Lately, the word “inflation” is in every newscast, and we are all feeling the pinch as a result. Prices rise and fall over time due mostly to the ebb and flow of demand. Here in Fairbanks, we have the added factor of shipping costs which have plagued our wallets since the very beginning of our city when everything came here via boat or dog team. Today we will take a look at how prices changed rapidly in the early days of Fairbanks and how those same prices compare with today.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
PRICE DIFFERENT FROM YEARS AGO
Interesting Old Bill Found by Former Fairbanks Creek Man
In going over some of his old papers, a man who operated on Fairbanks Creek during the early days of that creek, found a bill from the Northern Commercial Company, which is interesting, in that it shows the difference in the prices paid then and now. The bill will bring a tear to many an eye; the merchant because he will think of those “good old days” when he could get such prices, which are impossible now, and the consumer will weep to think of what he had to pay when he was making money.
The following is a list of articles mentioned in the bill, with the prices quoted then and now:
Note: There are two additional columns added to the original, so you can see how they equate to today’s prices. As you can see some things are much more expensive and others are not. Coal is much cheaper because it is produced locally, in those days it had to be shipped in from the Lower 48. The prices in the column for today all came from local stores. When the 1916 prices are compared with today using an online inflation calculator, you can see food prices do not reflect the same inflation rates of the other items. Believe it or not, our food prices, except for the prunes, are cheaper than the overall inflation rates on other commodities.
Another way to look at this chart can be done by comparing those costs in gold values, which was about $16 per troy ounce in those days. Today’s value is about $1,900 per troy ounce.
This pricey History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.