bend out of sight. “Good luck to you, “ were the President’s farewell words.
After a night’s rest, Fairbanks awoke early yesterday morning to the greatest day in its history. At 8 o’clock Secretaries Work and Hoover opened hearings in the courthouse; while Secretary Wallace was in the field, seeing farms, meeting farmers and studying the Interior’s agricultural problems at first hand. At 10 o’clock the President and members of the party were driven to the park, where a speaker’s stand had been erected, and where practically the entire populace had gathered to hear the chief executive. Members of Igloo No. 4 Pioneers of Alaska, Igloo No. 3, Pioneer Women and Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden North were formed in front of the stand.
Following introduction by the Mayor, Mr. Thomas A. Marquam, the President arose. He was greeted with pronounced applause as he moved to the front railing of the stand, where he acknowledged the reception with a smile and wave of salutation. He opened his remarks with a tribute to the Pioneers, following with an impression of the North and a promise for the future. Cheer after cheer broke as he continued and for a prolonged period after he had resumed his chair. Mayor Marquam then introduced Secretary of the Interior Hubert Work, and in turn Secretary of Commerce Hoover, Speaker of the House Frederick Gillette, Secretary of Agriculture Wallace, and Governor Scott C. Bone. In order that the President and his cabinet members interested might be given and intimation of local sentiment, Mayor Ma4rquam put the questions of Government ownership of the Alaska Railroad and commercial fishing on the Yukon to those assembled. Permanent government ownership of the railroad and restriction of commercial fishing were unanimously favored.
When the last of the speakers had been called, Federal Judge Cecil H. Clegg was introduced and, in behalf of Igloo No. 4, Pioneers of Alaska, of which he is a past president, conferred honorary membership in the Igloo upon the President, who signed the membership roll and thanked the Pioneers for the honor bestowed upon him.
With a tribute to the Northern dog and an enumeration of its place in the making of Alaska history, Mayor Marquam presented a dog collar of native gold and ivory, the gift of the residents of this district to Laddie Boy, the pet of President and Mrs. Harding, who was left at the White House when the Alaska trip was undertaken. President Harding, in receiving the gift, gave the history of Laddie Boy and of how he had come to take his place in the Harding household, also recalling the pledge he had taken whole on the Alaska trip to be kind to animals.
The President was driven from the park to the corner of First and Cowles, where he shook hands with all as they passed on their way back to town.
At 11:30 the President and members of the party were seated at tables arranged in the ballroom of the Masonic Temple. Mayor Marquam was seated at the head of the table, with President Harding at his right and Governor Bone at his left. At the conclusion of the lunch Judge Cecil H. Clegg presented to the President a shrine emblem wrought of gold and native ivory, the gift of the local shrine club.
At 1 o’clock the President’s car was awaiting him at the hotel. At his request he was taken to the office of the News-Miner, where he paid the shop a call. He was then taken down the Richardson Highway to the Eighteen-Mile roadhouse, where he stopped for a few minutes, entering the roadhouse, and meeting all present. Returning from the trail the party was driven to the First National bank, where gold dust and gold bars to the value of approximately $100,000 were seen.
From the bank the President returned to the hotel for Mrs. Harding. At 4:40 they were driven to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where the President spent the next half hour. Mrs. Harding, in order to avoid exertion, remained in the car, where she conversed with the Sisters and with many who gathered about her. Entering the waiting room of the hospital, the President greeted the Sisters and staff. The room had been prettily decorated for his coming , a flag covering one wall, and upon the flag his picture. When the President saw the picture he remarked that he did not like it, saying that it made him appear too stern. Before leaving he promised Sister Superior that he would send her another.
At his request he was taken to all the patients. He chatted with them and appeared not in the least rushed for time. He talked with the Sisters of the hospital, complimenting them upon their institution and praising their work. The garden interested him and was the subject of a short conversation.
He was taken to the roof of the hospital, where a view of the city and surrounding country was obtained. The view interested him and caused him to remark that he admired the scene.
“Mr. President, may I take a picture of the hand that leads the nation,” was asked him by one of the physicians accompanying him thru the hospital. He gladly consented, and the hand was put under the X-ray. He was greatly interested in the taking of the picture, which resulted in a good negative.
Sister Superior, in behalf of the Sisters of St. Joseph’s hospital, presented Mrs. Harding with a walrus tusk mounted in gold. Mrs. Harding expressed pleasure at receiving it, thanking the Sisters for their remembrance of her. It was suggested by Sister Superior that the tusk be forwarded to her, but the President objected, saying that they would take it with them.
The two disappointments of the stay while here was the inability of Mr. Harding to participate in any of the activities, owing tot a weakened condition brought about by the trip over the railroad, and the decision of the party not to return to the transport by way of the Richardson Highway.
On the train trip , it was said, Mrs. Harding had misjudged her strength and had not taken proper rest. Rest was advised by her physicians when the party arrived here, and as a result she was permitted to see no one.
Abandonment of the highway trip, a disappointment in that elaborate preparations had been made, was probably brought about by Mrs. Harding’s condition.
At the request of the President and as his guest, Mayor Thomas Marquam is accompanying the rest of the party as far as Valdez. He will return over the Highway with the car taking Secretary Wallace to the coast.
•••
Note: President Harding passed away in San Francisco during the trip home from Alaska. Mrs. Harding was also made an honorary member of the Pioneer Women of Alaska during the visit to Fairbanks.