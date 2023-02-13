The Fairbanks Coal Bunkers were built in the summer of 1932 at a cost of $50,000 by the Healy River Coal Corporation, which was owned by Capt. Austin E. Lathrop.

The completion of the project was one of several during that time that gave Fairbanks a feeling of great prosperity. Some of the others included a new public-school building, Pioneer Brewing Co. building, Fairbanks Brewing Co. building, several new store buildings, two new hangars at Week’s Field, street improvements downtown, and a renovation to the International Hotel (today known as the “Big I”).