Fairbanks entered the “Jet Age” with a big bang on February 19, 1958 when at about 10:00 am a big sonic boom hit the town, breaking windows and causing lots of concern in Fairbanks and as far away as College, where seismic instruments picked up the blast. The newspaper reports that plate glass windows were broken in the Firestone Store at 4th and Cushman, the public library at 1st and Cowles, Dale’s Hollywood Shop on Cushman near 2nd, the Northern Commercial Co, on the parking lot entrance side, Dale’s Sportsman on 2nd near Lacey, the Kopper Skillet on Lacey near 4th. It was also reported that open windows in the Polaris Building were blown shut, a door at Dale’s Sportsman was sprung, drivers stopped their cars to look them over “for what fell on top,” furnace and heater doors were blown open, and many householders searched in vain for explosions in their basements.

Initial reports stated the boom came from a jet that originated from Eielson Air Force Base and it was rumored from Ladd Air Force Base (now Ft. Wainwright) that the experimental jet had buzzed Ladd at 10,000 feet about the time Fairbanks was hit with the boom. Here is the official Air Force response that came out the very next day: