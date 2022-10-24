In the early part of 1951, a nightclub dancer by the name of Wanda became the “talk of the town” here in Fairbanks. Unlike the rest of the dancers in town, Wanda also became a star of the local boxing ring as these entertaining articles reflect.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Feb. 17, 1951
WANDA and MARY
The Huskies mushed me over to the TALK OF THE TOWN, where WANDA and MARY ANDES are doing their respective dances. You peasants don’t want to miss those gals. Those two lithesome, curvaceous creatures, shimmy like cold jelly on a frosty morning. YAHOO! They even make my Huskies drool. I’d better get out of here, before I get into the act.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Feb. 26, 1951
Night Club Dancer Added to Wednesday Eve Boxing Show
Several changes will be seen in the Fairbanks Boxing association’s fight card at the Eagles Hall this Wednesday eve.
The first big addition to the weekly event will be Wanda, nightclub dancer deluxe, who will grace the ring with several of her dances before the fighting begins. Wanda is currently seen at the Talk of the Town.
This week’s card is still different from all its predecessors as there are two semi-final events slated along with the main event.
Top attraction of the evening will be an eight round go between Glan Graham and Rocky Robinson. These two battlers are slated to meet in the 10:30 bout which will wind up the card.
Two 149-pounders, Kid Mason and Kid Richardson have been signed for one of the semis, while popular Jimmy Little takes on LeRoy Dickie in the other.
Both semi-events will be six rounders, according to the boxing association.
Little, a lightweight who has yet to be beaten at the Eagles, will be spotting Dickie a few pounds in the first semi tussle but the battle looms as an evenly matched affair, the matchmakers claim.
Wanda will get the evening going at 9 p.m. with preliminary bout slated to come after the dance is completed and preceding the first semi.
Tickets, selling for the customary $2.50 per seat, are on sale at Johnny’s Bar and the Upstairs.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Feb.27, 1951
Make Room, You Boxers
What they won’t think of next!
Johnny Homethko, owner-manager of Johnny’s Bar and Club Juno, and the head mogul of the Fairbanks Boxing association has come up with something different which he thinks might improve interest and attendance at the Wednesday evening boxing matches.
Beginning this week at the Eagle Hall Johnny has signed Wanda, popular night club dancing artist, to vie with the regular fighters for top billing on the card.
Wanda, currently seen at the Talk of the Town, will be on hand to launch the evening’s entertainment with several numbers from her wide and varied repertoire of exotic dances.
“After the curvaceous Wanda vacates the ring and leaves it to the boxers, I think fans will find the regular performers looking all the more brutal,” Johnny said.
Anyway, who said boxing rings were made for boxing only?
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
March 1, 1951
Kid Richardson, Jimmy Little
Victors in Double Semi-finals
Glen Graham won the main event by TKO, Kid Richardson won the first semi-final by decision Jimmy Little won the second by KO, Willis Freeman won the preliminary by decision and Wands, dancer from the Talk of the Town night club won the approval of every fight fan attending the Fairbanks boxing association’s Eagle Hall card staged last night.
Wanda started the big program with two colorful and eye-appealing dances, staged in the Eagle Hall ring. Dancing to rhythm provided by Vern Johnson at the piano, Wanda proved a hit in warming up the fans before the fighting began.
After the curvaceous nightclub dancer finished her numbers, the fighting began with Willis Gregory beating Tom Freeman in a 4 round preliminary bout.
The second bout of the evening was a six-round semi-final that went all the way. Kid Richardson and Kid Mason, two middleweight performers staged the fast and furious six-rounder in which a KO was near several times, but never materialized. Richardson won the match by unanimous decision.
In the second semi-final six rounder, Jimmy Little, hard-hitting lightweight tore into LeRoy Dickie, and got the event over in 1 minute and five seconds of the second round. Little spotted Dickie, a welterweight, nearly 15 pounds in this slashing match.
The popular Ladd field lightweight has yet to be conquered at the Eagle Hall ring.
Rocky Robinson failed to show for the main event go, so Paul Willock was assigned the task of handling Glen “Bull” Graham, but he couldn’t do it.
Graham, recently crowned champ of the Alaskan armed forces, beat his opponent groggy in the first round and then worked on him for three more before referee George Reed stopped the battle. Reed put an end to slashing poundings of Graham at one minute and 30 seconds of the fourth round, awarding the armed forces middleweight champion a TKO.
•••
Wanda went on to be a featured attraction for another year or so and then like so many others in her occupation she disappeared from the Fairbanks newspapers. The Talk of the Town nightclub was located roughly right at the intersection of Airport Way and Cushman streets. It was most likely torn down when Airport Way was constructed.