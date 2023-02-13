The Fairbanks Coal Bunkers were built in the summer of 1932 at a cost of $50,000 by the Healy River Coal Corporation, which was owned by Capt. Austin E. Lathrop.
The completion of the project was one of several during that time that gave Fairbanks a feeling of great prosperity. Some of the others included a new public-school building, Pioneer Brewing Co. building, Fairbanks Brewing Co. building, several new store buildings, two new hangars at Week’s Field, street improvements downtown, and a renovation to the International Hotel (today known as the “Big I”).
Most of these landmarks are now gone, including the Fairbanks Coal Bunkers, which for many years was a defining landmark representing a big change when Fairbanks went from a wood only energy source, to coal which was cheaper, plentiful, and which brought a warm feeling of prosperity to our town in in 1932.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 14, 1932
Construction of coal bunkers of the most modern kind, designed to supply all needs of Fairbanks and neighboring communities, was begun yesterday by the Healy River Coal Corporation.
The bunkers will be located on Garden Island at approximately the present location of the coal yard.
They will have a capacity of one thousand tons of coal of various grades in addition to five loaded cars on the track above.
The bunkers proper will be 200 feet long. They will be reached by an incline 800 feet in length with a grade of 4.5%.
Steel corrugated roofing will completely house the bunkers.
Foundations will be set on creosoted piling.
Coal will be released through 26 steel gates 3½ by 5 feet in size. The operation will be entirely automatic. The truck driver will not have to move from his cab in the loading of his truck.
The type of car to be used is what is known as the steel hopper bottom railroad car, the most substantial and satisfactory manufactured.
The gates were built by the Link Belt Manufacturing Company of Seattle, makes of tipples and coal bunkers.
Fred Bannister, foreman for the Link Belt concern, is acting as foreman in installation of equipment.
Peder Nielsen, master mechanic of the Healy River Coal Corporation, is in charge of construction.
John Svedahl is foreman of the pile driving crew.
Once the bunkers are constructed there will be no possibility of snow being mixed with coal. Each spout leading to the delivery truck has a separate screen device. This means the coal will be doubly screened before reaching the consumer.
About 25 men will be employed in construction of the bunkers.
The project means a large additional investment in Fairbanks on the part of the Healy River Coal Corporation.
When the bunkers are in operation it will mean a substantial reduction in the cost of the fuel to the consumer. A supply of coal will be kept on hand at all times for commercial and creek use.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner May 19, 1933
Bunkers for coal serve local area
Coal bunkers of the most modern kind, designed to meet all the requirements of Fairbanks and adjacent communities, erected in Fairbanks in 1932 by the Healy River Coal Corporation, proudly dominate the industrial section of Garden Island. These coal bunkers are the largest and most up to date in Alaska.
The latest and most modern equipment is incorporated in their construction, and this, with their well-planned system for handling coal gives them a maximum of efficiency.
To get a good idea of how these bunkers work, suppose we are riding on top of a carload of coal, fresh from Healy River Coal Corporation mines. We pull into the railroad yards at Fairbanks, and after a little switching about we’re on our way up the runway to the bunkers. This runway is a little over a sixth of a mile long and it rises something like 237 feet in every mile, or on a grade of four per cent.
Now we’re up on top, right in the bunkers proper. It’s 200 feet down to the other end of the bunkers, and about 50 feet down to the ground. There are thirteen bins up here, and if the coal in our car is assigned to the N. C. Co. it goes to the N. C. Co.’s bins, which are the first four bins in the bunker. The remaining nine bins take mine run, lump and chestnut coal respectively.
All the coal cars used on this bunker are automatic and only a few simple operations of the mechanism controlling the hopper are necessary to send a volley of the black stuff thundering down into the bin below.
Now we walk down. A truck has pulled into the coal yards, and after weighing in at the office scales, it proceeds to the hoppers. It stops under the one holding the desired grade of coal, a man pulls a rope lifting a gate which sends a stream of coal pouring into the truck. The truck is quickly filled, and the gate is closed. After weighing again, the truck is off with its load, the whole job taking less than three minutes. That’s all there is to it — very simple, very efficient, very modern.
As one of the recent major developments that are pushing Fairbanks to the front, the Healy River Coal bunkers must take their place at the head of the list.
Note: The Fairbanks Coal Bunkers were dismantled in the mid-1990s, becoming a part of Fairbanks past. Much of the wood was recycled, burned, or dumped. Today it is nothing more than a memory despite the valiant efforts of a group that tried to save them from destruction, and all that is left is the empty lot where they once dominated the Northern views of Garden Island playing a close second to the Catholic Church. This sooty little History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.