In the spring of 1914, the Fairbanks Lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose was formed and promoted through a big advertising campaign led by the national organizer J. Fredrick Johnson, who established Moose Lodges in many Alaska communities that year. The first article is about the formation of the Fairbanks Lodge. Later, they established a woman’s chapter known affectionately as the “Lady Mooses.” The second article is about the formation of the woman’s chapter of the Moose in Fairbanks.

Fairbanks Daily Times May 12, 1914

