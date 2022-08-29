In August 1927, the Empress Theater opened in downtown Fairbanks. This building was the first concrete building to be erected here, and it is still a beloved landmark of the city today.
Daily News-Miner, Aug. 24, 1927
New Playhouse Is Revealed In Completed Form
Massive Concrete Structure Houses Most Beautiful Theater in Alaska — Spare No Expense in Construction
When the new Empress theater is opened tomorrow evening and is viewed by the public for the first time in its completed beauty there will be little to show the painstaking work that was done before the building had progressed to a stage where the decorators could change the interior into a veritable fairyland. Here are some of the materials that went into the building: 1,200 yards of sand and gravel; 1,700 barrels of cement; 70 tons of structural steel; 175,000 feet of lumber; 35 tons of plaster. Thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical, plumbing and heating equipment. Other thousands for seats, roofing, and fixtures.
No expense was spared in the construction of “Alaska’s most beautiful theater.” No point was overlooked that might make for the comfort and safety of patrons. The building is absolutely fireproof, but two exits run throughout the house as a protection against an almost impossible contingency. Even the stage sets are non-combustible. The projection room offers little chance for a blaze to start, much less spread. It is built entirely of concrete. Steel shutters are suspended above the openings through which the pictures are projected, and should the film catch fire these shutters drop automatically, thus shutting the fire off from all other parts of the theater.
In the event of an emergency there will be no difficulty in opening doors. Each door is equipped with a bar which when pressed down allows the door to open.
The heating plant, located below the stage, is absolutely shut off from the rest of the building by a practically airtight door.
The building is 50 feet in width and 142 feet in length. It has a height of 55 feet from the foundation to the roof. The ceiling is 36 feet high in the main auditorium. The stage has a depth of 25 feet and a width of 48 feet. The distance from the floor of the stage to the rigging loft is 40 feet.
Entering the building through wide double doors one comes into a commodious and pleasingly decorated entrance way. To the left is the box office window, which is built into a large room. Continuing one enters a spacious anteroom that runs across to the exit on the other side. To the left of the main entrance is the staircase which leads to the balcony. To the rear of the stairway on the second floor is the ballroom with its windows overlooking Second avenue. The ballroom is decorated in the same general scheme as the rest of the theater.
The balcony is lighted by a subdued glow from two of the candelabra that light the auditorium. With a seating capacity of 100 the balcony is one of the most restful and pleasing parts of the new Empress. Here luxurious velour seats contribute to the comfort that is typical of the theater.
On the same floor as the balcony and ballroom are also restrooms for women and men.
Passing down the stairway and through the anteroom one comes into the main auditorium. The eyes are at once attracted by wall and ceiling decorations. Restrained and artistic, they lend beauty and dignity to the entire effect. From the ceiling with its sky effect are suspended in quadrangle formation four candelabra and in the center of this square hangs the massive center candelabrum.
The 570 seats on the main floor are large and comfortable. Every seat is upholstered in leather. The rows are spaced farther apart than in the ordinary theater to ensure room for everyone.
The main curtain is unique in that it can be either drawn up or to the sides. The stage sets are foolproof. Instead of dropping when the ropes are released, they raise and to lower them the ropes must be pulled. This arrangement eliminates every possible danger of accident. No other theater in the United States is equipped with this safeguard. There 8si almost infinite variety of stage effects. There are seven stage sets and 16 pieces to each set. Below the stage are located the dressing rooms.
Floors are covered with deep, soft Wilton carpets.
Surveyed as a whole, the new Empress theater, which stands as a monument to the untiring efforts of Capt. A. E. Lathrop, to give Fairbanks the best showhouse in Alaska, well deserves to be called a theater that is not outclassed by any of its size in the United States.
Daily News-Miner, Aug. 24, 1927
Empress Theater Among The Best, States Architect
With 40 years’ experience in theater building behind him, George B. Purvis, who designed and superintended the building of Capt. A. E. Lathrop’s new Empress theater, declares that no better house can be found in the United States.
Mr. Purvis speaks with authority, for he is national recognized as the leading theater architect in the country. During the last four decades he has planned and built more than 1,000 showhouses in all parts of the United States and Canada.
When Colonel Wood and Mr. Purvis built the Marquam Grand in Portland, Oregon, in 1889 for the father of Thomas A. Marquam of Fairbanks, it was thought the last word in theater construction had been reached. But the advent of motion pictures, said Mr. Purvis, has brought a universal demand for bigger and better houses.
Mr. Purvis has several showhouses under construction in the states at present and it was only at a considerable sacrifice that he was able to come to Fairbanks to build the Empress. Mr. Purvis has constructed four buildings for Captain Lathrop: the Anchorage and Cordova theaters, an apartment house in Anchorage and the new building here.
Since the Cordova house was completed in 1919, he has erected 16 theaters in the states. The Vining theater in Ashland, Oregon, was constructed by Mr. Purvis, and the Vining theater in Fairbanks, which was demolished to make way for the new Empress was designed by him.
The men who worked on the Empress here under Mr. Purvis were the best in their lines. Charles Weissenborn, noted interior decorator, let his many other interests wait while he came to Fairbanks to decorate the empress. John Odin, cement, and ornamental plasterer has worked for Captain Lathrop on three other buildings. David Murphy, who had charge of putting the structural steel in position, has been with Mr. Purvis for many years.
The Kimball Unit organ was installed by C. M. Balcom, special representative from the factory, who has been employed in numerous other organ installations in theaters constructed by Mr. Purvis.
Having built more theaters than the average person enters in a lifetime Mr. Purvis is qualified to say that “the new Empress theater will be a credit to Fairbanks and an earnest of Captain Lathrop’s endeavor to provide the best for years to come.
Daily News-Miner, Aug. 26, 1927
Thirteen Hundred Witness Opening Of New Empress
With all the brilliance that attends the opening of a metropolitan playhouse, the new Empress theater was given to the public last night. An undercurrent of excitement was perceptible in the long ques which began to form fully forty-five minutes prior to the announced time for opening, and as the doors were swung back, at 6:30, the fast-lengthening lines surged in. Many without hope of gaining a seat for the first performance witnessed the entrance from vantage points without the lines. The seating of 670 attending the first performance was accomplished with orderliness and dispatch, and at 7 o’clock every chair was occupied, and the house was in readiness for the curtain. During the time the auditorium was filling, words of admiration could everywhere be heard.
Over the ensuing years the Empress Theater was remodeled several times to keep it updated with the latest in theater technology and décor. The Fairbanks Pioneer Museum has a few artifacts on display from this story — Capt. Lathrop’s famous fedora and a row of seats from the theater.