Rick Swenson

END OF THE TRAIL — Rick Swenson of Manley, winner of the 1977 Iditarod sled dog race from Anchorage to Nome, is tired but jubilant here at the race’s end early this morning. He spent 16 days, 16 hours, and 27 minutes to finish the 1,049-mile-long race.

Today we will step back to 1977 and look at Rick Swenson’s first Iditarod win. It was the fifth Iditarod race and Rick’s second Iditarod. By this time mushers were just learning how to really run the race, which brought about huge changes in clothing, sleds, and other related gear. Rick was widely known as a race innovator of dog care, gear, and race strategy. Rick went on the rack up five total Iditarod wins during his stellar career. Here is how his winning streak began:

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner