Fairbanks entered the “Jet Age” with a big bang on February 19, 1958 when at about 10:00 am a big sonic boom hit the town, breaking windows and causing lots of concern in Fairbanks and as far away as College, where seismic instruments picked up the blast. The newspaper reports that plate glass windows were broken in the Firestone Store at 4th and Cushman, the public library at 1st and Cowles, Dale’s Hollywood Shop on Cushman near 2nd, the Northern Commercial Co, on the parking lot entrance side, Dale’s Sportsman on 2nd near Lacey, the Kopper Skillet on Lacey near 4th. It was also reported that open windows in the Polaris Building were blown shut, a door at Dale’s Sportsman was sprung, drivers stopped their cars to look them over “for what fell on top,” furnace and heater doors were blown open, and many householders searched in vain for explosions in their basements.
Initial reports stated the boom came from a jet that originated from Eielson Air Force Base and it was rumored from Ladd Air Force Base (now Ft. Wainwright) that the experimental jet had buzzed Ladd at 10,000 feet about the time Fairbanks was hit with the boom. Here is the official Air Force response that came out the very next day:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner February 20, 1958
SONIC BOOM TO BE HEARD OFTEN HERE
The airplane which upset Fairbanks’s composure yesterday by passing through the sound barrier and sending a thunderous sonic wave clapping back at the city was 30 miles away and 20,000 feet high at the time, its pilot told the News-Miner in an interview yesterday afternoon.
Capt. Russell E. Talliaferro, project pilot for cold weather tests for the Air Research and Development Center, said he was flying from Eielson air Force Base in a northeasterly direction toward Fort Yukon when his F-105 Thunder Chief fighter-bomber “inadvertently” cracked the sound barrier.
Captain Taliaferro didn’t know what consternation he had created in Fairbanks until he landed some time later.
The pilot does not feel or hear his plane go through the sound barrier. The captain knew he was flying at a supersonic speed only by watching his instruments, which showed air speed exceeding Mach 1, the speed of sound, for about a two-minute period.
Maj. William Ritchie, task force commander from the ARDC weather tests at Eielson, who also called at the News-Miner office to answer questions about the big boom that was heard far and wide in this area, said Capt. Taliaferro was “within the realm” of Mach 1 in carrying out conditions of yesterday’s test mission, but was not supposed to exceed it.
Tolerances are so close, however, in flying such “hot” aircraft that it is possible for the plane to go supersonic before the pilot realizes it, Major Ritchie said. This is what happened yesterday.
Future mission profiles planned here this season will call for the F-105 to fly at speeds exceeding Mach 1 frequently, the major said. Two such missions are planned tentatively for next week.
Plans call for the Air Force to issue a public warning in advance when such tests are contemplated, the major said. He predicted that “cracks” like that heard here yesterday will become commonplace as faster planes arrive in the area for testing and operation.
The phenomenon is already a familiar one in many parts of the country, according to Major Ritchie. It is new only in this part of Alaska, where supersonic planes are used only on a test basis.
At Elmendorf Air Force Base, near Anchorage, the supersonic F-102 Dart, a delta-wing defense aircraft built by Convair, is operational in squadrons of the 10th Air Division. “Someday, in the very, very near future, it will be commonplace up here too,” the major said, as the Air Force progresses in equipment assigned in the area.
What was unusual about the loud crack heard here yesterday was the amount of damage it caused, according to Major Ritchie. The intensity of the sonic wave depends on the climatic conditions and density of air at the point where the plane is flying, and closeness to the point where the wave hits the ground.
The speed of the aircraft has nothing to do with the intensity of the boom, the major said. All planes flying at faster than Mach 1, are continually throwing off a sonic wave, which he likened to the bow waves of a boat. It differs from water waves, however, in that they are three-dimensional, flowing out in all directions from the aircraft’s nose or wings. The wave normally is directional.
At warmer temperatures, only a very minor clap will be heard from a plane flying at 20,000 to 30,000 feet, and no shock wave will be felt from it, according to the major. Aircraft are flying at supersonic speeds in the States at altitudes as low as 10,000 feet and causing no damage or inconvenience whatever.
The very cold temperature at the 20,000 altitudes at which the plane was operating and the fairly cold temperature on the ground here combined to give yesterday’s sonic wave its punishing power, Major Ritchie said.
Warmer air is less dense. The “thick” cold air intensified the wave. On the ground it hit glass which was already under a strain from cold weather and likely to break at only a slight jar.
The sonic boom from fast moving aircraft will be heard many times here, the major predicted, but should not often break anything. The Air Force plans to carry out its supersonic tests at a greater distance from the city.
The F-105, which arrived here Feb. 7, will remain for another three weeks, the major said. It is capable of supersonic speeds not only in level flight but while climbing sharply. The top speed of which the Thunder chief is capable is classified information, the major said.
The plane has a “coke bottle” fuselage, swept wings and one of the most powerful jet engines produced by the United States. The fuselage is so shaped to ease passage through the sound barrier.
“People who are flying these planes are graduates of the Air Force Flight test School,” Major Ritchie said, “and their pilot qualifications are among the highest in the Air force.”
He said Eielson Air Force Base has facilities, personnel and airfield conditions which are ideal for tests such as are now being conducted with the F-105.
Other supersonic aircraft, including the B-58 bomber which is capable of prolonged flight at speeds exceeding sound, will be tested here, the major said.
He described briefly the so-called “century series” of fighter aircraft bearing numbers above 100. All these can fly faster than sound.
The F-100 Super Sabre, built by North American, has operated at Eielson. Two were here early in January.
The F-104 was here for cold weather testing a year ago. Although now operational for air defense purposes, none of these planes are assigned to Alaska.
The F-106, an improved version of Convair’s F-102, will be flying next year.
Now operational with the 11th Air Division at Ladd Air Force Base is the F-89 Scorpion, which cannot fly as fast as sound.
The speed of sound is 1,088 feet per second at 59 degrees Fahrenheit at sea level. As temperature decreases, Mach 1 is reached at a lower speed. As temperature decreases with altitude, the plane which cracked the sound barrier yesterday probably did so at a speed somewhat slower than the 741 miles per hour which is equivalent to 1088 feet per second.
A procedure exists for filing claims for damage to windows broken by reason of sonic boom from Air Force planes, Major Ritchie said. The person injured should obtain three independent estimates of the cost of repairing the damage, then submit these to the legal office at Ladd Air Force Base, which will forward them to Eielson. Photographs of the damage will be taken in each instance by the Air Force.
Note: The big boom hit Fairbanks at about 10:00 am and the newspaper reported the noon temperature that day to be a balmy 7 above. This sonic History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.