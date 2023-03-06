Today we will step back to 1977 and look at Rick Swenson’s first Iditarod win. It was the fifth Iditarod race and Rick’s second Iditarod. By this time mushers were just learning how to really run the race, which brought about huge changes in clothing, sleds, and other related gear. Rick was widely known as a race innovator of dog care, gear, and race strategy. Rick went on the rack up five total Iditarod wins during his stellar career. Here is how his winning streak began:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
March 22, 1977
Swenson’s the first to Nome … by 4 Minutes
Rick Swenson kneeled down on Front Street early Tuesday and hugged his dogs just moments before leading them to victory under the gnarled arches that serve as the finish line for the grueling Iditarod Sled dog Race.
“It sure is good to be here,” the trapper-pipeline worker from Manley Hot Springs called out to the hundreds of spectators who cheered him on.
“It was a long way,” he added. The 1,049-mile race follows the historic gold mining trail from Anchorage to Nome.
The town’s fire siren had roused the residents at 1:27 a.m. and sounded off for two minutes each time a musher came in from the trail. The spectators wore furs, parkas and mukluks as the temperature was 21 degrees below zero.
“I feel pretty good, but I’m tired. And I want to get these icicles off my face,” Swenson said. Reporters had been advised to let dog handlers take the dogs in for a well-deserved rest and meal once the racers arrived and to concentrate on the racers. “This is the man’s moment,” once race official said.
But Swenson, who had finished 10th last year during his first effort at the Iditarod, made sure the dogs shared the attention.
His jubilant face was red and wreathed with icicles after a drive to the finish that had begun at Unalakleet some 250 miles and less than 48 hours back.
Swenson said he owed his win to Jerry Riley of Nenana, who was breathing down his neck the last 50 miles. Riley had won the race last year and finished second this year, four minutes behind Swenson.
“That’s about a $1,000 per minute, “ said race official Leo Rasmussen of Nome. The top prize this year was $10,000. Second place brought $6,000. The other prize figures were still being determined Tuesday.
Swenson said he knew he had Riley beat “when I passed Jerry and he couldn’t keep up.” Swenson’s official time for the race was 16 days, 16 hours, 27 minutes, and 13 seconds.
Right behind Swenson and Riley was Warner Vent of Huslia, who pulled in 10 minutes after Riley.
“That’s the first time this ever happened. For a race this long, that was a photo finish for all intents and purposes,” said Nome Nugget publisher Albro Gregory.
Swenson’s victory was no surprise to Army Veterinarian Marty Hoffman who had said Swenson had some of the best dogs in the race. He used two huskies as lead dogs in the big push, Obie and Andy.
Swenson arrived with 11 of the 12 dogs he had left Anchorage with on March 5. The 12th dog was dropped at Golovin, roughly 120 miles back.
Swenson, Vent and Riley had traded the lead during the last 77 miles of the race, from White Mountain. “It was tough,” Swenson said. “Riley never quits.”
Vent briefly lost the trail during the night, hurting his chances during the final push.
Emmitt Peters of Ruby, who set the course record of 14 days and 14 hours in 1975, was in fourth place.
Swenson was led in by a police car from a roadhouse three miles outside this Bering Sea community of 2,700. The last 100 yards of the race goes through a chute surrounded by snow fences. It serves to keep the dogs from getting near the crowds.
And despite the hour and the temperature, close to 1,000 persons, including children, came out for the finish. Forty-seven mushers started the race. Thirty-three were still on the trail Tuesday morning. Eleven had dropped out earlier.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner March 23, 1977
Dog Mushing Growing in Rampart, Manley by Mary Shields
In 1974, I traveled with a dog team to Tanana along the old mail trail running from Dunbar on the Alaska Railroad then on to Old Minto, across the Manley Hot Springs and down the Tanana River to it’s confluence with the Yukon, where the town of Tanana is situated. The snow was deep that year and we spent a lot of time on snowshoes, breaking trail for the dogs.
Times are changing now and in a surprising direction. In 1974, when we entered Manley, our teams found no welcoming howl from resident teams. This year, if they tilted one ear towards Eureka, some 10 miles out on the road, and one ear towards Manley, they would hear a wonderful serenade from six different teams.
These teams are used for utility purposes, winter expeditions and some long distance competition. During the past December, Ed Salter and Mark Worcester rode out the old mail trail over to Rampart, becoming the first travelers to use the trail for many years. Salter runs a team of small, 50-60 pound “Alaskan-bred” dogs, while Worcester uses a team of nine malemutes or “monsters,” as he affectionately refers to them. Dave Wintz of Eureka also runs a team of eight, 50-60 pound dogs.
Rick Swenson, the 1977 Iditarod winner, and Eric Maffley have the most competitive teams in the area. They both ran Montana Creek’s 120-mile race this winter, Swenson coming in first, with Maffley finishing in 9th place.
The trails around the Manley-Eureka area have a good snow cover of about 18 inches. Trails run in every direction reaching the neighboring villages of Rampart, Nenana and Tanana. The river trails are reported to be in excellent condition with little overflow problems.
There is lots of local interest in holding a spring carnival this year, featuring short races, a weight pull and a lead dog competition. Some of the women, including Willow Salter and Priscilla Worcester, run teams and 10-year-old Sabe Gertler, with the help of her dad, Frank, is trying to start up a team. You could say that the Manley area is becoming a hot spring of dog sledding, with teams bubbling up for fun, work and racing.
Note: Rick Swenson’s win and his love of mushing definitely had an impact on the growth of dog mushing as discussed in Mary Shield’s article. It is also interesting to note that in 1977 for his first win, he received $10,000. Today adjusting for inflation, that amount would equal about $49,367. This year the winner of the 2023 race will get $50,000. Rick finished in just over 16 days, today’s winners finish in 7 to 8 days. This gee-haw History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.